Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) The delta variant is causing COVID cases in the region to increase. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (AUGUST 12)

Little Library Story Time, Tacony Creek Park 📚

(Books / in-person / kid-friendly / free) The only thing better than finding a Little Library (one of those outdoor cabinets containing free books) is finding a Little Library with a read-aloud. Tacony Creek Park’s last story time of the season takes place this Thursday, just in time to start thinking about that reading list the kids were supposed to be working on all summer. Ages 3-8. (Free, Aug. 12, 10-11 a.m., I Street & Ramona Ave. Gateway, ttfwatershed.org)

Gregory Porter 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) The Dell Music Center’s Thursday night summer show season continues with Bakersfield, California jazz singer Porter, whose pleasing, burnished baritone is in fine form on his 2020 album All Rise. Stokley and Leela James are also on the bill. ($40-$55, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr., dellmusiccenter.org)

As You Like It at Abington Art Center 🎭

(Theater / in- person / free) Missing nights out at the theater? Enjoy live music, comedy, and the classic prose of William Shakespeare at this production of As You Like It. This not-so-typical romantic comedy is full of hijinks and is sure to keep you laughing. (Free, through Aug. 15, 515 Meetinghouse Rd., eventbrite.com)

Meet the Revolution, Museum of the American Revolution 📜

(History / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Historical reenactors aren’t meant for kids only, but kids love them best. For a few more weeks, an Old City museum highlights the lives of real African Americans Edward “Ned” Hector, a Revolutionary soldier who fought to receive a pension for his service, and Helena Harris, an 18th-century educator who taught white students in Philadelphia, who’ll share her experiences, along with what kids like to do in good times and bad times back in her day. Ages 5+. ($21 adult, $18 senior, student, teacher & military, $13 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, daily through Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org)

FRIDAY (AUGUST 13)

Friday the 13th Outdoor Movie Experience 🎬

(Movie / in-person / outdoors) Embrace the spookiness of Friday the 13th at this outdoor horror film screening. Bring your own chair or blanket, and a mask, for a night of screams and games outside. Snacks and concessions will be available on-site, and no outdoor food is permitted. ($12, Aug. 13, 7-9 p.m., 7827 Stenton Ave., 12thglow.com)

Can’t Wait Live at the Mann Center 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) This “concert for jobs, justice and care” is presented by the Working Families Party and features Saweetie, Wyclef Jean, Mavis Staples, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Beach Bunny. R&B singer Ne-Yo takes the place of rapper DaBaby who was dropped from the bill after making homophobic comments at Rolling Loud fest in Miami last month. (Free with text message RSVP to 30403, Aug. 13, 4:30 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

A League of Their Own at Clark Park 🎬

(Movie / in-person / outdoors / free) There’s no crying in baseball or at movie night. Head to West Philly to watch this much-loved film featuring an all-women’s baseball team formed during World War II. In addition to other COVID precautions, three seating areas have been designated: COVID safety seating (for vulnerable groups, recommended for young children), fully vaccinated, and open seating. (Free, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. 4301 Chester Ave., universitycitydistrict.org)

Broadway Ahead at Bristol Riverside Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / music) The lights are up on Broadway this weekend at Bristol Township’s new amphitheater. Bring a lawn chair or blanket (also available to purchase on site) and relax to the sounds of some beloved Broadway musical hits. Social distancing is encouraged and all non-vaccinated attendees are asked to wear a mask. ($35, Aug. 13-15, 2501 Bath Rd., brtstage.org)

Philly Canna Fest 🌿

(Community / in-person / free) This local cannabis festival features 20 vendors with products ranging from food to flowers. Shop, snack, and enter to win raffle prizes at the evening event. (Free, Aug. 13., 5-9 p.m., 37th and Filbert Sts., eventbrite.com)

Jill Sobule 🎶

(Music / in-person / drive-in) Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule scored her biggest hit with I Kissed A Girl in 1995, 13 years before Katy Perry’s not-as-good song of the same title. Her new autobiographical musical F*ck7thGrade was a finalist for a LGBTQ drama award at this year’s Lamda Literary Awards. ($75 for vehicles up to five people, Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 14, 2 p.m., 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, PeoplesLight.org)

Phish 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Trey Anastasio-led jam band’s planned three-night stand in Atlantic City, rescheduled from 2020, is finally coming to pass with a weekend’s worth of shows by the Boardwalk. Free masks will be distributed on-site. ($79-$250, Aug. 13-15, 7:30 p.m., on the beach at Arkansas Ave., Atlantic City, acbeachconcerts.com)

(Movie / in-person) Ryan Reynolds stars as a nerdy, wise-cracking bank teller who tries to change his life as a character in a video game. Much mayhem, special effects, and world-saving ensues. Directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum). (Rated PG-13. Premieres Aug. 13 in theaters)

(Movie / in-person) Biopic about the great Aretha Franklin, starring Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul. Cast includes Forest Whitaker as her father, Audra MacDonald as her mother, Marlon Wayans, and Marc Maron. (Rated PG-13. Premieres Aug. 13 in theaters)

Opening of Anchor Rock Club 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Atlantic City indie venue booked by former Johnny Brenda’s talent buyers is opening, timed to Phish weekend. It’s a jam band troika, with Orchard Lounge featuring DJ Logic on Friday. Project Logic on Saturday and Dogs In A Pile on Sunday. ($15-$22, Aug. 13-15, 10 p.m., 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City, AnchorRockClub.com)

SATURDAY (AUGUST 14)

Sad & Boujee Emo Trap Party at the Moshulu 🔊

(Dance / in-person / music / outdoors) Hot Girl Summer meets sad emo vibes at this all-night boat party on the deck of the Moshulu. The playlist ranges from Megan thee Stallion to My Chemical Romance. The party goes down rain or shine. ($20-$25, Aug. 14, 10 p.m-2 a.m., 401 S. Columbus Blvd., eventbrite.com)

SUNDAY (AUGUST 15)

The Afternoon After: Outdoor Comedy Showcase 🎭

(Comedy / in-person / outdoors) The best way to end a long week? With a good laugh. Join a few local comedians for an afternoon of good drinks and live comedy performances at Wine Dive. Reservations and a two-item minimum are required. (Free admission, two-item minimum, Aug. 15, 3-5 p.m., 1506 South St., eventbrite.com)

Free Summer Sunday at the Penn Museum 🖼️

(Museum / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Admission to the Penn Museum is free on Sunday. Special guided tours of the Asia Galleries begin at 11:30 a.m. and a tour of the Africa Gallery begins at 2:30 p.m. Self-guided audio tours and staff-guided tours are also available throughout the day. (Free, Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 3260 South St., universitycity.org)

The West Philly Meeting 🎭

(Theater / in-person / free) Created and directed by Philly’s own Dwayne Alistair Thomas and Katrina Shobe, Theater X’s original, community-created piece is free to see at Malcolm X Park. This is also a BYOC (bring your own chair) performance. (Free, Aug. 15, 22, 29, 5 p.m., 5100 Pine St., theatreinthex.com)

Lady B’s Basement Party 🎶

(Music / in-person) The annual old-school rap blowout hosted by pioneering Philly deejay Lady B. at the Dell Music Center has a formidable lineup this year with Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, Sugar Hill Gang, Roxanne Shante, EPMD, and more. ($40-$85, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr., thedellmusiccenter.org)

TUESDAY (AUGUST 17)

Junior Naturalist: Orienteering, Pennypack Environmental Center 🌳

(Nature / in-person / kid-friendly) Waze doesn’t work when you’re trying to get through a forest. Instead, orienteering experts use maps and a compass to find their ways to natural checkpoints. This Northeast Philly workshop teaches the younger set how to do just that, sans apps. Registration required. Ages 8-12. ($5 per child per activity, Aug. 17, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 8600 Verree Rd., facebook.com)

WEDNESDAY (AUGUST 18)

Grass Yoga and Mindfulness Sessions at the Woodlands 🧘

(Fitness / in-person / free / outdoor) Lift your spirits and relax your mind during this zen-filled evening of meditation and movement. This yoga series combines intentional movements and Black jazz music melodies by artists like John Coltrane and Albert Ayler. Bring water, a yoga mat or a blanket to sit on. (Free, Aug. 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 4000 Woodland Ave., universitycity.org)

We/Fit at Pretzel Park 🏋️

(Fitness / in-person / free / outdoor) Friendly to all fitness levels and body types, this free outdoor bootcamp is designed to get your blood flowing and heart rate up. Come ready to sweat with City Fitness’ team of expert coaches. (Free, Aug. 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 4300 Silverwood St., eventbrite.com)

Katie Pruitt 🎶

(Music / in-person) Georgia-bred folk-country songwriter Katie Pruitt plays the free Sundown Music Series in Haddon Heights on Wednesday. The 25-year-old is touring behind Expectations, her emotional and affecting debut on Rounder Records. (Free, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., Hillside Ave. and S. Park Ave., Haddon Heights, NJ camdencounty.com)

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire 🎶

(Music / in-person) Here’s a terrific double bill: The great enduring guitarist Carlos Santana is on the road at age 74, no doubt reaching back to Woodstock-era hits like Oye Como Va through to his stellar 2019 album Africa Speaks. He’s teamed up with Earth, Wind & Fire, the Philip Bailey fronted R&B greats who scored a stunning streak of hits like September and Fantasy in the 1970s. ($39-$205, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, livenation.com)

2021 Atlantic City Air Show 🛩️

(Seasonal / outdoors) The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are the main event at this year’s Atlantic City Air Show as they debut a brand-new demonstration. View the high-flying aircrafts for free along the Boardwalk or the beach. (Free, Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m., along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, airshow.acchamber.com)

THURSDAY (AUGUST 19)

Art Kids Studio: Twist, Bend, Play, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More sculptural and glittery than a tie-dye, artist Lynda Benglis’ sparkle knots serve as inspiration for the next project kids can make in the South Vaulted Walkway. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, Aug. 19, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Aug. 21-22, 26, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 27, 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Aug. 28-29, Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 3, 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Sept. 4, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Isley Brothers 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) Another impressive show at the Dell, with R&B soul legends the Isley Brothers, whose lifetime of hits began with Shout in 1959 and includes It’s Your Thing, Fight The Power, and This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak For You). Brownstone opens. ($40-$80, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr., thedellmusiccenter.com)

Trombone Shorty 🎶

(Music / in-person) The New Orleans Jazz Festival, which was supposed to happen in October, has been canceled due to COVID concerns. But Troy Andrews, the horn player and bandleader who performs as Trombone Shorty and was scheduled to be Jazz Fest’s closing act, is on the road, coming to the Queen in Wilmington with his band Orleans Avenue. ($40-$45., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., 500 Market St., Wilmington, Del., thequeenwilmington.com)

» READ MORE: Find the best kids events in our weekly kids calendar

ONGOING

Pop Up Storytime at Croft Farm 📚

(Storytime / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Cherry Hill’s recreation department and public library have arranged for outdoor read-alouds of children’s books at historic Croft Farm every Friday morning through mid-August. Afterward, it’s food truck Friday. BYO picnic blanket. Ages 2-7. (Free, Fridays through Aug. 13, 10:30-11 a.m., 100 Bortons Mills Rd., Cherry Hill, cherryhill-nj.com)

Honky Tonkin – A Country Music Show at the Emlen Physick Estate 🎵

(Theater / in-person / outdoors) On the grounds of Cape May’s Emlen Physick Estate, the Rev Theatre Company performs songs by classic country artists like Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, and more in Honky Tonkin’ – A Country Music Show. The outdoor show runs from August 3 to 13, and you’re encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for maximum show enjoyment. ($15-25, through Aug. 13, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, capemaymac.org)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, through Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works. The menu promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails, and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, 640 Waterworks Dr.)

Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood 🎆

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) On Fridays this summer starting June 25, fireworks light up the sky above Wildwood through Friday, September 3. The show is free to watch and can be easily viewed all along the Wildwood boardwalk. (Free, Fridays, through Sept. 3, Wildwood Boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

ILLUME: Celebrating 10 Years 🧵

(Community / in-person / free) The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator (PFI) celebrates its 10th anniversary with a new exhibition featuring work by PFI alumni and designers in residence. Taking place at InLiquid Gallery, the exhibition runs from August 2 through September 10 and promises items available for purchase as well. (Free, through Sept. 10, 1400 N. American St., Gallery 108, philadelphiafashionincubator.com)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, through Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Yoga at Race Street Pier 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Fitness / in-person / ongoing / free) Grab a mat, some water, and a towel, and head to Race Street Pier for a socially distanced yoga class. Three Queens Yoga Studio leads the classes at picturesque Race Street Pier. Free yoga runs on most Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays through September 26. (Free, through Sept. 26., Race Street and N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

