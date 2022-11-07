It’s the holiday season, which means businesses are looking for more workers to meet the demand of shoppers.
Philadelphia is rolling with both full-time and part-time seasonal jobs with open positions at Target, UPS, Macy’s, the Philadelphia Zoo and more.
So if you need some extra cash, here are several job openings for seasonal worker positions in Philadelphia and how much they pay. For the employers that didn’t list wages for a job, we pulled pay information from Indeed or Glassdoor. Note: Retail stores often give employee discounts of up to 60% off when you work there.
Do you know of any seasonal job openings in Philly? Email phillytips@inquirer.com and we may add them to the list.
Delivery Services
UPS is hiring package delivery drivers, driver helpers (don’t drive but help deliver packages), and warehouse supervisors. Apply online at upscareers.jobs. Pay: $19 to $22 per hour.
Amazon is hiring warehouse and customer service associates. Apply online at hiring.amazon.com. Pay: $15 to $20 per hour.
Retail
Bath & Body Works is hiring seasonal sales associates to work in stores. Apply online at careers.bathandbodyworks.com. Pay: $11 per hour.
Best Buy is hiring for warehouse associates. Apply online at tinyurl.com/PhillyBestBuyJobs. Pay: $15 to $17 per hour.
Burlington Coat Factory is hiring cashiers, sales associates and stocking positions. Apply online at burlingtonstores.jobs. Pay: $11 to $12 per hour.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring for retail and warehouse positions at their Dick’s and Golf Galaxy stores. Apply online at tinyurl.com/DicksSportingJobs. Pay $12 to $16 per hour.
Gap Inc. is hiring for seasonal sales associates in their Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta stores. Apply online at gapinc.com/en-us/careers. Pay: $10 per hour.
Kohl’s is hiring for sales and stockroom positions. Apply online at careers.kohls.com. Pay: $12 per hour.
Nordstrom Rack is hiring for cashiers, sales associates, stocking positions, and servers and baristas for their café. Apply online at tinyurl.com/PhillyNordstromRackJobs. Pay: $15 per hour.
Macy’s is hiring for sales associates and stocking positions in a variety of departments like jewelry to cosmetics. They’re also hiring security staff. Apply online at tinyurl.com/PhillyMacysJobs. Pay: $15 to $18 per hour.
Pet Smart is hiring for sales associates. Apply online at careers.petsmart.com. Pay: $9 per hour.
Primark is hiring for sales associate and stocking positions at their Willow Grove, King of Prussia and Philadelphia stores. Apply online at tinyurl.com/PHLPrimarkJobs. Pay: $16 per hour.
Target is hiring for seasonal store associates, cashiers and overnight stocking positions. Apply online at jobs.target.com. Pay: $15.25 per hour.
TJ Maxx stores are hiring for sales associates. Apply online at tinyurl.com/TJMaxxSeasonalJobs. Pay: $9 to $15 per hour
Urban Outfitters stores (Urban Outfitters, Free People, Anthropologie and Terrain) are hiring for sales associates and other positions. Apply online at tinyurl.com/URBNjobs. Pay: $11 or more per hour.
Maintenance
Philadelphia Zoo is hiring custodial technicians, in addition to event staff and security positions. Apply online at tinyurl.com/PhillyZooJobs. Pay: Not available online.
Rutgers University Camden is hiring custodians. Apply online at jobs.rutgers.edu. Pay: $12 per hour.