After nearly 50 years of giving women a constitutional right to abortion, Roe v. Wade has been overturned. On June 24, the Supreme Court voted 6 to 3 to strike down the landmark decision.

Protests are expected to break nationwide. If you want to attend — or avoid — a protest or event in the Philadelphia region, here are some currently being planned:

Know of events that should be included? Email us.

This list will be updated.

Protest at City Hall

(Philadelphia) The Philadelphia Socialist Alternative and Reclaim Philadelphia are organizing a protest outside City Hall to send a message to courts and politicians: “we will not go back.” The group is encouraging women, LGBTQ people, and young people to join.

📍 June 24, 6:30 p.m., City Hall

Rally and March to Defend Abortion Rights

(Lancaster) The Party for Socialism and Liberation is organizing a march at the Old Courthouse Steps. While the overturn of Roe v. Wade is the main focus, the group will also be marching to bring awareness to how reversing landmark legislation can impact women and LGBTQ people’s rights in the U.S.

📍 June 24, 5:30 p.m., 50 N. Duke St., Lancaster, facebook.com

Rally to protect abortion rights

(South Orange, NJ) The BlueWaveNJ, the New Jersey Citizen Action, and six other organizations are arranging a rally for people to stand in community and solidarity at Spiotta Park. For more information and to RSVP, check the group’s website.

📍 June 24, 6 p.m., 20-32 Village Plaza, South Orange, NJ, bluewavenj.org

Benefit: Abortion Liberation Fund

(Philadelphia) If you can’t attend a protest but would like to help raise funds for organizations providing safe abortions, the community arts and culture venue The Rotunda and the Fire Museum Presents are organizing a benefit. The Uriol Korean Percussion Ensemble, Sing Slavic, and Layer Meat will perform at The Rotunda, and tickets range from $10-$20. Profits will go to the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA, an organization that expands access to abortion for people experiencing poverty in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

📍 June 29, 7:30 p.m., 4014 Walnut St., facebook.com