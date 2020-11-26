📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Philadelphia has officially reopened! Now, you’re able to do (basically) all of the things you’ve missed for the last 16 months. But it’s only truly safe for vaccinated people to visit reopened places and attend in-person events, especially as the delta variant spreads. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (JULY 15)

Museum Explorers, Brandywine River Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / kid-friendly) The Brandywine River Museum of Art’s reopening means more art for Chester Co. kids to make. The next few Thursday mornings, limited-size workshops will be devoted to “My Mini Museum” (July 15), “Animal Safari,” (July 22), and “Natural Beauty” (July 29). Reservations recommended. Ages 3-10. ($5 plus admission, which is free 5 & under, $6 ages 6-18, $18 adults, $15 ages 65+, July 15, 22, 29, at 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 a.m., 1 Hoffmans Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, brandywine.org)

The Mirror: A Tale of Friendship, People’s Light 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Malvern theater company mounts its second installment of Folk Tales in the Glen on the green between its indoor performance halls. Two actors recount and sing an interactive international story to groups spread out on picnic blankets. Snacks available for purchase. Ages 2-8. ($35 for up to 4 adults/children and 1 infant, July 15-17, 22-24, 29-31, 10 a.m., 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, peopleslight.org)

FRIDAY (JULY 16)

(Movie / virtual) Following in the cinematic footsteps of Michael Jordan, LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and other Warner Bros. cartoon characters to win a basketball game and rescue his son. With Don Cheadle. Directed by Malcolm Lee. Produced by Ryan Coogler (Creed, Back Panther). (Rated PG, Premieres July 16 in theaters and on HBOMax)

(Documentary / virtual) Search for a famed whale who calls out in a frequency (52 Hertz) different from all other whales. With no one answering his call, he’s believed to have lived a life of solitude. The film also explores the nature of loneliness, which is fitting after a year at home. (Rated PG, Premieres July 16 on VOD and streaming services)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

Lady Alma at Cira Green 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / free) Philadelphia house music singer Lady Alma came up in the 1990s and sang on When The Funk Hits The Fan as part of King Britt’s Sylk 130 project. She put music aside for a decade before being lured back in 2018, when a video of a South African man singing her song Let It Fall went viral. She’s playing a free concert on Friday with Vertical Current on the Cira Green rooftop, down the street from World Cafe Live, which is presenting the show. (Free, July 16, 6 p.m., 129 S. 30th St., theladyalma.com)

McCartney 3,2,1 🎶

(Music / TV) Producer Rick Rubin interviews Paul McCartney, and the two talk about making records with John, George, and Ringo (and George Martin) as well as McCartney’s five-decade solo career in this black-and-white music-filled documentary directed by Zachary Heinzerling. All six episodes debut Friday. (Starts streaming on July 16 on Hulu)

SATURDAY (JULY 17)

Plant Magic: Printing with Plants on Fabric and Clay 🎨

(Art / in-person / community) Head over to Old City for an outdoor workshop hosted by the Clay Studio and the Fabric Workshop and Museum. Create a bandana or decorative tile using real plants and sustainable printing processes. Register in advance to reserve a slot. ($45, July 17, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 139 N. 2nd St., fabricworkshopandmuseum.org)

Hear My Voice North Philly Family Dance Party 💃

(Music / community / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Summers are made for dancing outside. Lee Jones, longtime host of the Sundae Family Dance Party (most recently held at Sunflower Philly) gets all ages grooving on the lawn, while professional clown Quany, DJs MUSHO, Bobby Floers, and Aura, and high school kids from new the music label Carver Sound keep things moving at this all-ages event. This event aims to celebrate and uplift the bond between the Black and Asian communities. (Free, July 17, noon-6 p.m., 1415 N. Broad St., creativephl.org)

Tarriona “Tank” Ball 🎶

(Poetry / music) Tarriona Ball of New Orleans band Tank & the Bangas gained renown after winning the first NPR Tiny Desk Contest in 2016. Ball is an irresistible presence on stage, so count on this City Winery stop on her tour for her first book, Vulnerable AF, to be an energetic musical experience. Her fellow Louisiana author Sha’Condria “iCon” Sibley opens. ($20-$30, July 17, 8 p.m., 900 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia)

Greg Sover Band 🎶

(Music) Haitian-American blues guitarist and roots music songwriter Greg Sover will play his first show in a year at Jamey’s House of Music in Lansdowne on Saturday. Sover, who is slated to play the XPoNential Music Festival in Camden in September, has a new single called Feelin’ Sumthin’ from his new EP The Parade, which kicks hard over a grinding slide guitar lick. ($15, July 17, 8 p.m., 32 S. Lansdowne Ave, Lansdowne, jameyhouseofmuic.com)

Gerald Veasley All-Stars 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) This Jazz Under The Stars show in Fairmount Park will be staged under the Crescendo Tent on the Mann Center campus. Bassist Gerald Veasley will be joined by sax player Marion Meadows and trombonist Jeff Bradshaw. Patty Jackson of WDAS-FM (105.3) is the host. Tickets include a seated three-course meal. ($99-$150, July 17, 6 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

WKDU 50th Anniversary Bash 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / free) Drexel University’s radio station WKDU-FM (91.7) has been celebrating its Golden Anniversary as a stronghold of underground culture all week, with the release of a celebratory compilation album, airing of archival material and this Saturday afternoon outdoor bash at Drexel Park featuring appearances by KDU deejays past and present. (Free, July 17, 2-8 p.m., 3100 Powelton Ave., 50wkdu.org)

Chicago 🎶

(Music / in-person) It’s time for the BB&T Pavilion in Camden to get back in business. The Live Nation amphitheater’s first show since the pandemic began is here and it’s Chicago. This tour is billed as An Evening with Chicago and Their Greatest Hits, which means Saturday In The Park, 25 to 6 to 4 and, yes, Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? ($30-$200, July 17, 7:30 p.m., 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, livenation.com)

SUNDAY (JULY 18)

Art en Plein Air at Fort Mifflin 🎨

(Art / in-person / outdoors / community) Spend the day enjoying the fresh air while painting a nature scene at historic Fort Mifflin. The outdoor event is an ode to the art en plein air practice made famous by French Impressionists. Basic art supplies will be provided or you can bring your own. ($6-$10, July 18, 10 a.m., 6400 Hog Island Rd., fortmifflin.us)

Bastille Day at East Market 🎉

(Bastille Day / in-person / outdoors / free) There’s an all-day Bastille Day festival happening at East Market (11th and Market Sts.) this Sunday where Iron Hill Brewery and The Wayward Brasserie will be serving French 75s, crepes, and more, while local musicians including Judah Kim perform for guests. Also look forward to giveaways from nearby City Fitness and pose for pictures at an on-site photo booth. (Free, July 18, 1-6 p.m., 1100 Market St., eventbrite.com)

Sistah Soul Series 2021 🎙

(Music / in-person / outdoors / free) Head to Spruce Street Harbor Park for an afternoon of R&B, jazz, soul, and house music for the recurring Sistah Soul Series, a celebration of Philly-area Black women vocalists. This month’s performance features vocalist local jazz singer Ella Gahnt. (Free, July 18, 3-7 p.m., 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Bob Dylan 🎶

(Music / virtual) Now that the live music business is shaking off the cobwebs and getting back on the road, Dylan will zig while everyone else zags. The Bard, who celebrated his 80th birthday in May, will play his first-ever virtual show on Sunday. Dubbed Shadow Kingdom, it will be his first full-length concert broadcast since 1994. A black and white teaser clip released earlier this month promised “the early songs of Bob Dylan,” and showed him singing Watching The River Flow from 1971. ($35, July 18, 5 p.m., veeps.com)

MONDAY (JULY 19)

Moonstone Art Center’s Virtual Poetry Reading 📝

(Community / virtual / multiday / free) The Moonstone Art Center holds the 25th anniversary of its Poetry Ink Anthology, an annual poetry reading with showcases from famous and up-and-coming poets. This year, the event returns in a multiday virtual format via Zoom with more than 100 poets, including the renowned Sonia Sanchez, who is confirmed to read her poetry on July 23. (Free, July 19-24, 7 p.m. moonstoneartscenter.org)

WEDNESDAY (JULY 21)

Franklin Outside 🔍

(Science / virtual / free) Tune in to listen to environmental scientist Rachel Valletta explore topics of climate change, government affairs, and much more, during this online educational event. (Free, July 21, 11 a.m., fi.edu)

Mid-Week Party at the Divine Lorraine 📯

(Music / in-person / community) underground concepts. hosts a party at the Divine Lorraine featuring food cooked up by Top Chef contestant (and underground concepts. co-owner) Natalie Maronski and live music from popular brass band Snacktime. The music- and food-filled event takes place at the Divine Lorraine’s new arts venue broad hall. Purchase tickets by July 20. ($30, July 21, 7-10 p.m., 699 N. Broad St., eventbrite.com)

» READ MORE: Find the best kids events in our weekly kids calendar

ONGOING

Plants in the Meadow, Pennypack Environmental Center 🌱

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Pennypack brings out a baker’s dozen of signs about onsite plants — sugar maple, wineberry, mountain mint, poison ivy — and pops them up along a quarter-mile trail for a self-guided botany lesson. Ages 5+ (through July 19, 1-4 p.m., 8600 Verree Rd. facebook.com)

Blueberry Month, Peddler’s Village ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) It’s always some kind of month at Peddler’s Village, and July is devoted to blueberries, live blues bands on weekends, and, for four days, iridescent bubble magic by Meadow Perry (on July 17). Ages 2+. (Free, weekends through July 31, 2400 Street Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Art Kids Studio: Field of Flowers, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Faith Ringgold’s spectacular scene of quilters making a quilt of sunflowers in a field of sunflowers inspires art-making at long tables placed in the South Vaulted Walkway in the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, through Aug. 8, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Pop Up Storytime at Croft Farm 📚

(Storytime / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Cherry Hill’s recreation department and public library have arranged for outdoor read-alouds of children’s books at historic Croft Farm every Friday morning through mid-August. Afterward, it’s food truck Friday. BYO picnic blanket. Ages 2-7. (Free, Fridays through Aug. 13, 10:30-11 a.m., 100 Bortons Mills Rd., Cherry Hill, cherryhill-nj.com)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, through Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at two waterfront locations: One at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works and the other at the south end of the Schuylkill River Trail (known as Trails End) just south of the South Street bridge, a brand-new location for the beer garden. Menus promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr., Trails End, South St. and South 27th St.)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Kids / in-person / multiday) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, Thursdays through Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood 🎆

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) On Fridays this summer starting June 25, fireworks light up the sky above Wildwood through Friday, September 3. The show is free to watch and can be easily viewed all along the Wildwood boardwalk. (Free, Fridays, through Sept. 3, Wildwood Boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, through Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Yoga at Race Street Pier 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Fitness / in-person / ongoing / free) Grab a mat, some water, and a towel, and head to Race Street Pier for a socially distanced yoga class. Three Queens Yoga Studio leads the classes at picturesque Race Street Pier. Free yoga runs on most Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays through September 26. (Free, through Sept. 26., Race Street and N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free /multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

» READ MORE: How to do everything better right now: A collection of our most useful stories

Calendar contributors