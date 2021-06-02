June marks Pride Month, a celebration of the LGBTQ community and the fight for rights, marking the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City in June 1969.

In Philadelphia, the month is full of events that honor the contributions that LGBTQ community members have made to this city and bring awareness to the issues that queer people still face. And while there won’t be a parade this year (again), there are lots of Pride events happening in Philly all month long.

We’ll update this calendar as more events are announced.

(Movies / virtual) Throughout June, PrideFlix, an annual LGBTQ film festival, presents an all-virtual film event in celebration of Pride Month. PrideFLIX started on June 1 and continues for five weeks with LGBTQ feature films, documentaries, and shorts, in addition to weekly discussions about the selections and talks about the LGBTQ experience. ($7-$10, June 1-30, goelevent.com)

(Art / virtual) Twenty-eight artists showcase their pandemic experiences in an online exhibition of works that represent the challenges that the LGBTQ community faced and the warmth of the community during a tough time period. The show is free to access online. (Free, June 1-30, waygay.org)

(Movies / in-person) The Philadelphia Film Society’s drive-in theater hosts a screening of the NC-17 (so, no kids allowed) John Waters’ classic Female Trouble. The drive-in movie is a fund-raiser for Philly AIDS Thrift, so your ticket price goes to a good cause. ($35 per vehicle, June 2, 9 p.m., Admiral Peary Way and League Island Boulevard, filmadelphia.org)

(Quizzo / in-person) Up on the roof at Christ Church Neighborhood House, find a drag queen-led quizzo show complete with a side of comedy. Drinks from Art in the Age will be available, in addition to a selection of snacks. ($25-$40, June 3, 6-8 p.m., 20 N. American St., christchurchphila.org)

(Drag / in-person) Parking lots aren’t usually too much fun, but from June 11 to 13, the parking lot at the King of Prussia Mall hosts drive-in drag shows featuring GottMik and Rosé, finalists from season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, in addition to other talented drag queens. And, in anticipation of the opening of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s In the Heights, themed photo ops, and giveaways will take place during the show, too. ($75 per car of two people, June 11-13, 160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, tixr.com)

(Ceremony / in-person) On June 11, City Hall raises the pride flag during a free ceremony promising performances, remarks from city officials and members of the LGBTQ community, and an on-site coronavirus vaccination event. (Free, June 11, 3:30-5 p.m., 1400 JFK Blvd., phillygaycalendar.com)

(Drinks / in-person) Music and drink specials are both part of the afternoon-long Pride celebration at Parks on Tap’s more southern location at the end of the Schuylkill River Trail by South Street. Stop by for music from DJ Robert Drake, visits from local LGBTQ groups, and a drink special benefiting William Way LGBT Community Center, Philly Asian Queer, the Attic Youth Center, and Galaei. (June 12, noon-6 p.m., South Street and South 27th Street, parksontap.com)

(Fitness / in-person) A workout plus drag brunch makes a pretty good start to a Saturday. Bring your own yoga mat, water bottle, and mask to this event, which includes 45-minute workout from Come Alive 215, a performance from drag queens Vincelle Iris Spectre and Poochie, and a picnic brunch from Michael Solomonov. Look for swag bags, and lots of coffee, food, and other giveaways. ($50-$65, June 12, 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Lawn at Park Towne Place, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., eventbrite.com)

(Festival / in-person and virtual) In Doylestown, celebrations for Pride Month began with a flag-raising on June 1 and continue from June 12 to 19 with outdoor movie screenings (Gay Chorus Deep South and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), a queer youth open mic night, a Zoom-based social justice discussion, and more. The event culminates with a music-filled party on Pine Street. (Varies, June 12-19, throughout Doylestown, dtownpride.com)

(Drag / in-person) An afternoon drag show goes down in Devil’s Den’s outdoor beer garden on June 13. Tickets get you access to the show, which features drag queens including Rosey Hart, Bev, and Lady Geisha-Stratton, and a beer. A portion of event proceeds benefit True Color United, an organization that supports LGBTQ youths and youths experiencing homelessness. ($30-$90, June 13, 1:30-4 p.m., 1148 S. 11th St., eventbrite.com)

(Fitness / virtual) This year’s Philly Pride Run, a 5K or 1K fun run, returns virtually with a weeklong opportunity for runners to take part in the 5K at their own pace and along whatever route they please. Registration proceeds benefit the William Way Community Center and its programs for the LGBTQ community in the area. Prizes are awarded for the fastest runners and the most festively dressed runners. ($30, June 13-20, runtheday.com)

(Museums / in-person) Scientists partner with drag queens in this day of performances and activities for all ages, including the science of bubbles and rainbows, music, and a joyful celebration of color that celebrates inclusivity and diversity for all LGBTQ people and allies. The museum also will celebrate Pride with a rainbow lighting display in the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial all month long. (Free with museum admission, $23 adults, $19 children, June 26, noon-4 p.m., 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

