Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Philadelphia has officially reopened! Now, you’re able to do (basically) all of the things you’ve missed for the last 16 months. But it’s only truly safe for vaccinated people to visit reopened places and attend in-person events, especially as the delta variant spreads. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

FRIDAY (JULY 23)

2020 Tokyo Olympics 🏅

(Sports / virtual) The games, postponed from last year, officially kick off Friday with the Opening Ceremony (starting at 6:55 a.m. if you want to watch it live). Some of the many events to watch this week: U.S. women’s soccer (vs. New Zealand on Sat. at 7:30 a.m., and vs. Australia Tue. 4 a.m.), U.S. women’s basketball (vs. Nigeria Tue. 12:40 a.m.) U.S. men’s basketball (vs. France on Sun. 8 a.m., and vs. Iran on Wed. 12:40 a.m.), men’s and women’s swimming (Sat.-Thu. 9:30 p.m.) women’s softball gold medal game (Tue. 7 a.m.), men’s and women’s gymnastics (different events, daily), and more. For complete schedules, athlete profiles, and daily coverage, visit Inquirer.com/olympics. (Through August 8, inquirer.com/olympics)

38th Annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning 🎈

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) The 38th-annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning returns to Solberg Airport in Whitehouse Station, NJ this weekend. Visit for hot air balloon rides during daily balloon ascensions, fireworks, live musical performances by the Barenaked Ladies, Styx, and more, fireworks, and more. ($15-$135, July 23-25, 39 Thor-Solberg Rd., Whitehouse Station, NJ, balloonfestival.com)

The Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts 🎻

(Music / in-person / community) The Mann Center for the Performing Arts is the summer home for the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the group continues its summer shows with a Friday night performance of composer Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures from an Exhibition, in addition to other classical music selections. Pack a picnic to enjoy with the show. ($25-$55, July 23, 8-9:30 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

(Movie) Most people go on vacation to be rejuvenated, but not M. Night Shyamalan. He returns to theaters with a thriller about a mysterious beach that is aging people by the hour. Starring Gael Garcia Bernal. Based on the graphic novel Sandcastle. (Rated PG-13. Premieres July 23 in theaters.)

(Movie) A martial arts-based spin-off that’s a G.I. Joe origins story, but it’s not your grandpa’s toy soldier. Henry Goulding stars as the title character. Directed by Robert Schwentke (Red, Flightplan, The Time Traveler’s Wife). (Rated PG-13. Premieres July 23 in theaters)

(Movie) Mark Wahlberg gets serious in this based-on-a-true-story drama about a small-town dad who didn’t support his gay son and decides to fight his bullying by walking across America. With Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Gary Sinise. (Rated PG-13. Premieres July 23 in theaters.)

(Movie / virtual) Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones star in this adaptation of the Jojo Moyes generation-spanning bestseller about a journalist, a letter, a scandal, and the lasting power of love. (Premieres July 23 on Netflix.)

(Movie / virtual) Imagine an airplane hijack movie, but instead of an air marshal looking to take down the terrorists, there’s a vampire wanting to protect her son. The film is in German with English subtitles. (Rated TV-MA. Premieres July 23 on Netflix.)

SATURDAY (JULY 24)

Summer Celebration at Glen Foerd 🎉

(Community / in-person / free) Glen Foerd mansion hosts a summer celebration complete with self-guided tours of the riverfront mansion, cocktails, food, and a live performance by the West Philadelphia Orchestra. Register in advance. (Donations encouraged, July 24, 6:30-10 p.m., 5001 Grant Ave., glenfoerd.org)

Toy Story In Concert with The Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center 🍿

(Music / movies / in-person / kid-friendly) The 1995 Disney-Pixar juggernaut, now old enough that its original audience can share Woody and Buzz with their kids, goes up on the big screen at the Mann, as the Philadelphia Orchestra performs composer Randy Newman’s score, under the baton of William Eddins. Picnics on the lawn are welcome. Ages 4+. ($25-$65, day of tickets cost additional $5, July 24, 8 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

Christmas in July in Chestnut Hill 🎄

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Christmas comes to Chestnut Hill, which means carolers, music from a street-strolling brass quartet, visits with Santa, holiday displays, and sales at shops along Germantown Ave. Visit Bredenbeck’s Bakery for a make-your-own ugly sweater cookie, Tavern on the Hill for Christmas cocktails, JMcLaughlin for a warehouse sale, and more. The festive event runs all weekend. (Free, July 24-25, Along Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill, chestnuthillpa.com)

Jesse Malin 🎶

(Music / in-person) New York rocker Jesse Malin has kept a busy virtual schedule throughout the pandemic, but now he’s back on the road in support of a new double album, Sad and Beautiful World, which is due this September on Little Steven’s Wicked Cool label. On Saturday, the former D Generation singer is playing Ardmore Music Hall, where shows are still seated at 25% and don’t go to full capacity until Aug. 5. ($35-$59, July 24, 8 p.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Ardmoremusichall.com)

People’s Light Folk Weekend with Amythyst Kiah 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) There are three acts playing outdoors Saturday and Sunday at People’s Light in Malvern, with intimate afternoon Concerts in the Glen sandwiched between a pair of drive-in shows each day. Tennessee banjo-playing singer Amythyst Kiah has the nighttime slot Saturday, highlighting songs from her excellent new Wary & Strange album, including the tour de force Black Myself. Patty Larkin and Jeremiah Tall & the Lore perform earlier Saturday. Sunday’s lineup includes Sean Rowe, Adam Monaco, and the Dirty Grass Players. ($175 per carload of up to five people for a day pass, $75 per car for an individual drive-in show, July 24-25, 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, peopleslight.org)

MONDAY (JULY 26)

Kimberton Fair 🎡

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Livestock. Midway rides. Contests for log sawing, pie-eating, crafts, and dairy goats. Powdered donuts. Bingo. Phoenixville welcomes back its circa 1929 summer festival in its all-American glory. Ages 2+. (Exhibit hall: July 26-30, 4-10 p.m., July 31, noon-10 p.m.; midway: July 26-30, 6-10 p.m., July 31, noon-10 p.m., 762 Pike Springs Rd., Phoenixville, kimbertonfair.org)

TUESDAY (JULY 27)

Philly Jazz Talks About Lee Morgan 🎺

(Music / virtual / free) Tune into a series hosted by the Philadelphia Jazz Legacy Project to learn about the history of Philly jazz and the present-day scene. Tom Perchard, author of Lee Morgan: His Life, Music and Culture, and trumpeter Duane Eubanks lead an insightful discussion about jazz legend Lee Morgan who started his multi-decade career as a recruit in Dizzy Gillespie’s big band. (Free, July 27, 7-8 p.m., eventbrite.com)

WEDNESDAY (JULY 28)

Shakespeare in Clark Park 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday / free) The favorite summer tradition that is Shakespeare in Clark Park returns to the West Philly space for a nearly week-long outdoor show. This year, performers combine circus movement and classic theater to tell the story of the Shakespeare tale Pericles, Prince of Tyre. Both reserved seating and open seating are available; reserved seating must be booked online in advance. (Free, July 28-Aug. 1, 7 p.m., 43rd St. and Chester Ave., shakespeareinclarkpark.org)

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: the Musical!, Upper Darby Performing Arts Center 🎭

(Theater / in-person and virtual / kid-friendly) Author and illustrator Mo Willems’ pigeon, the exasperating bird who always wants to do what’s not allowed, has been expanded, set to music, and put on stage. Thanks, Tina Fey! Ages 3-7. ($10-$14, In-person: July 28, 10:30 a.m., July 29, 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m., July 30, 10:30 a.m., Live streamed: July 30, 7 p.m., July 31, 1:30 p.m., 601 N. Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill, udpac.org)

Engineering for Good 👩🏽‍🔬

(Community / virtual / free / kid-friendly) Darryl Williams, senior vice president of science and education at The Franklin Institute, leads a free online discussion with photographer Anand Varma about Varma’s new photography exhibition Jellyfish: Revealed. Learn about the important role that technology played in creating this exhibition (Free, July 28, 1 p.m., fi.edu)

THURSDAY (JULY 29)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Grays Ferry Crescent 🍿

(Movie / in-person / kid-friendly / free) PG has been the new G for a while now, which means it’s cool to let your rising first graders watch this animated film on the banks of the Schuylkill. In the movie, Miles Morales takes over for Peter Parker, as voiced by Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson. BYO snacks. Ages 5+. (Free, July 29, 8:15 p.m., DuPont Cres Trail, east side of Schuylkill River, south of Greys Ferry Avenue Bridge, schuylkillbanks.org)

Bright Eyes / Lucy Dacus 🎶

(Music / in-person) This is a killer mid-summer singer-songwriter double bill. Conor Oberst’s Bright Eyes returned to fine form with last year’s Down In The Weeds, Where the World Once Was, their first album in nearly a decade. Philadelphian Dacus has just released the fabulous diaristic Home Video, and while she’s coming to Union Transfer in the fall, this show at the Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks is a chance to catch her early. ($42-$46, July 29, 8 p.m., 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, steelstacks.org)

Brothers Osborne 🎶

(Music / in-person) Earlier this year, singer T.J. Osborne came out as queer, making him a rare openly gay male star in mainstream country. That’s turned him into one of the faces of a slowly changing Nashville music establishment, and brought plenty of attention to the band he fronts with his guitarist brother John, which has already accomplished much by making rugged country-rock slick enough to land on country radio without diluting the music’s rugged essence. The brothers’ We’re Not For Everyone tour comes to the Skyline Stage at the Mann next week. ($49.50, July 29, 7 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

Steve Earle & the Dukes 🎶

(Music / virtual and in-person) Texas troubadour Earle is back on the road with his stalwart band, and will no doubt be taking the opportunity to feature his two starling recent releases. Last year’s Ghosts of West Virginia, which grew out of his role in the off-Broadway play Coal Country, and J.T., which featured him singing songs written by his son Justin Townes Earle, who died in 2020. ($79.50-$99.50 in person, $29.50 for livestream, July 29, 8 p.m., 24 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com)

ONGOING

Museum Explorers, Brandywine River Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / kid-friendly) The Brandywine River Museum of Art’s reopening means more art for Chester Co. kids to make. The next few Thursday mornings, limited-size workshops will be devoted to “Animal Safari,” (July 22), and “Natural Beauty” (July 29). Reservations recommended. Ages 3-10. ($5 plus admission, which is free 5 & under, $6 ages 6-18, $18 adults, $15 ages 65+, July 22, 29, at 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 a.m., 1 Hoffmans Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, brandywine.org)

The Mirror: A Tale of Friendship, People’s Light 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Malvern theater company mounts its second installment of Folk Tales in the Glen on the green between its indoor performance halls. Two actors recount and sing an interactive international story to groups spread out on picnic blankets. Snacks available for purchase. Ages 2-8. ($35 for up to 4 adults/children and 1 infant, July 22-24, 29-31, 10 a.m., 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, peopleslight.org)

Blueberry Month, Peddler’s Village ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) It’s always some kind of month at Peddler’s Village, and July is devoted to blueberries, live blues bands on weekends, and, for four days, iridescent bubble magic by Meadow Perry (on July 17). Ages 2+. (Free, weekends through July 31, 2400 Street Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Art Kids Studio: Field of Flowers, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Faith Ringgold’s spectacular scene of quilters making a quilt of sunflowers in a field of sunflowers inspires art-making at long tables placed in the South Vaulted Walkway in the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, through Aug. 8, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Pop Up Storytime at Croft Farm 📚

(Storytime / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Cherry Hill’s recreation department and public library have arranged for outdoor read-alouds of children’s books at historic Croft Farm every Friday morning through mid-August. Afterward, it’s food truck Friday. BYO picnic blanket. Ages 2-7. (Free, Fridays through Aug. 13, 10:30-11 a.m., 100 Bortons Mills Rd., Cherry Hill, cherryhill-nj.com)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, through Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at two waterfront locations: One at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works and the other at the south end of the Schuylkill River Trail (known as Trails End) just south of the South Street bridge, a brand-new location for the beer garden. Menus promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr., Trails End, South St. and South 27th St.)

Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood 🎆

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) On Fridays this summer starting June 25, fireworks light up the sky above Wildwood through Friday, September 3. The show is free to watch and can be easily viewed all along the Wildwood boardwalk. (Free, Fridays, through Sept. 3, Wildwood Boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, through Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Yoga at Race Street Pier 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Fitness / in-person / ongoing / free) Grab a mat, some water, and a towel, and head to Race Street Pier for a socially distanced yoga class. Three Queens Yoga Studio leads the classes at picturesque Race Street Pier. Free yoga runs on most Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays through September 26. (Free, through Sept. 26., Race Street and N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free /multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

