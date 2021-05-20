On the to-do list this week: Summer’s here. It’s time to bask in the sun. We have an absolute wealth of patios in this city to explore in our ultimate patio guide. And if you want even fresher eats, we have all the places you can go pick berries right now. And we have advice if you’re still scared about getting sick, even though you’re fully vaxxed.

And remember: We’ve collected our best Philly tips all in one place here.

Stay healthy, stay safe, and, as much as possible, it’s still a good idea to stay home.

— thingstodo@inquirer.com

Know this

» Ask us a question through Curious Philly: Inquirer.com/askus

Do this

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

💃 The Lady Hoofers at Clark Park (Dance / in-person / free / kid-friendly) West Philly’s most-visited public park hosts a pop-up performance by Philly’s foremost all-female tap ensemble, two days before we’ll all be celebrating National Tap Dance Day. Seriously, these women can shoe. Ages 3+ (Free, May 23, 5-6 p.m., 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., ladyhoofers.org)

🔎 Find more of this week’s events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

Run, don’t walk

Suddenly, it’s hot outside! If you want to soak in the sun and find a cool refreshment, we have you covered. We have 52 non-sidewalk outdoor eateries and drinkeries — think hidden gardens, sprawling patios and rooftops with great views — in our ultimate Philly patio guide, all organized by neighborhood. Here are some highlights:

Seriously, you could hit three patios a week until Labor Day, and you still won’t get through the full list. Oh, and we also just published our guide to museum beer gardens, in case you want to pair that beer with some culture.

» READ MORE: Guide to Philly’s best patios, courtyards, and rooftop restaurants and bars

In season

Nothing tastes like summer quite like freshly picked berries. And there’s a ton of farms where you can pick your own, all within a short drive of the city. Check out our list of PYO spots. Not sure when to go? Different berries ripen at different times. In the Philly region, here’s when you can expect that first crop:

Strawberries : May / June

Raspberries : June / July

Blueberries : June / July

Blackberries: July / August

» READ MORE: Where to pick your own strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries near Philadelphia

Life advice

Are you still feeling anxious about COVID-19? Even if you’re fully vaccinated, that fear is normal. It’s going to take time for that to fade, Grace Dickinson found in her story about what to do if you’re vaxxed, but still a bit freaked out. Here’s a little context that may feel comforting:

We’ve spent months training ourselves to be cautious and avoid anything that could put ourselves at risk of getting COVID-19. While getting vaccinated significantly reduces that risk, vaccines aren’t an overnight cure for anxiety. Nor can they do the work to reverse all that training, says Usama Bilal, an assistant professor in the urban health collaborative and the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University. “I still wear a mask outdoors half the time, even though I know that’s something I can stop doing,” says Bilal. “We’ve just experienced the worst pandemic in a century, and it’s both normal and OK for people to take the time they need to transition back to normal.”

More advice in Grace’s full story.

» READ MORE: Help, I’m still anxious about getting COVID-19 even though I’m vaccinated.

COVID-19 resources

💉 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids and teens: Safety and side effects, explained

🤔 Is it ethical to ask if someone’s vaccinated?

🍾 Everything you need to know about Philly’s reopening

» More at Inquirer.com/covid-tips