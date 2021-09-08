20 years ago this week, one of the darkest days in American history occurred: the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Nearly 3,000 Americans were killed on that day, while thousands of others suffered injuries, and people throughout the country faced a traumatic and scary new reality.

The anniversary of 9/11/01 is this Saturday, and it’s marked with ceremonies, readings, and reflections to honor those who were lost in the attack and the first responders who continue to keep us safe.

Here’s where to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 throughout the Philadelphia region.

At the Flight 93 National Memorial — a site that commemorates the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001 — in Shanksville, PA (about four hours from Philly), the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is recognized with a full week of events beginning on Sept. 7 and concluding on Sept. 12. During the main event on Sept. 11, the names of the flight crew and passengers will be read as a wreath-laying ceremony occurs and the bells of remembrance are rung. The reading will begin at 10:03 a.m., the time when Flight 93 crashed. In the afternoon on the 11th, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will perform a memorial concert. Additional events throughout the week include the “Witness to History” speaker series featuring first responders and a luminaria ceremony. (Free, Through Sept. 12, 6424 Lincoln Hwy., Stoystown, nps.gov)

» READ MORE: How Somerset County residents honor United Flight 93

Lower Makefield’s Garden of Reflection is home to two ceremonies on 9/11. The morning begins with a bell-ringing ceremony honoring the fallen and a time for reflection. The main event, the Remembrance in Light ceremony, occurs in the evening and aims to create a sense of hope during a dark day through candle lighting, music, and remarks from speakers. You can also tune into a livestream on the Lower Makefield Township YouTube channel. Tours of the garden will also be available throughout the day. (Sept. 11, Morning ceremony: 8:30 a.m. and Remembrance of Light ceremony: 7 p.m., 1950 Woodside Rd., Lower Makefield, 9-11memorialgarden.org)

The Travis Manion Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Run takes place at the Navy Yard in South Philly and honors those lost during the attacks on 9/11, along with the first responders who have served our country. There’s both a 5K and one-mile course, and you can choose to run, walk, or jog. (Sept. 11, 4747 S Broad St., travismanion.org)

Haverford celebrates and honors first responders on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 with a free music festival at Eagle Rd. and E. Hathaway Ln. Local musicians including the Scott McClatchy Band, Suzie Brown, and Dels Groove perform on the festival stages; one indoors at Kelly Center and one outdoors. Tributes to police, EMS, firefighters, doctors, and nurses are planned throughout the day. (Sept. 11, Eagle Rd. and E. Hathaway Ln., Havertown, kellymusicforlife.org)

Gloucester County in New Jersey honors the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and all of the fallen, specifically those who were lost in the terror attacks from the Gloucester County community. The county hosts an hour-long ceremony promising a wreath-laying, a bell ringing, and special visits from 9/11 victim’s families and first responders. (Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m., Chestnut Branch Park, 401 Main St., Mantua Township, NJ, gloucestercountynj.gov)

» READ MORE: These Philadelphians share their memories of 9/11, two decades later

Two New Jersey first responders lead a remembrance ceremony in Burlington County, NJ. Taking place outside of the Burlington County Emergency Service Training Center, the commemoration promises a wreath-laying ceremony, a bagpipe processional, and a reading of the names of the victims from Burlington County. A piece of steel from the World Trade Center will also be on display. (Sept. 11, 11 a.m., 53 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ, co.burlington.nj.us)

If you find yourself down the Shore this weekend, you can attend a special ceremony at the Ocean City Tabernacle where music, reflections, and prayer will be the basis of an evening ceremony. (Sept. 11, 6 p.m., 550 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, NJ, oceancityvacation.com)

At Byrne Plaza in Wildwood, first responders and those lost during the 9/11 attacks are honored at a free-to-attend outdoor ceremony featuring the City of Wildwood Honor Guard, local speakers, and more. (Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m., 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, NJ, wildwoodsnj.com)

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here