Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Philadelphia is reopening! Now, you’re able to do (basically) all of the things you’ve missed for the last 16 months. But it’s only truly safe for vaccinated people to visit reopened places and attend in-person events. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (JUNE 17)

Monnette Sudler-Honesty 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / free) Philadelphia jazz guitarist Sudler-Honesty is first up in a series of outdoor mid-day performances at Dilworth Park by winners of the Black Music City grant program created by WXPN-FM (88.5), WRTI-FM (90.1) and REC Philly. Sudler-Honesty’s BMC project honors late great Philly jazz organ players Trudy Pitts and Shirley Scott. The series will continue on the plaza on the west side of City Hall over the following two weeks with shows by CrisTene Triplet, Erin Dillard, Kendrah Butler and Zeek Burse. (Free, June 17, noon, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Juneteenth at Museum of the American Revolution 🏛️

(Juneteenth / virtual and in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The museum picks up where history classes left off, offering daily in-person storytimes, a discovery cart inspired by Harry Washington, a Sierra Leonean who escaped the enslavement of George Washington, and free virtual performances retelling the life stories of Ona Judge and Elizabeth Freeman. Ages 4+. ($21 adult, $18 senior, student, teacher & military, $13 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 17-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org)

Carlene Carter and the Lucky Ones 🎶

(Music / virtual) Carter is a true blue member of the first family of country music, and she’s presenting a pair of live streams from the Tennessee Cash Cabin that her stepfather Johnny Cash used as a creative sanctuary and studio. For Thursday’s first A Meeting In The Air show, she’ll be joined by Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, The War and the Treaty, Elizabeth Cook, and her daughter Tiffany Anastasia Lowe and sister Lorrie Carter Bennett. Carter will also perform with yet-to-be-announced guests on June 24. ($25, June 17, 8 p.m., mandolin.com)

Flag Fest at the Betsy Ross House 🎉

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Everyone knows the best place to spend Flag Day is the Betsy Ross House. But who would have guessed chocolate would play an outsized role? June 13 and 14, the tiny home displays a 50-star flag made entirely of M&M’s (no eating; free samples available separately). June 17 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) is a full day of chocolate-making. Throughout the week: ceremonious flag-raisings at 10 a.m. — the Juneteenth flag rises June 19 — historical reenactors, and free house admission to the first 100 visitors. Ages 3+. ($7 adults, $6 seniors, active military, students & children, through June 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 239 Arch St., historicphiladelphia.org)

FRIDAY (JUNE 18)

Fishtown’s Reopening Celebration 🎉

(Community / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Rain canceled last week’s party, so head out to this Friday’s community celebration — but don’t forget your mask. Activities include sidewalk sales, live music, happy hours, and much more. (June 18, 4 p.m., Frankford and Girard Ave., fishtowndistrict.com)

Pride Movie Night at the Bourse Food Hall🌈

(Pride / in-person / movie / outdoors) The Philadelphia Film Society and the Bourse Food Hall team up to host two Pride outdoor movie nights. Feature flicks include Kinky Boots on Friday, June 18 and The Birdcage on Friday, June 25. ($40 per four-person table, June 18 and 25, 7 p.m., 111 S. Independence Mall E., the-bourse.ticketleap.com)

Ali Awan 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) Philly guitarist, bandleader, and top-notch songwriter Ali Awan is playing a record-release show for his satisfyingly trippy new EP Moon Mode, whose hypnotic title track was inspired by Nina Simone’s Sinnerman. The six song set is out this month on the local Born Losers label. Cosmic Guilt and Hey Slow open. ($20, June 18, 5 p.m., 1725 N. 5th St., sunflowerphilly.org)

DJ Chris Urban at Franky Bradley’s 🎶

(Nightlife / in-person) Local DJ Chris Urban leads a Friday night dance party upstairs at Franky Bradley’s, which is back and open for business. Dance along to his house and hip hop beats. ($10, June 18, 10 p.m. 1320 Chancellor St., eventbrite.com)

Masters of the Telecaster 🎶

(Music / in-person) A guitar geeks summit pairing off preening axeman G.E. Smith of the Saturday Night Live house band and Jim Weider, who played lead in the latter-day version of The Band when it carried on after Robbie Robertson’s departure. The show is table seating with limited capacity. ($75-$99 per pair, June 18, 8 p.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com)

Pirates’ Passage, Adventure Aquarium 🏴‍☠️

(Science / history / performance / in-person / multiday) Ye olde pirates of the Delaware Bay inspire a new show in Adventure Aquarium’s redesigned Caribbean exhibit. Among tropical fish, seahorses, and spiny lobster, “Darkbeard” and his buccaneers sing, dance, perform, and lead a scavenger-style treasure hunt, a game show, and craft activities. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($32-35 ages 13-64, $30-$33 ages 65+, $22 ages 2-12, free under 2, June 18-July 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ, adventureaquarium.com)

Black Girls Rock 🎶

(Music / virtual / free) This weekend marks the 15th-anniversary fundraising gala of the empowerment brand founded by Beverly Bond. The online show promises feature performances by Chaka Khan (joined by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen), plus Alice Smith, Mumu Fresh, Washington D.C. go-go band Bela Dona and gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard. (Free, June 18, 8 p.m., blackgirlsrock.com)

Making Time 🎶

(Music / in-person) DJ and impresario Dave P.’s mobile dance party will be anchored this summer on the outdoor deck of the Moshulu, the Scottish sailing ship docked in Penn’s Landing on the Delaware River. A series of Friday night blowouts begins with Dave P. himself joined by techno bright light Avalon Emerson. ($28.25, June 18, 9 p.m., 401 S. Columbus Blvd., dice.fm)

“I Too Sing America”: A Juneteenth Celebration 🎶

(Juneteenth / music / in-person) Pianist Luke Carlos O’Reilly presents two nights inspired by Langston Hughes’ poem I, Too to celebrate the 1865 abolition of slavery in the United States. On Friday, O’Reilly will be joined by trumpeter Sean Jones and singer Shenel Johns. On Saturday, it’ll be Johns again, with Terrell Stanford on trumpet. ($25, June 18-19, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., 600 N. Broad St., southjazzkitchen.com)

Black Music City 🎶

(Juneteenth / music / virtual) Soul singer Zeek Burse, classical vocalist Cris’Tene Triplet, and saxophonist Joshua Lee perform at this Juneteenth showcase celebrating artists who received grants earlier this year in the Black Music City initiative joint venture of WXPN-FM (88.5), WRTI-FM (90.1), and REC Philly. Other grantees like bass player Jamaaladeen Tacuma and guitarist Monnette Sudler-Honesty will showcase via pre-recorded video in this live stream from the REC Philly headquarters in Center City. (Free, June 18, 12:30 p.m., blackmusiccity.com)

(Movie / virtual) Kind of an Italian, animated version of “Splash,” but for kids. Here a boy befriends a sea monster pretending to be a human. Voice cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Sacha Baron Cohen, Maya Rudolph. Directed by Enrico Casarosa. (Rated PG. Premieres Friday, June 18 in theaters and on Disney+)

(Movie / virtual) After his wife dies shortly after giving birth, a father (Kevin Hart, in a different kind of role) raises their baby girl. With Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howley. Directed by Paul Weitz (“About a Boy”). (Rated PG-13. Premieres Friday, June 18 on Netflix)

(Movie / virtual) This film is an atmospheric, visually compelling, comedic, Indian/British gangster film starring Dhanush. In Tamil, Telegu and English. (Rated TV-MA. Premieres Friday, June 18 on Netflix)

SATURDAY (JUNE 19)

Wawa Welcome America 🎉

(Seasonal event / in-person / multiday / free) Wawa Welcome America returns to mark Independence Day, and, for the first time, Juneteenth in Philadelphia. A number of events are slated to take place during the multi-week event, including a Juneteenth celebration promising free museum admission and performances at the African American Museum of Philadelphia, a daily festival at City Hall Courtyard featuring music, live performances, Tastykake giveaways, and more, and a June 23rd screening of Philly favorite Rocky at the Art Museum steps. Wawa Welcome America events continue through July 4th when they conclude with fireworks on the Parkway and a free concert featuring Flo Rida and Bebe Rexha at the Mann Center. (Free, June 19-July 4, welcomeamerica.com)

Juneteenth at the Betsy Ross House ✊🏿

(Juneteenth / in-person / free) The U.S. Colored Troops hoist the Juneteenth flag above Old City’s best-known flagmaker’s dwelling. Afterward, a Once Upon a Nation historical reenactor portrays Bishop Richard Allen, who was an educator, author, equal rights champion, and the founder of Mother Bethel A.M.E. Ages 3+. (Free, June 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 239 Arch St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Juneteenth at Franklin Square ✊🏿

(Juneteenth / in-person / free) Franklin Square hosts neighbor African American Museum in Philadelphia for an afternoon celebration of Black history, including reenactments and retellings by the U.S. Colored Troops (noon-3 p.m.) and griot-style storytelling by Keepers of the Culture (1-2 p.m.). Ages 3+. (Free, June 19, noon-3 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Concert in the Glen: Dan and Claudia Zanes, People’s Light 🎶

(Music / sensory-friendly / in-person) The lawn of People’s Light welcomes longtime children’s music maker Dan Zanes and jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes to reprise homespun, fun, and eminently sing-along-able family hits. Ages 0-10. ($25 for two chairs, $35 for a four-person family circle, June 19, 1 p.m., 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, peopleslight.org)

Enchanted Summer Day, Winterthur Enchanted Woods ✨

(Seasonal / in-person) Historic Winterthur is a seriously staid spot. But on Saturday, the manse’s shaded, three-acre fairytale garden becomes a technicolor scene from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with winged and flower-crowned children wandering among musicians, storytellers, magicians, artists, scavenger hunters, and game players. Reservations recommended. Ages 3-8. ($20 adult, $18 student & senior, $6 child, free infant, June 19, 10 a.m.-noon, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 5105 Kennett Pk., Winterthur, Del., winterthur.org)

Birds In Action, Mt. Cuba 🐦

(Nature / in-person) Mt. Cuba’s main lawn hosts human and feathered friends for a BYO-lawn chair demo of just what a raptor can do, including soar. Weather permitting. Registration not required. Ages 2+. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 19, 3–4 p.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

SUNDAY (JUNE 20)

Father’s Day Kayak Cruise 🚣🏽‍♀️

(Father’s Day / in-person / outdoors) Enjoy a day of outdoor fun to mark Father’s Day and the summer solstice. Take part in a guided kayak tour of the Schuylkill River, followed by a festive picnic (two drinks included) at the Schuylkill Banks. ($45-60, June 20, 4-6:30 p.m., Hidden River Outfitters, Walnut Street and the Schuylkill River Trail, myphillypark.org)

Indigo Girls 🎶

(Music / in-person) Strummy folk-rock duo Emily Saliers and Amy Ray are on the road in support of their new album Look Long, playing an afternoon outdoor show at Appel Farm in Salem County, New Jersey. ($59-$79, June 20, 3 p.m., 457 Shirley Rd., Elmer, N.J., livenation.com)

MONDAY (JUNE 21)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) Christone “Kingfish” Ingram hails from nearby the birthplace of the Delta blues in Clarksdale, Miss. and the hotshot guitar player is a more than capable custodian of the music. The 22-year-old also loves to solo while moving through the crowd, which he’ll likely do when he plays the Sunset Jazz series at Wiggins Park in Camden. (Free, June 21, 7 p.m., 2 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ, camdencounty.com)

TUESDAY (JUNE 22)

Block Parties, Tacony Creek Park 🍃

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / free / kid-friendly ) Tacony Creek Park gives its block parties a naturalist’s touch, with lessons on creeks and rivers, opportunities to birdwatch, explore trails or ride bikes, photos to view, yoga to practice, stories to follow, and recycling bins to take home. Ages 3+. (Free, June 15, 4-7 p.m., Ramona Gateway, I St. & Ramona Ave.; June 16, 4-7 p.m., Whitaker Gateway, Whitaker Ave. & Loudon St.; June 17, 4-7 p.m., Tabor Gateway, Tabor Rd. & Olney Ave., ttfwatershed.org)

WEDNESDAY (JUNE 23)

Free Dance Class at Society Hill Dance Academy 💃🏽

(Dance / free) Society Hill Dance Academy hosts a free group dance class where attendees learn the basics of salsa and bachata – no partner necessary. It’s BYOB, so you can bring your favorite cocktail and get to know your fellow dancers after class. (Free, June 22, 8-9:15 p.m.,1919 E. Passyunk Ave., visiteastpassyunk.com)

(Movie / virtual) Comedian Iliza Shlesinger wrote and stars in a rom-com about a comedian who meets what she thinks is the perfect guy. Or is the joke on her? With Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho. Directed by Kimmy Gatewood (Girls5Eva). (Rated R. Premieres Wednesday, June 23 on Netflix)

THURSDAY (JUNE 24)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12,19, 26, Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

ONGOING

SALT Performing Arts Presents Little Shop of Horrors 🎭

(Theater / virtual and in-person / multiday) You can take your pick for SALT Performing Arts’ performance of Little Shop of Horrors, which streams online and has an in-person lineup of shows. The Chester county-based troupe performs the off-Broadway favorite for multiple weeks throughout June. ($17-$30 for in-person, $35 for online streaming, through June 20, 1645 Art School Rd., Chester Springs, saltpa.com)

McCarter Concerts in Palmer Square 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Take in free weekly Sunday concerts, from rock to jazz, on Princeton’s downtown Palmer Square lawn. The series runs through June 20. (Free, Sundays through June 20, 4-6 p.m., 10 Palmer Square, Princeton, NJ, mccarter.org)

PrideFLIX; The Virtual Pride Film Festival 🍿

(Pride / virtual / movies) Throughout June, PrideFlix, an annual LGBTQ film festival, presents an all-virtual film event in celebration of Pride Month. PrideFLIX started on June 1 and continues for five weeks with LGBTQ feature films, documentaries, and shorts, in addition to weekly discussions about the selections and talks about the LGBTQ experience. ($7-$10, through June 30, goelevent.com)

Moving Forward When the World Stopped: Queer Life 2020-2021 🎨

(Pride / virtual / art) Twenty-eight artists showcase their pandemic experiences in an online exhibition of works that represent the challenges that the LGBTQ community faced and the warmth of the community during a tough time period. The show is free to access online. (Free, through June 30, waygay.org)

Roller Skating Rink at Dilworth Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Taking a cue from Penn’s Landing, the plaza facing City Hall turns its ice rink space over to the other kind of skating. The new, retro rink has a checkerboard floor and hula hoops overhead. Limited tickets available, masks required, reservations recommended. Ages 4+. (Admission, $5-$10, skate rental $5, locker rental $10 through July 11, 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly). Wanna know how crayons are made? Take a road trip to Easton. Want to measure your creative thinking skills? Head to the Franklin Institute’s new exhibit of 150 colorful, space-, sea-, and otherwise-inspired installations designed to test your ability to problem solve. If the concept sounds a bit too abstract for your kids to envision, just tell them they’ll get RFID wristbands that’ll show them how smart they are. Ages 6-12. ($23 adult, $19 ages 3-11, free under 3, through July 18, Wednesdays through Sundays, 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at two waterfront locations: One at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works and the other at the south end of the Schuylkill River Trail (known as Trails End) just south of the South Street bridge, a brand-new location for the beer garden. Menus promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr., Trails End, South St. and South 27th St.)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, June 4-Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free /multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

