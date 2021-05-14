As any pet owner can tell you, our furry friends need stuff. Lots of it.

Food, treats, toys, harnesses, carriers, cleaning supplies, medication, supplements — the list is almost endless. And, boy, do we get it. In all, Americans spent $103.6 billion on their pets in 2020, according to the American Pet Products Association — $42 billion on food and treats alone.

In Philly, there were roughly 350,000 dogs in the city alone in 2015. Cats? Who knows. But it’s legal to have up to 12 cats and dogs in Philly.

Of course, you can get all the stuff they need at Petco or PetSmart. But around here, there’s plenty of great boutique shops to patronize for all your pet needs.

» READ MORE: Best dog parks, hikes, and beaches in the Philly area

So, where can you go for pet food, supplies, accessories, and treats? Here, are some of the best spots in the city, suburbs, and South Jersey that will cover you and your pup:

In Philly

Named after the owners’ shih-tzu mix pup, this South Philly shop is the place to go to get a special treat for your furry friend. Their in-house bakery makes just about any dog-friendly treat a canine could want, from peanut butter pretzels and “puptarts” to cakes and cookies (even custom ones, if you order ahead). And they also carry a selection of food, toys, and supplies for your dog (and cat!), too.

📍 1544 E. Passyunk Ave., 📞 267-758-6151, ✉️ woof@barkshopbakery.com, 🌐 barkshopbakery.com, 📷 @barkshopbakery, 🕑 Tue.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

If you live in the city, you probably already know Doggie Style, which has 10 locations in the area (with two more coming to New Jersey). Here, it’s a one-stop-shop, with a wide selection of food, treats, medication, toys, and accessories, as well as pet grooming and bathing services. You can even apply to adopt a new friend through the Saved Me Rescue initiative.

📍 861 N. Third St. (other locations throughout the city), 📞 267-519-0376, ✉️ customercare@doggiestylepets.com, 🌐 doggiestylepets.com, 📷 @doggiestylepets, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Baltimore Pet Shop has been a staple for Cedar Park-area pets and their people for years. The small shop as an extensive, curated range of food, toys, and supplies for your cat or dog, and it also partners with local shelters and rescue groups for adoptions. Plus, it’s just down the street from Clark Park, so stop by if you’re out on a spin with your pup (and, psst, there’s also the Fairmount Pet Shoppe if you’re in the Spring Garden area).

📍 4532 Baltimore Ave., 📞 215-222-PETS, ✉️ info@baltimorepetshoppe.com, 🌐 baltimorepetshoppe.com, 📷 @baltimorepetshoppe, 🕑 Mon.-Tue, Thu.-Fri 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This small, indie pet store in West Philly has only been around since 2017, but it’s quickly become a neighborhood favorite. There’s all kinds of pet food, treats, toys, and accessories for your pup, but one of the bigger draws is their self-service dog wash, where you can scrub down your dog if you don’t have the room at home (available until one hour before close, no appointment needed).

📍 4015 Lancaster Ave., 📞 215-387-PETS, ✉️ info@westpets.us, 🌐 westpets.us, 📷 @westpetsphiladelphia, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Sun. noon-6 p.m.

BONeJOUR has long been the spot for Old City dogs and cats, thanks to its focus on all-natural pet food and treats, as well as its wide range of toys, accessories, and other supplies (plus, if you shop online, new customers can get 10% off, and free delivery). Or, if your pup is looking a little scruffy, pop in and hose him down in the DIY dog wash (no appointment necessary, but you can call ahead to make a reservation).

📍 53 N. 3rd St., 📞 215-574-1225, ✉️ info@bonejourpetsupply.com, 🌐 bonejourpetsupply.com, 📷 @bonejour, 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

With about two decades under its belt, this Center City shop is one of the longest running on the list. Here, the stock is hand picked to focus on natural products, including pet food and treats from brands such as Fromm, Royal Canin, and Halo, plus all the toys, medication, and accessories you could need. And you can have all your goods delivered, thanks to a new partnership with Postmates.

📍 135 S. 20th St., 📞 215-569-2555, ✉️ rittenhousepets@gmail.com, 🌐 rittenhousepet.com, 📷 facebook.com/RittenhousePetSupply, 🕑 Sun., Mon. 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Tues.-Say. 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

As its tagline goes, this Chestnut Hill shop is “the store for the serious pet owner” — particularly if you’re the pet parent to a cat or dog. Aside from having a large selection of pet food, treats, toys, and supplies for your furry friend, they’re also a full-service groomer offering everything from simple baths to haircuts and blowouts. Or, if you’re the DIY type, there’s also a walk-in, self-service dog bath available.

📍 8517 Germantown Ave., 📞 215-247-4292, ✉️ boneappetitech@gmail.com, 🌐 theboneappetite.com, 📷 @the.bone.appetite, 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Manayunk pups with a sweet tooth are in luck here, with locally baked, hand-decorated treats that run the gamut from doggie-safe “brownies” and cookies to carrot and grain-free peanut butter cakes. Plus, if you’re dog is looking for some playtime, they’ve also got indoor and outdoor play areas available (and you can even reserve them for private events, like your canine’s next birthday).

📍 4324 Main St., 📞 215-483-7387, ✉️ steph@petfriendlydogbakery.com, 🌐 petfriendlydogbakery.com, 📷 @petfriendlydogbakery, 🕑 Tue.-Fri. 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

In the suburbs

Running strong through 75 years and three generations, this Wayne pet shop is here for your dog, cat, other small animal, or even if you have some wild birds to feed. There is food, treats, accessories, and supplies, plus, plenty of self-service dog wash baths, and you don’t need an appointment. And if you need supplies for your plant babies, the Garden Shoppe is right next door.

📍 620 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, 📞 610-688-0769, ✉️ questions@braxtons.com, 🌐 braxtons.com, 📷 @BraxtonsAW, 🕑 daily 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

This local chain of pet shops has stores all over the Philadelphia area (and in Jersey, too), but it all started two decades ago in a small shop in Newtown. In 2020, it moved to a much larger space in town, and, as the name suggests, cats and dogs are king. From natural and raw foods and delicious treats to toys and carriers, they have it (or can probably get it). And if you’re within 10 miles, they deliver.

📍 2814 S. Eagle Rd., Newtown, 📞 215-497-7477, ✉️ info@dogsandcatsrule.com, 🌐 dogsandcatsrule.com, 📷 @DogsAndCatsRule, 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

If you’re a dog owner with a mind toward eco-friendly and uber-healthy options for your pet, Pabby’s is the place. Here, the focus is on organic, holistic, raw, and premium food, as well as low-impact supplies and merchandise from small, North American manufacturers. Plus, a few miles away in Chalfont, there’s also Pabby’s Pet Resort, which has grooming, daycare, and boarding.

📍 319 W. County Line Rd., Hatboro, 📞 215-674-3917, ✉️ pabbyspetpantryinfo@pabbyspetpantry.com, 🌐 pabbys.com, 📷 @PabbyGrams, 🕑 Mon. and Fri. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tue. and Thu. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Founded in 2003 as Trappe Feed & Pet Supply, this store converted from a full pet store (that once offered live tropical fish) to a pet food and supply shop in 2009. Today, you’ll find pretty much anything your dog or cat might need — from training and nutritional counseling to food, treats, and toys. There’s even a full-on doggie bakery that slings fresh-baked, gluten-free biscuits.

📍 130 W. Main St. #102-104, Trappe, 📞 610-454-0045, ✉️ info.pvpeteatery@gmail.com, 🌐 pvpeteatery.com, 📷 @perkvalleypeteatery, 🕑 Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thu.-Fri. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

In New Jersey

Jersey dogs looking to celebrate a birthday — or just have a little well-earned dessert — are the target for this Sicklerville pet bakery. From dog-friendly cakes and cupcakes to “peanut butter pups” and cookies in assorted flavors, Dave the Baker almost certainly has a house-made, fresh baked treat to please your pup. Stop in to see what they have, or call ahead for specific items (especially if you want a cake).

📍 649 Cross Keys Rd. Ste. 14, Sicklerville, NJ, 📞 856-885-4145, ✉️ k9kakes@yahoo.com, 🌐 k-9kakes.com, 📷 facebook.com/K9KakesPetBakery, 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

It’s all about quality at this small Collingswood Shop, which bills itself as the go-to place for “proper provisions for particular pets and their people.” If you go, expect to find premium, raw, natural and nutritious pet food and treats from brands like Wysong, Elixir Kitchens, and Wild Meadow Farms, plus a wide selection of toys, chews, and other supplies. Mass-produced, big box store brands be gone.

📍 2 Powell Ln., Collingswood, NJ, 📞 856-240-1923, 🌐 facebook.com/principledpet, 📷 @theprincipledpet, 🕑 Tue.-Fri. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tucked in behind Zimmerman’s Country Market, Hot Diggity Dog is a hidden gem for pet owners in Sewell. Here, they focus on all natural pet food and supplies, like food and treats from Earthborn, Weruva, and the Honest Kitchen — plus plenty of toys. There’s even some occasional classes and events, like the June’s “Hot Diggity’s Dog Fest,” with vendors, food trucks, raffles, and even adoptable dogs.

📍 425 Salina Rd., Sewell, NJ, 📞 856-468-1109, 🌐 facebook.com/Myhotdiggitydog1, 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories