THURSDAY (MAY 27)

Matthew Neenan at the Annenberg Center 🎭

(Performance / virtual) Pennsylvania Ballet choreographer-in-residence and co-founder of BalletX, Neenan debuts re-entering, a site-specific work that speaks to the moment as the country begins to reopen. An artist Q&A follows the livestream performance. ($25, May 27, 7 p.m., annenbergcenter.org)

The Bearded Ladies’ Beardmobile 🎭

(Theater / in-person / outdoors / free) This week, the Bearded Ladies Beardmobile has two pop-up shows: the first a ticketed performance featuring Beardmobile hosts like John Jarboe, Cookie Diorio, and Eric Jaffe, and the second, a queer skate day presented with Asian Arts Initiative. (Free, donations encouraged, May 27, 6 p.m., 1699 S. 49th St., May 29, 2 p.m., E. Poplar Rec Center, 800 N. Eighth St., beardedladiescabaret.com)

Constructing The American Foreign Threat: Material Culture, Propaganda & Racism 🎤

(Community / virtual / free) The Twelve Gates Arts website is currently home to select items from the American Peril exhibition, which explores the racist, anti-Asian propaganda that has resulted in generations of Anti-Asian bigotry. On Thursday, exhibition curator Rob Buscher leads a virtual discussion about anti-Asian and anti-Muslim racism in media and pop culture. (Free, May 27, 5-6:30 p.m., twelvegatesarts.org)

Memorial Day Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution 🏛️

(History / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Veterans, military, and Blue Star families can book free tickets ahead of the long weekend to explore the permanent exhibits of Old City’s Revolutionary War museum. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., a discovery cart teaches kids about less-known flag maker Rebecca Flower Young, who also made drum cases for the cause. Other activities include writing postcards to Blue and Gold Star Families, and, at home, crafting commemorative ribbons. (adults, $21, ages 6-17, 5 and under, free, $13, May 27-31, 101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org)

(Movie / virtual) There have been a lot of feel-good underdog stories about washed-up coaches, teachers, and lawyers. Here we have a down-on-his-luck fishing boat captain who teams with a group of kids and their guardian with the hope that their big catch will save an orphanage. Starring Jimmy Gonzales, Dennis Quaid, Bruce McGill, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson. Directed by Julio Quintana. Based on a true story. (Not rated. Premieres May 27 on Netflix)

(Movie / virtual) A live-action look at the life of Cruella De Vil before there were 101 dalmatians. She has a little Harley Quinn in her. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star. Directed by Craig Gillespie (I,Tonya). Story by New Jersey native Aline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Devil Wears Prada). (Rated PG-13. Premieres May 28 in theaters and on Disney+)

FRIDAY (MAY 28)

The Wildwoods’ 35th Annual International Kite Festival 🪁

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The summer shore season starts with Wildwoods’ 35th annual international kite festival, a weekend-long event promising learn-to-kite events, a fighter kite competition, kite exhibits, a nighttime illuminated kite fly, and more. Events take place throughout Wildwood, including Rio Grande Avenue beach, the Wildwoods sign, and the Convention Center. (Free, May 28-31, wildwoodsnj.com, throughout Wildwood, NJ)

Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Friday Art Club 🎨

(Art / virtual / free / kid-friendly) Abstract elementary school artists can collage their hearts out, under the virtual tutelage of a PMA educator. This week’s club meeting traces its inspiration from the works of Sonia Delaunay. Ages 6-10. (Donations encouraged, May 28, 3:30-4:15 p.m., philamuseum.org)

SATURDAY (MAY 29)

NJ Renaissance Faire ⚔️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / multiday) Ren faire season begins with New Jersey’s massive, two-weekend event in Bordentown Township. Arrive in costume for all of the essential Renaissance faire activities: swordplay, musical performances, food, drinks, and more. ($10-$80, May 29-30 and Jun. 5-6, njrenfaire.com, 1195 Florence Columbus Rd., Bordentown, NJ)

Celebration of the Roses at Wyck Historic House 🌹

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) The rose garden at Wyck Historic House and Garden turns 200 this year, and to celebrate, the Germantown site hosts a daylong event celebrating its collection of more than 50 types of heritage roses. Stop by for garden tours, flower-based discussions and a pop-up marketplace featuring Attic Brewing, Soap by Alana, Gowen Gardens, and Wyck roses for sale. (Free, May 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., wyck.org, 6026 Germantown Ave.)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, May 29-Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Public Kayak Tours at Glen Foerd 🚣‍♀️

(Nature / in-person) As lovely Glen Foerd completes construction on a new dock, it will launch its seasonal kayak tours from a tide-based location nearby. Each four-mile tandem paddle in a basin-like stretch of the Delaware delights birders and historic house lovers. The scenic turnaround point: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum. Duos only. Masks required pre-launch. Registration and signed waiver required. Kayakers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 12+. ($80 per duo, May 29, June 12, 19, 26, 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., glenfoerd.org, 5001 Grant Ave.)

Grow & Walk Philly 🥕

(Walk / nature / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Black Girls with Green Thumbs lead walks through West Oak Lane from the neighborhood’s library veggie garden to Green Tree School’s sensory garden, to Pennypacker School’s own vegetable plot, and, in the event’s last week, Awbury Arboretum for a party with a side of fitness. The point: get healthy in the great outdoors. Ages 5+. (Free-$20, May 29, June 12 & 27, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., eventbrite.com, 2000 E. Washington Ln.)

International Family Day at the Michener Art Museum 📚

(Theater / music / virtual / kid-friendly) The Michener replays a performance of stories from Puerto Rico, Spain, South America, and the Bronx by musician David Gonzales. This tribute to Spanish-speaking regions and cultures doubles as a mini-language tutorial, where singalongs aid with retention, pronunciation and usage. Ages 4-12. ($5-$10, May 30, 1-2 p.m., michenerartmuseum.org)

SUNDAY (MAY 30)

Philadelphia Latino Film Festival 📽️

(Movie / virtual / multiday) The Philadelphia Latino Film Festival (PLFF) celebrates its 10th anniversary with an online lineup of film screenings and panel discussions. Films include a selection of Philadelphia premieres, East Coast premieres and world premieres, ranging from feature-length films to shorts. Films stream on PLFF’s page. (Free-$250, May 30-Jun. 6, www.phlaff.org)

TUESDAY (JUNE 1)

(Movie / virtual) In this new chapter in the Book of Saw, Chris Rock, and Max Minghella star as detectives on the trail of a twisted serial killer. With Samuel L. Jackson as Rock’s father, who has his own relationship with the Jigsaw killer. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw movies II-IV). (Rated R. Premieres June 1 on VOD and streaming services)

WEDNESDAY (JUNE 2)

Philly AIDS Thrift Presents Female Trouble at the PFS Drive-In 📽️

(Movie / in-person) The Philadelphia Film Society’s drive-in theater hosts a screening of the NC-17 (so, no kids allowed) John Water’s classic Female Trouble. The drive-in movie is a fundraiser for Philly AIDS Thrift, so your ticket price goes to a good cause. ($35 per vehicle, Jun. 2, 9 p.m., filmadelphia.org, Admiral Peary Way and League Island Blvd.)

(Movie / virtual) A shallow, Brazilian social media influencer, whose life revolves around likes, takes her girlfriends to Carnaval after a break-up, and learns a life lesson. This colorful comedy is as if Kristen Wiig teamed up with Pedro Almodovar. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (Rated TV-MA. Premieres June 2 on Netflix)

THURSDAY (JUNE 3)

Hand to Hand Circus Festival 🎭

(Circus / performance art / in-person / multiday / free / kid-friendly) FringeArts’ contemporary circus is back, with free-with-RSVP performances by Mt. Airy’s Circadium School on their campus (Test Flights, June 3, 7 p.m., 6452 Greene St.) and in Vernon Park (Monday is Years Long, June 5, 1 and 5 p.m., 5800 Germantown Ave.). Also returning: the outdoor Circus Midway at La Peg at Fringearts (free with RSVP, June 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 140 N. Columbus Blvd.), where guests get into the plate-spinning, acrobatic, juggling, and tightwire acts. Ages 5+. (Free with RSVP, June 3-12, various locations, fringearts.com)

Melissa Villaseñor at Punchline Philly 🎤

(Comedy / in-person / outdoors) Saturday Night Live’s Villaseñor performs her California Girl tour at Punchline Philly’s outdoor stage for three nights in early June. Tickets include one item from the food menu; there is a two-drink minimum for all guests. ($32-$42, Jun. 3-5, punchlinephilly.com, 33 E. Laurel St.)

Books & Beaks, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Storytime at a southern cousin of Longwood Gardens gets specific this month, featuring books that relate not just to birds, but to beaks. Each read-aloud starts with a book — Ruby’s Birds is on the to-do list — and ends with a just-for-littles lesson in ornithology. Weather permitting. Registration not required. Masks required for unvaccinated guests. Ages 2-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 3, 10, 17, & 24, 10:30–11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, DE, mtcubacenter.org)

Origins Theatre Festival 🎭

(Festival / online / theater / multiday) Theater exists in languages and cultures across the world, and this festival from the Phoenix Theatre aims to celebrate the multicultural nature of theater with three days of online events, including roundtable discussions, a show performed in both Spanish and English, and discussions with those working behind the scenes to make theater more inclusive. ($25 per day or $55 for the weekend before Jun. 1, $30 per day or $70 for the weekend after Jun. 1, Jun. 3-6, thephoenixtheatrepa.com)

ONGOING

New Hope Celebrates 🏳️‍🌈

(Seasonal / virtual and in-person / multiday) Instead of its big annual parade and festival, New Hope Celebrates hosts several smaller, but still super fun, events in celebration of the LGBTQ community. Coming up: a drive-in screening of Love, Simon on Saturday, drag queen story hour on May 22, and more. (Through May 28, throughout New Hope and Lambertville, newhopecelebrates.com)

Center City Restaurant Week 🍽️

(Food / virtual and in-person) Restaurant week still looks a little different than usual, but it’s becoming more recognizable as pandemic restrictions lift. Visit restaurants like Barbuzzo, a. kitchen + bar, Gabi, Spice Finch and more for prix-fixe lunch and/or dinners available for indoor dining, outdoor dining or takeout. ($20 for lunch, $35 for dinner, through May 28, centercityphila.org)

Strawberry Festival, Peddler’s Village 🍓

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free / kid-friendly) It’s just about berry-picking time at local farms, and Peddler’s Village is celebrating with three weekends of jam selling, craft making, stilt walking, music playing, and, ax throwing. May 15 and 16, there will also be a petting zoo, pony rides, and bubble magic. Kids can paint flower pots on May 15, 16, 29, and 30. Go with YoYo will perform her fitness-y musical act for littles on May 29 and 30. Ages 2+. (Free, May 29-30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Routes 2020 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

The Peony Festival at Chadds Ford 💐

(Seasonal / in-person) It’s peony season, and if your Instagram feed hasn’t already alerted you of that, Styer’s Peonies’ multi-week Peony Festival is here to share the news. Tour the 55,000 blooms by foot or opt for a drive-through experience. Peonies are available for purchase at the festival. (Walking tour, $20 per person, drive-through tour, $25 per vehicle, through May 31, 4313 S. Creek Rd., Chadds Ford, styerspeonies.com)

Save the Boys 🎭

(Performance / virtual / multiday) Scored for countertenor and piano, this new work by Opera Philadelphia’s composer-in-residence Tyshawn Sorey is inspired by the 1887 poem of the same name by abolitionist Frances Ellen Watkins Harper. The film features countertenor John Holiday and pianist Grant Loehnig. ($10 for seven-day rental, through May 31, operaphila.org)

East Passyunk Garden Days 🌼

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Stroll East Passyunk Avenue this month and find floral displays decorating storefronts, seasonal food and drink specials, pop-up performances, a plant-themed selfie station at the Singing Fountain, flower installations, and more in anticipation of the coming-soon Flower Show at FDR Park. (Through May 31, visiteastpassyunk.com)

DelArt Cinema Drive-In Movies 🚗

(Movie / in-person / drive-in) The Delaware Art Museum and DelArt Cinema partner up for drive-in movie nights on select Fridays this spring in the museum’s sculpture garden. The series continues with All About Eve on April 23, The Cotton Club on May 7, and more. ($17-$19 per person, select dates through Jun. 4, 8-11 p.m., delart.org, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington, DE)

McCarter Concerts in Palmer Square 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Take in free weekly Sunday concerts, from rock to jazz, on Princeton’s downtown Palmer Square lawn. The series runs through June 20. (Free, Sundays through Jun. 20, 4-6 p.m., 10 Palmer Square, Princeton, NJ, mccarter.org)

Roller Skating Rink at Dilworth Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Taking a cue from Penn’s Landing, the plaza facing City Hall turns ice rink space over to the other kind of skating. The new, retro rink has a checkerboard floor and hula hoops overhead. Limited tickets available, masks required, reservations recommended. Ages 4+. (Admission, $5-$10, skate rental $5, locker rental $10 through June 27, 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly). Wanna know how crayons are made? Take a road trip to Easton. Want to measure your creative thinking skills? Head to the Franklin Institute’s new exhibit of 150 colorful, space-, sea-, and otherwise-inspired installations designed to test your ability to problem solve. If the concept sounds a bit too abstract for your kids to envision, just tell them they’ll get RFID wristbands that’ll show them how smart they are. Ages 6-12. ($23 adult, $19 ages 3-11, free under 3, through July 18, Wednesdays through Sundays, 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Parks on tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at two waterfront locations: One at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works and the other at the south end of the Schuylkill River Trail (known as Trails End) just south of the South Street bridge, a brand-new location for the beer garden. Menus promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr., Trails End, South St. and South 27th St.)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

