On the to-do list this week: October starts tomorrow. Can you believe it? I can’t. Either way, though, embrace the best month of fall with all of the autumnal things you look forward to all year — apple picking, pumpkin picking and hayrides, and visits to scary attractions.

On my personal to-do list: I’m going to Royal Sushi & Izakaya for dinner this weekend.

We’ve collected our best Philly tips all in one place here. Stay healthy, stay safe, and get vaccinated.

— Jillian Wilson

Fall toolkit

Do this

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

Oktoberfest at the PHS Pop-Up Garden Manayunk 🍻 (Seasonal / in-person / community) Get ready for a day of Bavarian-inspired fun at the PHS pop-up garden in Manayunk. The day’s menu includes drink specials and Oktoberfest-inspired bites. If you’re feeling competitive, join in on themed games like the sausage toss and yodeling contests. Head back to the garden on Sunday for Sausagefest where you can enjoy beer, games, and giveaways as local chefs battle for the title of Bratwurst Master. (Free, Oct. 2-3, 106 Jamestown Ave., facebook.com)

🔎 Find more of this week’s events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

Go here

‘Tis time (do you get the reference?) for fall planning. Over the past few days, we’ve published a bunch of fall things to do guides, ranging from the best spots for apple picking to the scariest Halloween attractions in the Philadelphia region. Here’s a peek at some of our fall stories 🍁🎃🍎

The best Halloween attractions near Philly: We have a guide to 13 Halloween happenings in the region to add to your October bucket list. The Halloween fun ranges from kid-friendly hayrides to straight-up frightening haunted houses.

Where to pick your own apples in the Philadelphia region: It’s apple picking season and we have insight on where to go for the best apple picking, apple cider donuts, and fresh apple cider in the area. Some spots on our list even have hayrides and corn mazes for the full fall experience.

The best spots for pumpkin picking and hayrides for the family: Fall isn’t fall without pumpkins, hayrides, and corn mazes, right? We’ve rounded up 24 places to visit for those quintessential fall activities in Bucks County, Camden County, Chester County, and beyond.

Drink this

Each of Philly’s great coffee shops has its own personality and specialty. Some are known for their pour over, others are known for their flavor-packed lattes, and some are loved for their strong cold brew. Whatever you’re looking for, Philly’s coffee scene can certainly satisfy your craving. The next time you’re craving a good cup of coffee, consult our new guide to Philly’s best coffee.

Here’s a peek at what’s included.

Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books . “All communities deserve nice things,” says Justin Moore, General Manager of Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books. “That was the impetus of Uncle Bobbie’s.” Named after the founder, Marc Lamont Hill’s uncle Bobbie, the mission of the Germantown coffee shop was to create a safe space for neighbors to enjoy coffee and have access to a curated collection of books about race and identity. “At its core, a coffee shop should serve as a community hub,” says Moore. It’s only been three and a half years since opening and Moore says they’ve quickly become a cultural staple. They’ve just reopened for indoor seating and are excited to get back to serving fresh La Colombe coffee, pastries, vegan pastries and more. Don’t forget to check out their reading recommendations: Coffee and books are the perfect pair.

La Colombe . You can’t talk about the coffee scene in Philadelphia without talking about La Colombe. Since being founded in 1994, they’ve become one of the largest local coffee roasters, bringing their beans and draft lattes to coffee shops throughout the city and beyond, including cities like Chicago, Boston and even as far as San Diego. As a coffee shop, La Colombe checks all of the boxes: They’re conveniently located, the décor is comforting and welcoming, and the staff know a lot about coffee, which is helpful considering how many roasts they offer. Whether you’re in the mood for their Corsica dark roast — with a slight baker’s chocolate bitterness and hints of spice — or their nutty-and-milk-chocolatey Nizza medium roast, their baristas are ready with advice to help you find the right cup.

Elixr. There are endless ways to make coffee: drip, pour over, and cold brew, to name a few. Elixr is an excellent choice for these (and more) — don’t miss their Kyoto slow drip. The method not only extracts more caffeine than your usual hot coffee but also more robust flavors because of its slow extraction process. It’s made in a contraption that looks like it belongs in a laboratory: Water moves through bulbs and tubes, almost resembling a Rube Goldberg machine, as it drips slowly over coffee grounds. The entire process can take anywhere between three and 12 hours, but the wait is worth it. The Kyoto slow drip is offered at the Elixr on Sydenham Street, just off of Walnut. Be sure to get there early because it does sell out quickly.

» READ MORE: Best coffee shops in Philly

Insta inspo

Need a cool weekend activity? In Hamilton, NJ (about an hour outside of Philly), there’s a huge outdoor sculpture park and museum that spreads across 42 acres of manicured garden. There are more than 300 modern sculptures (some as tall as a house) throughout the space and plenty of opportunities for picnicking, lounging, and Instagramming.