Food and drinks taste better (and seem cooler) when consumed on a rooftop, right? There’s something about city views and fresh air that just feels right.

And while Philly may not be bursting with rooftop bars like our neighbor New York City, we do have a solid collection of sky-high dining spots, ranging from an 11th-floor rooftop taqueria in Rittenhouse to an eight-stories-up bar on the top of a former high school in South Philly (with some of the best skyline views around).

Because it’s Old City’s largest rooftop restaurant, with a tent that blocks the sun and most rain, the roof deck here is popular, so reservations are a good idea. Menu includes salads, burgers, entrées, and Neapolitan pizza, plus a full slate of cocktails, beers, and wines.

📍200 Market St., 🌐 revolutionhouse.com, 📷 @revhouse200

There’s a retractable roof at Rittenhouse’s sky-high taqueria and Mexican bar El Techo, which means rooftop dining and drinking are always a possibility no matter the weather. Tequilas and mezcals are menu cornerstones, and margaritas, fruity cocktails, beers, and wine round out the drink menu. For food, there’s tacos, a seasonal ceviche, chips and salsa, guacamole, and a selection of fun popsicles in flavors like flan. The sprawling space is at the top of the Motto by Hilton hotel.

📍 1830 Ludlow St., 🌐 condesaphilly.com, 📷 @eltechophilly

Head to the top floor of this classic Center City spot to eat and drink at a tucked away, yet in-the-middle-of-it-all rooftop. Two outdoor spaces flank the retro bar and indoor fireplace, where items like shoestring fries and lobster mac and cheese are available for purchase.

📍1801 Chestnut St., 🌐 continentalmidtown.com, 📷 @continental_midtown

Even if you can’t snag an outside table at this rooftop restaurant and bar, the wide-open windows mean you can catch a breeze nearly anywhere you sit. The greenery-dense space is perched atop Broad Street’s Cambria hotel and offers prime views of the picturesque Bellevue Hotel.

📍219 S. Broad St., 🌐 atticorooftop.com, 📷 @atticorooftop

Nine stories up, this lounge has prime views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. When you’re ready to stop snapping photos, cushy seating awaits, along with frosé, strong cocktails, and small-bite options.

📍1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 🌐 assemblyrooftop.com, 📷 @assemblyphl

Above the hookah bar Byblos is Vango Lounge and Sky Bar, a currently walk-in-only rooftop in the heart of Rittenhouse. It has been a staple for years, and while it’s not the best or coolest rooftop out there, it’s still a space for above-street-level drinks.

📍116 S. 18th St., 🌐 vangoloungeandskybar.com, 📷 @vangoloungeandskybar

The destination atop the refurbished and repurposed vo-tech school at Eighth and Mifflin Streets in South Philadelphia — which offers unparalleled views from New Jersey out to West Philadelphia — has a slate of programming this summer, in addition to dining pop-ups featuring favorites like Saté Kampar, Hardena, and BLVK. Reservations are available for select portions of the roof, but, after a year of reservation-only seating, most of the space is now happily open to walk-ins.

📍800 Mifflin St., 8th floor, 🌐 bok-bar.com, 📷 @bok_bar, 🕑 Wed.-Sat. 5-11 p.m., Sun. 2-10 p.m.

Irwin’s is now home to chef Michael Ferreri of shuttered Res Ipsa, who brings his signature dishes (eggplant gnocchi, agrodolce chicken) to the Bok Building space. This southern-facing sibling to Bok Bar promises an eighth-floor deck complete with hanging lights and views of South Philly below Snyder. Enter at Eighth and Mifflin Street and take the elevator to the top floor.

📍800 Mifflin St., 8th floor, 🌐 irwinsupstairs.com, 📷 @irwinsupstairs

The New York-based pizza-and-burger destination’s multilevel roof deck opened last summer atop the Queen Hotel near South St. Zip up from the lobby to see 360-degree views while enjoying Emmy’s full food and drink menu.

📍632 S. Fifth St., 🌐 emmysquaredpizza.com, 📷 @emmysquaredpizza

The 1.2-acre lawn covering Cira Green’s parking garage (along 30th Street between Chestnut and Walnut) is one of the city’s newer outdoor standouts, with sandwiches, salads, drinks, and prime skyline views. It’s 12 stories above ground level, so take the elevator to the top of the garage to access the free, no-reservation-required space.

📍129 S. 30th St., 🌐 sunsetsocialphl.com, 📷 @sunsetsocialphl, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 3-10 p.m., Fri. 3-11 p.m., Sat. noon-11 p.m., Sun. noon-9 p.m.

The spacious Skytop Garden at the Conshohocken location of the reliable Great American Pub is first-come, first-served, but there is lots of room to enjoy food and drinks a few stories above street level in downtown Conshohocken.

📍123 Fayette St., Conshohocken, 🌐 thegreatamericanpub.com, 📷 @greatamericanpub, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 5 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Fri. 4 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Sat.-Sun. noon-1:45 a.m.

The roof deck at the Media location of the popular pan-Asian restaurant overlooks the town. Outside, the full menu is available, which includes sushi, lobster mac and cheese, salads, bulgogi spring rolls, and shrimp tempura. Reservations are encouraged, especially on weekends.

📍217 W. State St., Media, 🌐 azie-restaurant.com, 📷 @aziemedia

There’s a dedicated bar on the roof of this downtown West Chester Mexican spot, in addition to the street-level patio. The popular menu of tacos, enchiladas, burritos, nachos, and margaritas is available on the rooftop, which is a first-come, first-served space.

📍102 E. Market St., West Chester, 🌐 masmexicali.com, 📷 @masmexicalicantina

