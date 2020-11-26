📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Philadelphia is reopening! Now, you’re able to do (basically) all of the things you’ve missed for the last 16 months. But it’s only truly safe for vaccinated people to visit reopened places and attend in-person events. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (JUNE 24)

Folk Tales in the Glen, People’s Light & Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Malvern’s do-it-all performance venue refreshes its mini-morning frolics. Two animated storytellers lead the littles through outdoor adaptations of traditional tales from Southeast Asia, Korea, and the Lenape. Ages 2-8. ($35 for up to 4 adults/children and 1 infant, through June 26, 10 a.m., 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, peopleslight.org)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Kids / in-person / multiday) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, Thursdays through Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

M & M Flag at the Betsy Ross House 🎉

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s your last chance to catch the 50-star flag made entirely of candy-coated milk chocolates. The patriotic confection is on display and ready for selfies (but no snacking please) through July Fourth only. Ages 3+. ($7 adults, $6 seniors, active military, students & children, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 239 Arch St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

FRIDAY (JUNE 25)

Pride Movie Night at the Bourse Food Hall 🌈

(Pride / in-person / movie / outdoors) The Philadelphia Film Society and the Bourse Food Hall team up to host two Pride outdoor movie nights. Up this week is The Birdcage. ($40 per four-person table, June 25, 7 p.m., 111 S. Independence Mall E., the-bourse.ticketleap.com)

The Philadelphia Orchestra: Let Freedom Ring 🎻

(Music / in-person / outdoors / free) Patriotic music fills Penn’s Landing as the Philadelphia Orchestra presents a free concert as part of the citywide Wawa Welcome America July 4 celebration. (Free, June 25, 7 p.m., 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., welcomeamerica.com)

Erin McKeown 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Drive-In Concert Series at People’s Light in Malvern returns for second summer, kicking off with this Friday night show with punky folk-rock singer McKeown, who didn’t get to properly celebrate the 20th anniversary of her 2000 Distillation debut album last year due to the pandemic. Upcoming dates in the parking lot series include Ali Awan, John Bryrne, Orrin Evans, and Jill Sobule. ($75 for a vehicle hold up to 5 passengers, not including children under 12, June 25, 6:30 p.m., 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, peopleslight.org)

Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood 🎆

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) On Fridays this summer starting June 25, fireworks light up the sky above Wildwood through Friday, September 3. The show is free to watch and can be easily viewed all along the Wildwood boardwalk. (Free, Fridays, June 25 to Sept. 3, Wildwood Boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com)

Art Kids Studio: Crafting Cosmos, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Philadelphia Museum of Art summer children’s programming, formerly called Art Splash, is now Art Kids. The series includes small, by-reservation, in-person classes and playdates, virtual programming, and Art Kids Studio, a four-days-a-week drop-in — drop-in! — crafting sesh informed by the works of contemporary artists Lynda Benglis, Howardena Pindell, and Faith Ringgold. First up: Crafting Cosmos, where the focus is Pindell’s mixed media paintings. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, June 25-July 11, Thurs., Sat., Sun., 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fri., 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Celebrate Lancaster 🎆

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) The annual Celebrate Lancaster festival includes a range of events, including a showcase of local artwork, food and drinks from area food trucks, and performances from musicians including DJ Watts, Mark Derose Band, and Swing Combo Salsa Band. The night ends with fireworks near Clipper Stadium and at Southeast Middle School at dusk. Events run all throughout downtown Lancaster. (Free, June 25, noon-dusk, visitlancastercity.com)

(Movie / virtual) From Taken to trucking: Liam Neeson is in hero mode again, and his special skills now include driving an 18-wheeler across a sheet of ice. His job? To fend off corporate sabotage and rescue trapped miners when their way out has frozen over. With Laurence Fishburne. Written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh. (The Punisher, Kill the Irishman) (Rated PG-13. Premieres June 25 on Netflix)

(Documentary / virtual) Mary J. celebrates and reflects on the 25th anniversary of her influential album My Life and performs it live for the first time. With Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Keys, and Sean “Diddy” Combs as themselves. Directed by Vanessa Roth. (Rated R. Premieres June 25 on Amazon Prime)

SATURDAY (JUNE 26)

Family Pride Day at the Franklin Institute 🌈

(Pride / museums / in-person) Scientists partner with drag queens in this day of performances and activities for all ages, including the science of bubbles and rainbows, music, and a joyful celebration of color that celebrates inclusivity and diversity for all LGBTQ people and allies. The museum also will celebrate Pride with a rainbow lighting display in the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial all month long. (Free with museum admission, $23 adults, $19 children, June 26, noon-4 p.m., 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Manayunk Arts Festival 🎨

(Seasonal / in-person / art / multiday / free) The two-day Manayunk Arts Festival is the largest outdoor juried arts festival in the tri-state and features artists from a range of disciplines, including jewelry, sculpture, painting, and photography. The festival runs along Main Street, which will be closed to traffic, from Shurs Lane to Leverington Ave. Look forward to food and drink specials from Main Street restaurants, too. (Free, June 26-27, Main St. from Shurs Lane to Leverington Ave., manayunk.com)

Best Short Stories of Philadelphia Book Launch 📕

(Literature / virtual / free) Tune into an afternoon of readings by renowned and newly published Philadelphian writers from the comfort of your own home. The online event celebrates the launch of a book of the best short stories by Philly authors including Harriett’s Bookshop owner Jeannine Cook and others. (Free, June 26, 1-4:30 p.m., tohopub.com)

Bow Wow v. Souljah Boy 🎶

(Music / virtual / free) This weekend’s online Verzuz battle pits Bow Wow, the “Let Me Hold You” rapper and actor who was discovered by Snoop Dogg in the 1990s (when he was known as Lil’ Bow Wow), against Soulja Boy, who broke big in 2007 with “Crack That (Soulja Boy),” one of the biggest selling hip-hop singles of all time. The duo have a history of beef going back more than a decade, though they did make peace and release a joint mixtape in 2016. (Free, June 26, 9 p.m., VerzuzTV on Instagram and Apple TV+)

Low Cut Connie 🎶

(Music / virtual / free) Since the pandemic began, Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie has been sweating up a storm doing his acclaimed Tough Cookies shows in his South Philly home with guitarist Will Donnelly every Saturday. The New Yorker named him “Pandemic Person of the Year” and last month he released the raucous and lovable album Tough Cookies: Best of the Quarantine Broadcasts. The weekly streak comes to a close with his 101st show, this one being staged from a secret location as the band gets set to resume touring. Virtual Tough Cookies will continue on a once-a-month basis. (Free, June 26, 6 p.m., lowcutconnie.com/toughcoookies)

Ice Cream Festival at Rockwood Park 🍨

(Seasonal / in-person / free) In Wilmington’s Rockwood Park, a free ice cream festival pops up on Saturday along with live music and shopping at the First State Flea Market. (Free, June 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 4651 Washington St. Extension, Wilmington, Del., eventbrite.com)

Midsommarfest, American Swedish Historical Museum 🌼

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) FDR Park’s only museum is looking prettier than ever, thanks to the plantings left over from the Philadelphia Flower Show, which took place around it. More blooms return — this time, in wreaths for sale — during a distinctly Scandinavian outdoor celebration: Maypole, folk music, sweet rolls and all. All ages. ($6, free for 6 & under, June 26, 4-7 p.m., 1900 Pattison Ave., americanswedish.org)

The Bigger Picture, Chocolate Ballerina Company 🩰

(Dance / in-person and virtual / kid-friendly) There may be few, if any, seats left at FringeArts to view this extra special, all-Black ballet troupe’s one-day-only performance. But virtual seats are unlimited — and the onscreen show promises to be almost as amazing and way more convenient. Ages 3+. (In-person: $30 per person, virtual: $20 per household, June 26, 4 p.m., 140 N. Columbus Blvd., chocolateballerinacompany.com)

Chill Moody Experience 🎶

(Music / in-person / free) Local rapper Chill Moody curates an afternoon of live music by local, up-and-coming musicians as part of the Wawa Welcome America Chill Moody Experience. The show is free and runs all afternoon and evening on Saturday at River Stage at Penn’s Landing. (Free, June 26, 3-9 p.m., 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard, welcomeamerica.com)

SUNDAY (JUNE 27)

Upper Darby’s First Pride Festival 🏳️‍🌈

(Pride / in-person / free) Pride comes to Delco, with Upper Darby’s first Pride festival. Look for kid-friendly activities, vendors, music, a DJ, dancing, food, resources from non-profit organizations, face and nail painting, drag shows, and more. (June 27, noon-6 p.m., udtj.org/udpride2021)

BET Awards 🎶

(Music / virtual / TV) This weekend the Black Entertainment Television Awards will be hosted by Taraji B. Henson and feature a tribute to DMX, the gruff-voiced Ruff Ryders rapper who died in April at age 50. Producer Swizz Beatz will participate, along with Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Buffalo, N.Y. rapper Griselda and actor Michael K. Williams. Queen Latifah will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. (Free, June 27, 8 p.m., BET.com)

The Art Gallery, a Benefit for Philadanco 👩🏽‍🎨

(Arts / in-person and virtual / community) Support the arts while enjoying an afternoon of wine, art, and R&B from musical artists John Dowell and Kingsley Ibeneche at this afternoon fundraiser for Philadanco. The in-person event at the Wine Garden in West Philly kicks off a virtual art fundraiser for the dance group. ($40, June 27, noon-3 p.m. 5001-5099 Baltimore Ave., philadanco.org)

Free Admission to the Penn Museum 🔎

(Museum / in-person / free) Admission to the Penn Museum is free on Sunday in celebration of Wawa Welcome America. Pre-registration is required and the code WAWA21 at online checkout gets you the free museum access. (Free, June 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 3260 South St., welcomeamerica.com)

Liberty Flea at Cherry Street Pier 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / free) Shop the pier for great vintage and artisanal finds from a variety of local vendors. Find everything from clothes to jewelry to decor to locally-made gifts. Masks required. (Free, June 27, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., libertyflea.com)

The Philadelphia Canoe Club Open House 🛶

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) Learn about paddling and get out on the water yourself at the Philadelphia Canoe Club’s all-day open house. Watch free boating demos, enjoy canoeing and kayaking rides, or shop items from the used equipment sale. (Free, June 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 4900 Ridge Ave., philacanoe.org)

Gospel on Independence 🎶

(Music / in-person / free) Patty Jackson hosts Wawa Welcome America’s free gospel performance on Independence Mall. Gospel legends from the tri-state area will be honored at this free show. Bring a chair to fully enjoy the outdoor concert. (Free, June 27, 7-9 p.m., Fifth and Chestnut St., welcomeamerica.com)

MONDAY (JUNE 28)

Richard Thompson and Judy Collins 🎶

(Music / in-person) New Jersey’s greatest British guitarist and songwriter Thompson — he now lives in Montclair — takes the Garden State Parkway south to play the Ocean City Music Pier with Collins, the venerable folkie who became a star with her hit version of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” in 1967. Thompson is celebrating the publication of his excellent new Beeswing memoir. ($59-$89, June 28, 7 p.m., 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, ocnj.us)

July 4 week at the Museum of the American Revolution 🏛️

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Kids (and growns) can learn stories behind stars, stripes, and myriad more designs adorning 40 rare American flags on exhibit at the Museum of the American Revolution. Then, they can make their own versions — and write their own constitutions, while they’re at it. There will also be extra discovery carts and pop-up talks in the runup to the fourth. Ages 4+ ($21 adult, $18 senior, student, teacher & military, $13 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 28- July 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org)

WEDNESDAY (JUNE 30)

The Lady Hoofers 👞

(Dance / in-person / free) This free hour-long tap dance performance includes a special preview “Honeysomethin’ Blues,” a new work for the group. The evening show is outdoors and takes place at Dilworth Park. (Free, June 30, 6-7 p.m., 1 S. 15th St., ladyhoofers.org)

(Movie / virtual) Just in time for Independence Day comes this swear-filled, animated superhero goof on the American Revolution. Given the way we teach history, many may view it as a documentary, but no kids, George Washington didn’t fight with a chainsaw. Featuring the voices of Channing Tatum, Simon Pegg, and Olivia Munn. (Rated R. Premieres Wednesday, June 30 on Netflix)

THURSDAY (JULY 1)

Peach Music Festival 🎶

(Music / in-person) The first major outdoor music festival of the season will be staged over July 4 weekend at Montage Mountain in Scranton. The jam band extravaganza kicks off on Thursday and will be carried on for three more days. Opening day acts include Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Grateful Dead tribute act Dark Star Orchestra, Allman Brothers alum Jaimoe & Friends, and British roots music duo Ida Mae. Tickets start at $89 for a single day pass. ($89-$99 for single-day passes, July 1-4, 1000 Montage Mountain Rd., Scranton, thepeachmusicfestival.com)

Joey DeFrancesco 🎶

(Music / in-person / multiday) Philadelphia jazz organ scion DeFrancesco returns to South on North Broad Street. DeFrancesco, who made his recording debut on Grover Washington Jr.’s All Of Me in 1987 and recorded his 2019 album, In the Key Of The Universe, with Pharaoh Sanders, is doing two shows for three nights running. ($35, June 1-3, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., 600 N. Broad St., southjazzkitchen)

ONGOING

PrideFLIX; The Virtual Pride Film Festival 🍿

(Pride / virtual / movies) Throughout June, PrideFlix, an annual LGBTQ film festival, presents an all-virtual film event in celebration of Pride Month. PrideFLIX started on June 1 and continues for five weeks with LGBTQ feature films, documentaries, and shorts, in addition to weekly discussions about the selections and talks about the LGBTQ experience. ($7-$10, through June 30, goelevent.com)

Moving Forward When the World Stopped: Queer Life 2020-2021 🎨

(Pride / virtual / art) Twenty-eight artists showcase their pandemic experiences in an online exhibition of works that represent the challenges that the LGBTQ community faced and the warmth of the community during a tough time period. The show is free to access online. (Free, through June 30, waygay.org)

Pirates’ Passage, Adventure Aquarium 🏴‍☠️

(Science / history / performance / in-person / multiday) Ye olde pirates of the Delaware Bay inspire a new show in Adventure Aquarium’s redesigned Caribbean exhibit. Among tropical fish, seahorses, and spiny lobster, “Darkbeard” and his buccaneers sing, dance, perform, and lead a scavenger-style treasure hunt, a game show, and craft activities. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($32-35 ages 13-64, $30-$33 ages 65+, $22 ages 2-12, free under 2, through July 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ, adventureaquarium.com)

Roller Skating Rink at Dilworth Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Taking a cue from Penn’s Landing, the plaza facing City Hall turns its ice rink space over to the other kind of skating. The new, retro rink has a checkerboard floor and hula hoops overhead. Limited tickets available, masks required, reservations recommended. Ages 4+. (Admission, $5-$10, skate rental $5, locker rental $10 through July 11, 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly). Wanna know how crayons are made? Take a road trip to Easton. Want to measure your creative thinking skills? Head to the Franklin Institute’s new exhibit of 150 colorful, space-, sea-, and otherwise-inspired installations designed to test your ability to problem solve. If the concept sounds a bit too abstract for your kids to envision, just tell them they’ll get RFID wristbands that’ll show them how smart they are. Ages 6-12. ($23 adult, $19 ages 3-11, free under 3, through July 18, Wednesdays through Sundays, 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12,19, 26, Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at two waterfront locations: One at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works and the other at the south end of the Schuylkill River Trail (known as Trails End) just south of the South Street bridge, a brand-new location for the beer garden. Menus promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr., Trails End, South St. and South 27th St.)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, June 4-Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free /multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

