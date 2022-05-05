The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Spruce Street Harbor Park is back for the season. Officially opening on May 6, the park brings in technicolor lights, a floating barge, hammocks, and activities for all Philadelphians (including dogs).

Here is what you can expect:

Hours

The park is open from May to September, and hours change throughout the season. All activities close thirty minutes before the park closes.

The hours in May 2022 are:

Monday to Thursday: 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m.-midnight

Saturday: 11 a.m.-midnight

Sunday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

The park will be open on Memorial Day (11 a.m.-11 p.m.), Juneteenth (11 a.m.-12 a.m.), Independence Day (11 a.m.-5 p.m.), and Labor day (11 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Food and drinks

If you are in the mood for crabfries, funnel cakes, French toast, tacos, and more. Spruce Street Harbor Park has stands along the boardwalk including Chickie’s and Pete’s, Philly Taco, French Toast Bites, and Funnel Cake by Frozen Delights. Although most vendors open at 5 p.m., there will be open food stands before that.

If you are over 21, the park’s beer garden (open Friday to Sunday) and Barge Bar Oasis (open Monday to Sunday) are good spots to drink.

Activities

It doesn’t cost anything to play or hang out in the park, but the games and arcade are pay-as-you-go. Also, your dogs are welcome, but they are not allowed in the hammocks or the barge.

Hammocks

The park is known for its colorful hammocks hanging from trees. You can relax in them for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’re coming with up to 10 people and want a guaranteed spot, you can book a lounge, with hammocks, chairs, and lounges. The reservations are $75 for 90 minutes, plus a $3.70 service fee. Book a lounge online.

Games

The park has giant versions of classic games including chess, Connect-4, and Jenga, as well as normal-sized ping pong tables, bocce ball and shuffleboard courts, and an entire arcade.

The Barge Bar Oasis

In the mood for local brews or cocktails? This flat-bottomed net lounge has just that. And you can sip them while sitting in an Adirondack chair with a view to Penn’s Landing Marina.

Getting there

The park is at 301 S. Columbus Boulevard, making it essay for you to walk, bike, or ride there.

SEPTA: You can hop on the subway, take the Market-Frankford line, get off at Market and Second St. station, and walk about eleven minutes until you reach the park. If you are looking for more of a straight shot, bus route 12 stops at the park (Columbus-Dock), and bus 42 stops at Penn’s Landing.

Parking

If you prefer to drive, there are three main parking lots you can park at the waterfront, for a $20 daily flat rate. The Lombard Street Parking Lot is the closest to Spruce Street Harbor Park.