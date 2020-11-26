📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Philadelphia has officially reopened! Now, you’re able to do (basically) all of the things you’ve missed for the last 16 months. But it’s only truly safe for vaccinated people to visit reopened places and attend in-person events, especially as the delta variant spreads. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (AUGUST 5)

2020 Tokyo Olympics 🏅

(Sports / virtual / TV) It’s your last chance to cheer on the athletes in this year’s Olympics, which wrap on August 8. The events end with a closing ceremony at 7 a.m. ET on the 8th and are preceded by a water polo final, volleyball, boxing, a women’s high jump, 1,500-m finals, and more in the final days. For our full lineup and more Olympic coverage, check out Inquirer.com/olympics. (Through August 8, inquirer.com/olympics)

Game Day for Kids at the Please Touch Museum 🎲

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) The lawn between Kelly Pool and Memorial Hall hosts a free-for-all with giant checkers, bean bag tosses, loads of arts and crafts, and, Minecraft play stations. The event is presented by the Public Citizens for Children and Youth. Groups welcome. Ages 2-12. (Free, Aug. 5, 1-4 p.m., 4231 Ave. of the Republic, pccy.org)

Spookley the Square Pumpkin, Upper Darby Performing Arts Center 🎭

(Theater / in-person and virtual / kid-friendly) Halloween in August beats Christmas in July any summer. This tale of a pumpkin scorned for his shape and the spiders who save him reminds us that differences are cause for celebration — and that it’s never too early to start planning for costumes. Ages 3-7. ($10-$14, In-person: Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m., Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m., live stream: Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Aug. 7, 1:30 p.m., 601 N. Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill, udpac.org)

BlackStar Film Festival 🎬

(Film / virtual and in-person / multiday) The BlackStar Film Festival returns for its tenth year of screenings and events that celebrate the traditions of the African diaspora and the culture of communities of color worldwide. Throughout the festival, tune into films by BIPOC makers, take part in live panel discussions, outdoor dance parties, workshops, and more. Events are largely virtual with some in-person events throughout the week. The festival ends with a full day of screenings at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. ($5 to $125, through Aug. 8, blackstarfest.org)

Jerry Week 🎶

(Music / in-person / multiday) Ardmore Music Hall begins celebrates a return to full capacity shows with four nights of the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. It starts off on Thursday with Splintered Sunlight and will be followed on successive days by Everyone’s Dead, Steve Kimock & Friends and then a Sunday morning Dead for kids show with Steal Your Peach. The Everyone’s Dead and Steve Kimock shows will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry, at the artists’ request. ($15-$45, Aug. 5-7, 8 p.m. Aug. 8, 11:45 a.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com)

FRIDAY (AUGUST 6)

First Friday 🎉

(Community / in-person / arts / shopping / free) Every food and art lover’s dream, First Friday spans various neighborhoods and is packed with free performances, open galleries, and tasty local bites. Tackle one neighborhood at a time with notable stops at FDR Park for pay-what-you-wish dance lessons, a Bob Marley jazz tribute at the Barnes Foundation, art exhibits at Cherry Street Pier, and a summer-only multi-artist exhibit at Axiom Gallery in Old City. (Free, Aug. 6, various locations)

Black Panther at Clark Park 🎥

(Movie / in-person / outdoors) Wakanda forever. University City District kicks off the 2021 movies in Clark Park series with Black Panther. Free registration is requested, and three seating areas have been designated: COVID-19 safety seating (for vulnerable groups, recommended for young children), fully vaccinated, and open seating. Keep in mind that screenings are contingent on good weather, and may be cancelled or postponed if the conditions aren’t right. (Free, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., 4301 Chester Ave., eventbrite.com)

Disney on Ice at the Wells Fargo Center ⛸️

(Performance / in-person / kid-friendly) The plot of Mickey’s Search Party, a Disney/Pixar ice-skating production, may be thin, but the characters are enduring. Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Woody, Princess Jasmine, Princess Ariel, plus classics that even the grandparents remember from their childhoods promise to keep the littles in their seats (nearly) the whole time. Sorry, enthusiastic adult fans: Costumes not permitted for ages 14+. Ages 2-8. ($25-$160, tickets not required for ages 2 & under. Aug. 6-8, 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

Japanese Breakfast 🎶

(Music / in-person / multiday) Best-selling author Michelle Zauner brings her band Japanese Breakfast to the venue where she once worked the coat check concession for five shows. The Crying In H Mart memoirist is touring in support of her new album Jubilee, with two of her favorite Philly bands opening: Mannequin Pussy for the first three shows and Spirit of the Beehive the last two. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the last 48 hours is required. Sold out, but a wait list is available for all shows. (Aug. 6-8 and 10-11, 8 p.m., Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com)

(Movie / in-person and virtual) Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn but writer-director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) gives her a new group of naughty playmates, including John Cena as Peacemaker and Idris Elba as Bloodsport. The latest DC comic book adaptation. (Rated R. Premieres Aug. 6 in theaters and HBO Max)

(Movie / in-person) Edson Oda wrote and directed this art-house fantasy feature about human souls going through the interview process to get a chance at life. Starring Winston Duke. (Rated R. Premieres Aug. 6 in theaters)

(Movie / in-person) A musical drama, dealing with domestic violence, created by Ron and Russell Mael of the art-rock group Sparks. Adam Driver stars as a stand-up comic married to a famous opera singer, played by Marion Cotillard. The two have a mysterious daughter. With Simon Helberg. (Rated R. Premieres Aug. 6 at the Ritz 5, 214 Walnut St.)

SATURDAY (AUGUST 7)

Jabali Jungle Plant Pop Up Shop 🪴

(Shopping / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) Add some new additions to your blooming house plant collection this weekend. Join various Black- and AAPI-owned shops for a day of plants, shopping, and educational plant demonstrations. This event includes both indoor and outdoor activities. (Free, Aug. 7, 12-4 p.m., 54 Maplewood Mall, blackandplanted.com)

Linvilla Peach and Sunflower Festival 🌻

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) August is National Peach Month. Celebrate at Linvilla Orchards with peach picking, hayrides, face painting, games, and more. This year’s festival features more than 5,000 plants and eight variations of sunflowers, all grown locally on the farm. (Free, Aug. 7, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., linvillaorchards.com)

Philadelphia Freedom Band and Philly Cheer Elite Gayborhood Performance 📣

(Performance / in-person / community / free) Ready to kick (and cheer) it up a notch? For the first time in more than a year, the Philly Freedom Band comes together with Philly’s Elite Cheer for a live performance in the heart of the Gayborhood. Donations are accepted via Venmo and benefit Philly Cheer Elite and the Philadelphia Freedom Band. (Free, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., 330 S. 13th St., facebook.com)

Red Baraat 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) The Brooklyn bhangra band led by South Asian-American dhol player Sunny Jain is a one-of-a-kind party-starting ensemble, combining funk, Afro-Cuban rhythm, hip-hop, jazz, and music of the Punjab diaspora. Jain is also the force behind Phoenix Rise, a song and recipe book that features contributions from 50 artists. This is an outdoor show at Arden Gild Hall’s Shady Grove stage. ($25, Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m., 2128 The Hwy, Arden, Del., ardenconcerts.com)

Hoagie Nation 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) Daryl Hall and John Oates’ music and sandwich festival returns after a three year absence, in its first year at the Mann. The looks-like-fun bill include British New Wave era pop band Squeeze, 1970s funk hitmakers Kool & the Gang, reggae vets The Wailers, actor-singer Craig Robinson & the Nasty Delicious, the Soul Survivors, and Down North. ($55-$403, Aug. 7, 4 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

Mahjong at the Thirsty Dice 🀄

(Community / in-person / free) Stop by to play or learn the game of Mahjong with Philly Mahjong Club. While playing, enjoy bites from the Thirsty Dice kitchen and drinks from the bar. Mask up, and bring your competitive side out to play. (Free, Aug. 7, noon-3 p.m., 1642 Fairmount Ave., thirstydice.com)

SUNDAY (AUGUST 8)

Petapalooza 🐕

(Community / in-person / free) Celebrate the four-legged friend in your life at Petapalooza. Chestnut Hill Business District and Weavers Way Co-op partner up and bring you a day of fun activities, games, and prizes for humans and fur-friends alike. No pet? No problem. Pet adoption and rescue agencies will be onsite to match pets with their new forever homes. Participating restaurants will open for “Yappy Hour,” with specials for humans and their pets. (Free, Aug. 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Along Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill, chestnuthillpa.com)

Luke Bryan 🎶

(Music / in-person) The bro-country singer, American Idol judge, and star of IMDB TV’s Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is coming to Camden. His Proud To Be Right Here tour stop at the BB&T Pavilion includes Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammock, and DJ Rock. ($39.25-$293.25, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., One Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com)

MONDAY (AUGUST 9)

Paint & Sip: Franklinia at Bartram’s Garden 🎨

(Art / in-person / outdoors) What is more quintessentially summer than an outdoor happy hour? Bring a bottle of wine to Bartram’s Garden for its paint and sip night, where you’ll learn how to paint a Franklinia, a rare plant named after Benjamin Franklin. No artistic skill required. Social distancing is enforced. ($20, Aug. 9, 6 p.m., 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., bartramsgarden.org)

TUESDAY (AUGUST 10)

Make Your Own Beeswax Wraps 🐝

(Community / in-person) Low on waste, high on creativity. At this fun, hands-on workshop at the South Street PHS pop-up garden, learn how to make your own beeswax wraps with local beeswax from Fruitwood Orchards. Afterwards, you can say you’ve made one more step toward living a more sustainable, low-waste lifestyle. ($15, Aug. 10, 6 p.m., 1438 South St., phsonline.org)

WEDNESDAY (AUGUST 11)

Magdaliz and Her Latin Ensemble Crisol 🎶

(Music / in-person / free) On Wednesday night, Philly’s Trolley Portal Garden will be filled with the sounds of Latin music, featuring traditional genres from Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, and other parts of Latin America at the free concert. Grab your dancing shoes and enjoy this evening of live music. (Free, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., 4000 Baltimore Ave., universitycitydistrict.org)

THURSDAY (AUGUST 12)

Little Library Story Time, Tacony Creek Park 📚

(Books / in-person / kid-friendly / free) The only thing better than finding a Little Library (one of those outdoor cabinets containing free books) is finding a Little Library with a read-aloud. Tacony Creek Park’s last story time of the season takes place this Thursday, just in time to start thinking about that reading list the kids were supposed to be working on all summer. Ages 3-8. (Free, Aug. 12, 10-11 a.m., I Street & Ramona Ave. Gateway, ttfwatershed.org)

Gregory Porter 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) The Dell Music Center’s Thursday night summer show season continues with Bakersfield, California jazz singer Porter, whose pleasing, burnished baritone is in fine form on his 2020 album All Rise. Stokley and Leela James are also on the bill. ($40-$55, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr., dellmusiccenter.org)

ONGOING

Pop Up Storytime at Croft Farm 📚

(Storytime / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Cherry Hill’s recreation department and public library have arranged for outdoor read-alouds of children’s books at historic Croft Farm every Friday morning through mid-August. Afterward, it’s food truck Friday. BYO picnic blanket. Ages 2-7. (Free, Fridays through Aug. 13, 10:30-11 a.m., 100 Bortons Mills Rd., Cherry Hill, cherryhill-nj.com)

Honky Tonkin – A Country Music Show at the Emlen Physick Estate 🎵

(Theater / in-person / outdoors) On the grounds of Cape May’s Emlen Physick Estate, the Rev Theatre Company performs songs by classic country artists like Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, and more in Honky Tonkin’ – A Country Music Show. The outdoor show runs from August 3 to 13, and you’re encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for maximum show enjoyment. ($15-25, through Aug. 13, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, capemaymac.org)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, through Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at two waterfront locations: One at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works and the other at the south end of the Schuylkill River Trail (known as Trails End) just south of the South Street bridge, a brand-new location for the beer garden. Menus promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr., Trails End, South St. and South 27th St.)

Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood 🎆

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) On Fridays this summer starting June 25, fireworks light up the sky above Wildwood through Friday, September 3. The show is free to watch and can be easily viewed all along the Wildwood boardwalk. (Free, Fridays, through Sept. 3, Wildwood Boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

ILLUME: Celebrating 10 Years 🧵

(Community / in-person / free) The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator (PFI) celebrates its 10th anniversary with a new exhibition featuring work by PFI alumni and designers in residence. Taking place at InLiquid Gallery, the exhibition runs from August 2 through September 10 and promises items available for purchase as well. (Free, through Sept. 10, 1400 N. American St., Gallery 108, philadelphiafashionincubator.com)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, through Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Yoga at Race Street Pier 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Fitness / in-person / ongoing / free) Grab a mat, some water, and a towel, and head to Race Street Pier for a socially distanced yoga class. Three Queens Yoga Studio leads the classes at picturesque Race Street Pier. Free yoga runs on most Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays through September 26. (Free, through Sept. 26., Race Street and N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

