It’s the holiday season, which means businesses are looking for more workers to meet the demand of shoppers.

Philadelphia is rolling with both full-time and part-time seasonal jobs with open positions at Target, UPS, Macy’s, the Philadelphia Zoo and more.

So if you need some extra cash, here are several job openings for seasonal worker positions in Philadelphia and how much they pay. For the employers that didn’t list wages for a job, we pulled pay information from Indeed or Glassdoor. Note: Retail stores often give employee discounts of up to 60% off when you work there.

Do you know of any seasonal job openings in Philly? Email phillytips@inquirer.com and we may add them to the list.

Delivery Services

UPS is hiring package delivery drivers, driver helpers (don’t drive but help deliver packages), and warehouse supervisors. Apply online at upscareers.jobs. Pay : $19 to $22 per hour.

Amazon is hiring warehouse and customer service associates. Apply online at hiring.amazon.com. Pay: $15 to $20 per hour.

Retail

Maintenance