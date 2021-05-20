On the to-do list this week: Summer’s here. It’s time to bask in the sun. We have an absolute wealth of patios in this city to explore in our ultimate patio guide. And if you want even fresher eats, we have all the places you can go pick berries right now. And we have advice if you’re still scared about getting sick, even though you’re fully vaxxed.
And remember: We’ve collected our best Philly tips all in one place here.
Stay healthy, stay safe, and, as much as possible, it’s still a good idea to stay home.
Know this
The best local stores to pamper your pet, by Nick Vadala
These are the best places to picnic in the region, by Nick Vadala
Restaurants are canning their cocktails. Here’s where to get them, by Grace Dickinson
» Ask us a question through Curious Philly: Inquirer.com/askus
Do this
Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:
💃 The Lady Hoofers at Clark Park (Dance / in-person / free / kid-friendly) West Philly’s most-visited public park hosts a pop-up performance by Philly’s foremost all-female tap ensemble, two days before we’ll all be celebrating National Tap Dance Day. Seriously, these women can shoe. Ages 3+ (Free, May 23, 5-6 p.m., 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., ladyhoofers.org)
🔎 Find more of this week’s events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.
Run, don’t walk
Suddenly, it’s hot outside! If you want to soak in the sun and find a cool refreshment, we have you covered. We have 52 non-sidewalk outdoor eateries and drinkeries — think hidden gardens, sprawling patios and rooftops with great views — in our ultimate Philly patio guide, all organized by neighborhood. Here are some highlights:
Fishtown pick: Suraya. Transport yourself to the Mediterranean at this tree-filled patio, accented in shades of white. Whether you stop for a morning coffee and rose-and-pistachio cruller, a mezze snack, or an all-out Lebanese feast, you’ll forget you’re just off Frankford Avenue.📍1528 Frankford Ave., 🌐 surayaphilly.com, 📷 @surayaphilly
Old City pick: Royal Boucherie. Planters festoon the brick walls of this seemingly secret upstairs deck. With only a dozen or so tables, it’s wise to book the space in advance. Come hungry for options like steak frites, freshly shucked oysters, and its signature burger.📍52 S. Second St., 🌐 royalboucherie.com, 📷 @royalboucherie
Center City Pick: The Wayward Philly. Center City newcomer The Wayward is a self-proclaimed American brasserie with a quiet patio dotted with hanging lights and spread-out seating. On the menu, you’ll find fresh oysters, crisp salads, and a variety of beer, wine, and French-inspired cocktails.📍1170 Ludlow St., 🌐 thewayward.com, 📷 @thewaywardphilly
Fairmount pick: Assembly Rooftop Lounge. Nine stories up, this lounge has prime views of the Parkway. When you’re ready to stop snapping photos, cushy seating awaits, along with frosé and small-bite options.📍1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 🌐 assemblyrooftop.com, 📷 @assemblyphl
South Philly pick: Alma del Mar. There’s a large courtyard with a retractable roof and umbrella-shaded tables next door to Queer Eye-designed Alma del Mar in the Italian Market. The full menu brunch and dinner menus are available in the al fresco area. 📍1007 S. Ninth St., 🌐 facebook.com/AlmadelmarPhilly, 📷 @almadelmar.philly
West Philly pick: Gojjo. This Baltimore Avenue restaurant is known for its Ethiopian food, including the raved-about Ethiopian cheesesteaks made with berbere spice. And its low-key back patio, shaded by a vine-covered pergola, is a great place to eat and drink.📍4540 Baltimore Ave., 🌐 gojjo.us, 📷 @gojjo215
Germantown pick: Attic Brewing Company. Behind Germantown’s Attic Brewing Company, find a nearly 9,000-square-foot beer garden complete with Attic’s brews flowing from an outdoor bar, lawn games, plenty of seating, and a rotating lineup of food trucks. You can also bring your own food to eat in the hidden-from-the-street beer garden; Deke’s Garage Roadhouse BBQ is conveniently located next door. 📍137 Berkley St., 🌐 atticbrewing.com, 📷 @atticbrewing
Seriously, you could hit three patios a week until Labor Day, and you still won’t get through the full list. Oh, and we also just published our guide to museum beer gardens, in case you want to pair that beer with some culture.
» READ MORE: Guide to Philly’s best patios, courtyards, and rooftop restaurants and bars
In season
Nothing tastes like summer quite like freshly picked berries. And there’s a ton of farms where you can pick your own, all within a short drive of the city. Check out our list of PYO spots. Not sure when to go? Different berries ripen at different times. In the Philly region, here’s when you can expect that first crop:
Strawberries: May / June
Raspberries: June / July
Blueberries: June / July
Blackberries: July / August
» READ MORE: Where to pick your own strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries near Philadelphia
Life advice
Are you still feeling anxious about COVID-19? Even if you’re fully vaccinated, that fear is normal. It’s going to take time for that to fade, Grace Dickinson found in her story about what to do if you’re vaxxed, but still a bit freaked out. Here’s a little context that may feel comforting:
We’ve spent months training ourselves to be cautious and avoid anything that could put ourselves at risk of getting COVID-19. While getting vaccinated significantly reduces that risk, vaccines aren’t an overnight cure for anxiety. Nor can they do the work to reverse all that training, says Usama Bilal, an assistant professor in the urban health collaborative and the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University. “I still wear a mask outdoors half the time, even though I know that’s something I can stop doing,” says Bilal. “We’ve just experienced the worst pandemic in a century, and it’s both normal and OK for people to take the time they need to transition back to normal.”
More advice in Grace’s full story.
» READ MORE: Help, I’m still anxious about getting COVID-19 even though I’m vaccinated.
COVID-19 resources
💉 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids and teens: Safety and side effects, explained
🤔 Is it ethical to ask if someone’s vaccinated?
🍾 Everything you need to know about Philly’s reopening
» More at Inquirer.com/covid-tips