On the to-do list this week: Now’s the time to celebrate Halloween. Seriously. It’s in three days and it’s (basically) officially Halloweekend.

Last week, we asked you about your best-ever Halloween costume. We got some fun answers like static cling and Ash from Evil Dead II. Hopefully, you’re all planning some good costumes for this weekend, too.

On my personal to-do list: I’m going to the Nightmare on 8th Street Halloween party at Irwin’s. Look at me partying on a school night.

— Jillian Wilson

Fall toolkit

Fall weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

Magical Fantasy at The Navy Yard 🎪 (Art / in-person / outdoors / free) Magical Fantasy, a collection of bold and bright 3-D art pieces by London-based artist Morag Myerscough, has transformed The Navy Yard into a colorful playground. Stop by to wander through the exhibit and escape into an abstract dreamland without leaving the city. (Free, through October 2022, Broad St. and Constitution Ave., navyyard.org)

Celebrate Halloween

As of now, the forecast for October 31 is looking ideal for outdoor Halloween activities. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s and there is currently just a small chance of rain on the holiday. So, it’s perfect weather for trick-or-treating, outdoor Halloween events, and other Halloween celebrations.

If you aren’t trick-or-treating with your kids or handing out candy at home, here are some events happening this Halloweekend that’ll help you get into the spooky spirit.

October 29

October 30

October 31

Eat this

If you need some post-Halloween-party brunch, we have a new guide to the 15 best brunches in Philly. There are spots on this list that are ideal for hearty chicken and waffles and places that make perfect brunch-time pastries. A place on our list even has a bottom-ish mimosa deal where you can sip up to six glasses of the champagne-based cocktail. Here are a few of my picks from our full brunch guide.

Fitz and Starts. Fresh pastries don’t draw nearly as much brunch time attention as they deserve, but at Fitz and Starts, baked goods are front and center. They offer an assortment of sweet and savory pastries that all pair perfectly with the Ultimo coffee they brew as well as with the fresh squeezed juices and boozy brunch drinks. Try the buttery and flaky almond croissant, a hazelnut-pear financier, or the ham and cheese pithivier. Pro tip: order a few pastries to get a taste of their bakery’s range. It’s hard to just have one.📍743 S. 4th St., 📞 215-278-2736, 🌐 fitzandstartsphilly.com, 📷 @fitzandstartsphilly, 🕑 Brunch and bakery, Wed.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sat.–Sun., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dinner, Thur.-Sat., 5-9 p.m.

Aksum Cafe. Aksum Cafe’s brunch menu blends the culinary influences of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, creating Mediterranean dishes that are bursting with flavor. The Moroccan chicken and waffles adds a hint of spice to the fried chicken, which goes surprisingly well with a bit of sweet syrup. You can also get a traditional eggs Benedict, an open-faced English muffin breakfast sandwich with poached eggs and topped with a thick and creamy hollandaise sauce, or level it up with a bit of smoked salmon.📍4630 Baltimore Ave., 📞 267-275-8195, 🌐 aksumcafe.com, 📷 @aksumcafe, 🕑 Thur.–Fri., 4-10 p.m., Sat. noon-10 p.m., Sun. noon-7 p.m.; Brunch available all day Sat.-Sun.

Suraya. There’s no wrong time of day to go to Suraya, but brunch, in particular, is pretty special. The Lebanese menu features traditional morning meals, like the ful mudammas, a fava bean stew topped with poached eggs, along with spiced meat dishes like the halabi kebabs made with ground lamb seasoned with chili peppers, cinnamon, coriander, and paprika. Much like the Taste of Suraya offered on their dinner menu, brunch is accompanied by a mezza of fresh taboule salad, muhammara, creamy labneh, smokey baba ganoush, and Suraya’s classic hummous. For a lighter brunch, order the pastry basket, a selection of sweet and spiced pastries, like the rose pistachio cruller and the chocolate and almond financier. 📍1528 Frankford Ave., , 📞 215-302-1900, 🌐 surayaphilly.com, 📷 @surayaphilly, 🕑 Mon.-Thur., 5-9:30 p.m., Fri., 5-10:30 p.m., Sat., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-10:30 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-10:30 p.m.; Brunch, Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Insta inspo

The West Philly Bunny Hop is a mutual aid organization that began just a few weeks after the start of the pandemic to help feed those who are food insecure in Philadelphia. Today, they provide food to 350 families per week thanks to donations and fundraisers — fundraisers like tonight’s Haunted Hop Queer Soup Night at Dahlak’s Pentridge Station pop-up beer garden.

For a suggested donation of $20 (or whatever you can afford), you can have soups prepared by local chefs while hanging out at the outdoor space. If you can’t afford to donate anything, you are still encouraged to stop by for soup.

All proceeds benefit the West Philly Bunny Hop.