Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Philadelphia has officially reopened! Now, you’re able to do (basically) all of the things you’ve missed for the last 16 months. But it’s only truly safe for vaccinated people to visit reopened places and attend in-person events, especially as the delta variant spreads. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (JULY 29)

2020 Tokyo Olympics 🏅

(Sports / virtual / TV) Cheer on the athletes at this year’s summer games. Events this week include women’s and men’s gymnastics, U.S. women’s and men’s basketball, quarterfinals and semifinals in women’s and men’s soccer, quarterfinals in women’s and men’s basketball, swimming, 100-m sprint finals, and more. For our full lineup and more Olympic coverage, check out Inquirer.com/olympics. (Through August 8, inquirer.com/olympics)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Grays Ferry Crescent 🍿

(Movie / in-person / kid-friendly / free) PG has been the new G for a while now, which means it’s cool to let your rising first graders watch this animated film on the banks of the Schuylkill. In the movie, Miles Morales takes over for Peter Parker, as voiced by Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson. BYO snacks. Ages 5+. (Free, July 29, 8:15 p.m., DuPont Crescent Trail, east side of Schuylkill River, south of Grays Ferry Avenue Bridge, schuylkillbanks.org)

Shakespeare in Clark Park 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday / free) The favorite summer tradition that is Shakespeare in Clark Park returns to the West Philly space for a nearly week-long outdoor show. This year, performers combine circus movement and classic theater to tell the story of the Shakespeare tale Pericles, Prince of Tyre. Both reserved seating and open seating are available; reserved seating must be booked online in advance. (Free, through Aug. 1, 7 p.m., 43rd St. and Chester Ave., shakespeareinclarkpark.org)

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: the Musical!, Upper Darby Performing Arts Center 🎭

(Theater / in-person and virtual / kid-friendly) Author and illustrator Mo Willems’ pigeon, the exasperating bird who always wants to do what’s not allowed, has been expanded, set to music, and put on stage. Thanks, Tina Fey! Ages 3-7. ($10-$14, In-person: July 28, 10:30 a.m., July 29, 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m., July 30, 10:30 a.m., Live streamed: July 30, 7 p.m., July 31, 1:30 p.m., 601 N. Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill, udpac.org)

Outside In at the Academy of the Natural Sciences 🐍

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly) Hands-on learning is the whole point of the permanent Outside In exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences, so it’s no surprise it has taken a while to reopen. It’s worth the wait: There are loads more animals — chuckwalla, darf cave cockroaches, jungle nymphs, blue-tongued skink, snakes, terrapins — plus animal skulls, a new and improved microscope station, and a working beehive. Still closed: the Big Dig and butterflies. Masks required. Ages 3-8. ($22 ages 13+, $19 seniors, students and military, $18 ages 2-12, free under 2, now open, Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Museum Explorers, Brandywine River Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / kid-friendly) The Brandywine River Museum of Art’s reopening means more art for Chester Co. kids to make. The next few Thursday mornings, limited-size workshops will be devoted to “Natural Beauty” on July 29. Reservations recommended. Ages 3-10. ($5 plus admission, which is free 5 & under, $6 ages 6-18, $18 adults, $15 ages 65+, July 29, at 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 a.m., 1 Hoffmans Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, brandywine.org)

Bright Eyes / Lucy Dacus 🎶

(Music / in-person) This is a killer mid-summer singer-songwriter double bill. Conor Oberst’s Bright Eyes returned to fine form with last year’s Down In The Weeds, Where the World Once Was, their first album in nearly a decade. Philadelphian Dacus has just released the fabulous diaristic Home Video, and while she’s coming to Union Transfer in the fall, this show at the Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks is a chance to catch her early. ($42-$46, July 29, 8 p.m., 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, steelstacks.org)

Brothers Osborne 🎶

(Music / in-person) Earlier this year, singer T.J. Osborne came out as queer, making him a rare openly gay male star in mainstream country. That’s turned him into one of the faces of a slowly changing Nashville music establishment, and brought plenty of attention to the band he fronts with his guitarist brother John, which has already accomplished much by making rugged country-rock slick enough to land on country radio without diluting the music’s rugged essence. The brothers’ We’re Not For Everyone tour comes to the Skyline Stage at the Mann next week. ($49.50, July 29, 7 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

Steve Earle & the Dukes 🎶

(Music / virtual and in-person) Texas troubadour Earle is back on the road with his stalwart band, and will no doubt be taking the opportunity to feature his two sterling recent releases. Last year’s Ghosts of West Virginia, which grew out of his role in the off-Broadway play Coal Country, and J.T., which featured him singing songs written by his son Justin Townes Earle, who died in 2020. ($79.50-$99.50 in person, $29.50 for livestream, July 29, 8 p.m., 24 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com)

FRIDAY (JULY 30)

Crossing Vineyard and Winery Summer Wine and Music Series 🍷

(Seasonal / in-person / music) Crossing Vineyard and Winery hosts an evening of live music on Friday with live tunes from The Chiclettes Band, a group playing favorite songs by female musicians. Wine, beer, and light snacks will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the show. Tickets should be purchased ahead of time. ($20, July 30, 7-9 p.m., 1853 Wrightstown Rd., Newtown, www.crossingvineyards.com)

Opening Reception at the Galleries at Moore 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) Two exhibitions open at the gallery at Moore College this Friday with a free reception and the first chance to see the two shows. In Kay S. Healy’s Pile, view more than 100 printed, painted, and fabric objects that represent memories created during the pandemic. In From March to June: At Home with Essential Workers, artist Alicia Grullón presents a complex self-portrait series. (Free, July 30, 5-7 p.m., 1916 Race St., moore.edu)

ColorWheels with The Clay Studio: Cherry Street Pier 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) The Claymobile visits Fleisher Art Memorial’s Annual Youth Artists Exhibition at Cherry Street Pier for the last time (the exhibition closes July 31). Budding sculptors can make air-dry pinch pot animals with artists from the Clay Studio and create other art forms with a Fleisher teaching artist. Ages 3-12. (Free, July 30, 2-4 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

(Movie / virtual) Disney goes back to its theme parks (it worked for Pirates of the Caribbean) for this story of a small riverboat that takes travelers on an Amazon adventure as Emily Blunt races bad guys to find a magical tree. Starring Dwayne Johnson. Loosely based on the Disney ride of the same name. (Rated PG-13. Premieres July 30 in theaters and Disney+)

(Movie / virtual) Matt Damon stars as a gritty, Oklahoma oil field worker who travels to France to try to free his daughter from a French prison. Directed by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). With Abigail Breslin. (Rated R. Premieres July 30 in theaters)

(Movie / virtual) Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as a former spy who travels to France to try to save his falsely accused son from gun and drug charges. In French with English subtitles. (Rated PG-13. Premieres July 30 on Netflix)

(Movie / virtual) The legends of King Arthur get a new spin as Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain, who goes on a supernatural self-defining quest to battle a mysterious foe. With Alicia Vikander. (Rated R. Premieres July 30 in theaters)

SATURDAY (JULY 31)

Philadelphia Dance Day 💃🏽

(Community / in-person / free) Dance your way into the weekend as Philadelphia Dance Day, a mostly free day of dance workshops and performances that returns to three locations in the city. Visit Taney Park in Fitler Square or the Rittenhouse location of Philly Dance Fitness for free workshops including hip hop, swing, jazz, and ballet. The day ends with a performance showcase at the Plays & Players Theater. A $5 to $10 donation is required to attend the showcase. (Workshops, free; Showcase, $5-$10, July 31, Workshops, 400 S. Taney St. and 1923 Chestnut St.; Showcase, 1714 Delancey St., philadelphiadanceday.com)

A Pledge to Heal by Friends of FDR Park and Vare Recreation Center ✌🏽

(Community / in-person / free) Self-care is the theme of the morning at the boathouse at FDR Park where community members can take part in free activities like yoga, nutrition lessons, reflection, journaling, Zumba, and much more. (Free, July 31, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1500 Pattison Ave., myphillypark.org)

Birdwatching and Wildlife Walk, John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum 🍃

(Nature / in-person / free) The Delco-adjacent wildlife refuge is proof that nature can thrive amid an endless stream of the Philadelphia airport’s arriving and departing planes. Saturday morning, follow a pair of ornithologically gifted volunteers and peep some of 300 bird species. Sunday begins with a 15-minute stretch followed by an easy walk across the expanse, led by Ranger Wingyi. Masks required. Ages 4+. (Birdwatching: July 31, 8-10 a.m.; wildlife walk: Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 8601 Lindbergh Blvd., fws.gov)

SUNDAY (AUGUST 1)

Free First Sunday at the Barnes Foundation 🖼️

(Art / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Advance registration is required to get into the Barnes Foundation as the Parkway museum hosts its monthly Free First Sunday this week. Stroll the permanent collection of works by artists like Picasso, Degas, Matisse, and more, in addition to its special exhibition Soutine / de Kooning: Conversations in Paint. (Free, Aug. 1, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

Pay-What-You-Wish Sunday at the Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / kid-friendly) The Philadelphia Museum of Art offers pay-what-you-wish admission to its exhibitions and collections on the first Sunday of the month. Purchase timed tickets in advance to secure your spot at this discounted museum day. (Pay what you wish, Aug 1, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Rise Against at Mann Skyline Stage 🎵

(Music / in-person / outdoors) Concerts are back at the Mann Center, and this weekend punk-rock band Rise Against brings their Nowhere Generation Tour to the outdoor Skyline Stage. ($45-$50, Aug 1, 6:30 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

MONDAY (AUGUST 2)

ILLUME: Celebrating 10 Years 🧵

(Community / in-person / free) The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator (PFI) celebrates its 10th anniversary with a new exhibition featuring work by PFI alumni and designers in residence. Taking place at InLiquid Gallery, the exhibition runs from August 2 through September 10 and promises items available for purchase as well. (Free, Aug. 2-Sept. 10, 1400 N. American St., Gallery 108, philadelphiafashionincubator.com)

TUESDAY (AUGUST 3)

Honky Tonkin – A Country Music Show at the Elmen Physick Estate 🎵

(Theater / in-person / outdoors) On the grounds of Cape May’s Elmen Physick Estate, the Rev Theatre Company performs songs by classic country artists like Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, and more in Honky Tonkin’ – A Country Music Show. The outdoor show runs from August 3 to 13, and you’re encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for maximum show enjoyment. ($15-25, Aug. 3-13, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, capemaymac.org)

WEDNESDAY (AUGUST 4)

BlackStar Film Festival 🎬

(Film / virtual and in-person / multiday) The BlackStar Film Festival returns for its tenth year of screenings and events that celebrate the traditions of the African diaspora and the culture of communities of color worldwide. Throughout the festival, tune into films by BIPOC makers, take part in live panel discussions, outdoor dance parties, workshops, and more. Events are largely virtual with some in-person events taking place throughout the week. The festival ends with a full day of screenings at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. ($5 to $125, Aug. 4-8, blackstarfest.org)

Spookley the Square Pumpkin, Upper Darby Performing Arts Center 🎭

(Theater / in-person and virtual / kid-friendly) Halloween in August beats Christmas in July any summer. This tale of a pumpkin scorned for his shape and the spiders who save him reminds us that differences are cause for celebration — and that it’s never too early to start planning for costumes. Ages 3-7. ($10-$14, In-person: Aug. 4, 10:30 p.m., Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m., Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m., live stream: Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Aug. 7, 1:30 p.m., 601 N. Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill, udpac.org)

THURSDAY (AUGUST 5)

Game Day for Kids at the Please Touch Museum 🎲

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) The lawn between Kelly Pool and Memorial Hall hosts a free-for-all with giant checkers, bean bag tosses, loads of arts and crafts, and, Minecraft play stations. Groups welcome. Ages 2-12. (Free, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4231 Ave. of the Republic, pccy.org)

Disney on Ice at the Wells Fargo Center ⛸️

(Performance / in-person / kid-friendly) The plot of Mickey’s Search Party, a Disney/Pixar ice-skating production, may be thin, but the characters are enduring. Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Woody, Princess Jasmine, Princess Ariel, plus classics that even the grandparents remember from their childhoods promise to keep the littles in their seats (nearly) the whole time. Costumes not permitted for ages 14+. Ages 2-8. ($25-$160, tickets not required for ages 2 & under. Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Aug. 6-8, 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

ONGOING

The Mirror: A Tale of Friendship, People’s Light 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Malvern theater company mounts its second installment of Folk Tales in the Glen on the green between its indoor performance halls. Two actors recount and sing an interactive international story to groups spread out on picnic blankets. Snacks available for purchase. Ages 2-8. ($35 for up to 4 adults/children and 1 infant, July 29-31, 10 a.m., 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, peopleslight.org)

Blueberry Month, Peddler’s Village ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) It’s always some kind of month at Peddler’s Village, and July is devoted to blueberries, live blues bands on weekends, and, for four days, iridescent bubble magic by Meadow Perry (on July 17). Ages 2+. (Free, weekends through July 31, 2400 Street Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Pop Up Storytime at Croft Farm 📚

(Storytime / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Cherry Hill’s recreation department and public library have arranged for outdoor read-alouds of children’s books at historic Croft Farm every Friday morning through mid-August. Afterward, it’s food truck Friday. BYO picnic blanket. Ages 2-7. (Free, Fridays through Aug. 13, 10:30-11 a.m., 100 Bortons Mills Rd., Cherry Hill, cherryhill-nj.com)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, through Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at two waterfront locations: One at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works and the other at the south end of the Schuylkill River Trail (known as Trails End) just south of the South Street bridge, a brand-new location for the beer garden. Menus promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr., Trails End, South St. and South 27th St.)

Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood 🎆

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) On Fridays this summer starting June 25, fireworks light up the sky above Wildwood through Friday, September 3. The show is free to watch and can be easily viewed all along the Wildwood boardwalk. (Free, Fridays, through Sept. 3, Wildwood Boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, through Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Yoga at Race Street Pier 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Fitness / in-person / ongoing / free) Grab a mat, some water, and a towel, and head to Race Street Pier for a socially distanced yoga class. Three Queens Yoga Studio leads the classes at picturesque Race Street Pier. Free yoga runs on most Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays through September 26. (Free, through Sept. 26., Race Street and N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free /multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

