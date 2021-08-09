Not only does biking at the Shore let you escape the (often heavy) traffic, but it also allows you to more fully take in the beautiful scenery.

“You can see a lot more on a bike,” said Terry Shields, owner of the family-run Shields Bike Rental in Cape May, who grew up biking the area and often has clients who forgo their cars and rent for the week.

Many bike routes at the Shore involve a picturesque combination of bike lanes, side-of-the-road travel, and narrow bridges that require focus, but you’re rewarded by trails that wind past wetlands, lighthouses, coastal towns, and along boardwalks.

For those who don’t own their own bikes, there are many, many places that offer both bike and helmet rental for adults and kids.

Here are bike rental shops along the Jersey Shore.

Cape May

📍11 Gurney St., 📞 609-898-1818, 🌐 shieldsbikerental.com, 🕑 Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,💲Adult beach cruiser, $7/hr, $15/daily, cash only

📍605 Lafayette St., 📞 609-884-8500, 🌐 villagebikescapemay.com, 📷 @villagebikeshopcm, 🕑 Daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 💲Adult beach cruiser, $6/hr, $14/daily, cash only

📍703 Seashore Rd., 📞 609-884-0100, 🌐 riptidepaddlesandpedals.com, 📷 @riptidepaddlesandpedals, 🕑 Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 💲Adult bike, $15/hr, $25/daily

Wildwood Crest

D R Bradley’s Bike Rentals

📍500 E. Rambler Rd., 📞 609-729-1444, 🌐 facebook.com/drbradleybikes, 📷 @dr_bradleybikes, 🕑 Daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., 💲Adult beach cruiser, $10 for 90 minutes, $30/daily

📍500 E. Heather Rd., 📞 609-522-5763, 🌐 crestbikerental.com, 📷 @crestbikerental, 🕑 Daily 7 a.m.-7 p.m., 💲Adult single speed cruiser, $12 for 90 minutes, $30/daily

📍5402 Ocean Ave., 📞 609-522-7786, 🌐 greensbikerentals.com, 🕑 Daily 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.,💲Adult beach cruiser, $12 for 90 minutes, $35/daily

Wildwood

📍3900 Pacific Ave., 📞 609-408-8956, 🌐 zippysbikes.com, 📷 @zippysbikes, 🕑 Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 💲Adult beach cruiser, $25/daily, $30/24 hrs

North Wildwood

📍435 E. 24th Ave., 📞 609-522-4408, 🌐 sportlandbikerental.com, 📷 @sportlandbikes, 🕑 Daily 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 25, 💲Adult beach cruiser, $10/hr, $30/daily

Stone Harbor

📍9828 Third Ave., 📞 609-368-3691, 🌐 harborbike.com, 📷 @harborbike, 🕑 Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 💲Adult single speed bike, $8/hr, $20/daily, $25/24 hrs.

Avalon

📍2522 Dune Dr., 📞 609-967-5846, 🌐 hollywoodbikeshop.com, 📷 @hollywoodbike, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Wednesday, 💲Adult beach cruiser, $20 for four hours, $30/24 hrs

Sea Isle City

📍6300 Landis Ave., 📞 609-263-3700, 🌐 siccruisers.com, 📷 @siccruisers, 🕑 Thu.-Mon., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 💲Adult single speed cruiser, $10/hr, $30/24 hrs

Ocean City

📍Eighth St. & Atlantic Ave., 📞 609-399-5550, 🌐 oceancitybicyclecenter.com, 📷 @ocbicyclecenter, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Fri.-Sun. 7 a.m.-5 p.m., 💲Adult bike, $9/hr, $16/daily

📍1368 Boardwalk, 📞 786-306-3067, 🌐 bobsgrilloceancity.com, 📷 @bobsgrilloceancity, 🕑 Daily 7 a.m.-9 p.m. through Labor Day, 💲Adult beach cruisers, $10/hr., $20/daily. Check out Bob’s Grill and the hot donuts for a bite.

Margate

Margate Bike Shop

📍12 S. Essex Ave., 📞 609-822-9415, 🕑 Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 💲Adult beach cruiser, $15 for four hours, $25/daily

Ventnor

📍5300 Ventnor Ave., 📞 609-487-0808, 🌐 aaaabikeshop.com, 📷 @4abikeshop_ventnor, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,💲Adult bike, $15/daily, $25/24 hr

Atlantic City

📍1117 Arctic Ave. and 3015 Boardwalk, 📞 732-814-0236 and 732-814-0236, 🌐 thecyclesoflife.com, 📷 @cyclesoflife_ac, 🕑 Daily, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Arctic Ave.), and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (Boardwalk), 💲Adult bike, $20 for first hour, $5/ each additional hour

Brant Beach, Long Beach Island

📍3801 Long Beach Blvd., 📞 609-342-0480, 🌐 shorebrakecyclery.com , 📷 @shorebrakecyclery 🕑 Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 💲Adult beach cruiser, $12/hr, $25/day

