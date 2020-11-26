📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) The delta variant is causing COVID cases in the region to increase. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (AUGUST 19)

Art Kids Studio: Twist, Bend, Play, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More sculptural and glittery than a tie-dye, artist Lynda Benglis’ sparkle knots serve as inspiration for the next project kids can make in the South Vaulted Walkway. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, select days Aug. 19-Sept. 4, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Isley Brothers 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) Another impressive show at the Dell, with R&B soul legends the Isley Brothers, whose lifetime of hits began with Shout in 1959 and includes It’s Your Thing, Fight The Power, and This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak For You). Brownstone opens. ($40-$80, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr., thedellmusiccenter.com)

Trombone Shorty 🎶

(Music / in-person) The New Orleans Jazz Festival, which was supposed to happen in October, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. But Troy Andrews, the horn player, and bandleader who performs as Trombone Shorty and was scheduled to be Jazz Fest’s closing act, is on the road, coming to the Queen in Wilmington with his band Orleans Avenue. ($40-$45., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., 500 Market St., Wilmington, Del., thequeenwilmington.com)

FRIDAY (AUGUST 20)

The Iron Giant at Clark Park 🎬

(Movies / in-person / free / outdoors) The aliens have landed in this classic, yet oft-forgotten 1999 animated film, which will be screened outdoors and for free at Clark Park on Friday. In addition to other COVID-19 precautions, there are three designated seating areas: COVID-19 safety seating (for vulnerable groups, recommended for young children), fully vaccinated, and open seating. (Free, Aug. 20, 6 p.m., 4301 Chester Ave., universitycitydistrict.org)

First Person Arts’ Sex-Files 🔥

(Theater / in-person) It’s getting hot and heavy at First Person Arts’ StorySlam event. Prepare to laugh and squirm while audience storytellers share their sex-themed tales and fails. Come to listen or to share your own steamy story on the Underground Arts stage. ACCESS card holders can purchase $2 tickets at the door. ($15, Aug. 20, 7:45 p.m., 1200 Callowhill St., firstpersonarts.org)

Lights Out Philly 🐦

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Humans aren’t the only ones going through it lately. Migratory birds making their way South for the winter are dealing with disorienting artificial light that causes deadly nighttime collisions. The easiest thing to do to help yellowthroats and their feathered friends: Turn off those outdoor bulbs before you go to bed. Age 6+. (through Nov. 15, 12-6 a.m., birdsafephilly.org)

Barefoot Country Music Fest 🎶

(Music / in-person / multiday) Staged between two of the Morey’s Piers on the Wildwood beach, this festival’s big-name country headliners include Dan & Shay on Friday, Carrie Underwood on Saturday, and Zac Brown on Sunday. The music gets started Thursday night with Lee Brice. ($39-$1,529, Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Aug. 20-22, 1 p.m., 3601 Boardwalk, Wildwood, barefootcountrymusicfest.com)

Young Nudy 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Atlanta rapper born Quantavious Thomas will bring his Dr. Ev4l vs. Rich Shooter tour — named after the two albums he’s released in 2021 — to the TLA on South Street. ($30-$50, Aug. 20, 8 p.m. 332 South St., tlaphilly.com)

Lyle Lovett / Terry Allen 🎶

(Music / virtual) Through the pandemic, Lovett has been playing virtual shows with one other songwriter of note, exchanging stories and songs in real-time. This online show is a treat, with Terry Allen, the Lubbock, Texas pianist, songwriter, and visual artist whose 2020 album Just Like Moby Dick was one of the best of the year. ($10, Aug. 20, 9 p.m., lylelovettand.com)

Green Day / Fall Out Boy / Weezer 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Phillies are out of town and Citizens Bank Park will be a concert venue this weekend. The Hella Mega Tour kicks off Friday, with three pop-punk bands that continue to attract young audiences. Positive COVID-19 tests had pulled Fall Out Boy off the tour, but the Pete Wentz-led band is now back on board. ($50-$219, Aug. 20, 5:30 p.m., 1 Citizens Bank Park Way, mlb.com)

(Movie / in-person and virtual / kid-friendly) When people say the world is going to the dogs, they don’t mean cute doggies like this: In Adventure City, a group of adorable cartoon puppies are called on to save the day. (Rated G., Premieres Aug. 20 in theaters and on Paramount+.)

(Movie / in-person) Rebecca Hall brings some star power to this offbeat haunted lake house thriller about a widow who learns a little too much about her dead husband when she digs into his past. (Rated R. Premieres Aug. 20 in theaters)

SATURDAY (AUGUST 21)

Dog Day of Summer 🐶

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Two- and four-legged visitors alike can enjoy this day of pet-friendly fun, food, and drink deals. Come out and spend the day listening to live music, shopping from local vendors and enjoying refreshments from Manayunk bars and restaurants. No pet? No problem. All are welcome. (Free, Aug. 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., along Main Street in Manayunk, manayunk.com)

Upper Bucks Brew Fest 🍻

(Festival / in-person / outdoors / beer) Craft brews, games, and food come together to form a beer lover’s paradise this Saturday. General admission tickets include full event access and craft beer tastings. Featured breweries include Free Will Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, and Fat Heads Brewery. Not a drinker? The $10 ticket includes full event access promising games, live music and special raffles. ($10-$45, Aug. 21, noon-5 p.m., 501 W. Mill St., Quakertown, upperbucksbrewfest.com)

Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival 🎨

(Art / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Perfect for artists and art lovers, head to this festival for a weekend of live music, outdoor dining, family activities, and more. In addition to the work of 130 artists, you can also stick around for a movie night on Saturday and a tightrope performance. (Free, Aug. 21-22, 601 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, visitsouthjersey.com)

University City Arts League Ice Cream Bowl and West Philly Children’s Arts Jamboree 🍦

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Spiral Q, Keepers of the Culture, Theater in the X, and Girls Rock Philly provide the entertainment while kids pick up free school supplies and go out onto Spruce Street to eat free ice cream (treats available 11 a.m.-1 p.m.). Masks required. Ages 4-12. (Aug. 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4226 Spruce St., ucartsleague.org)

Hansel and Gretel, presented by Opera on Tap at Franklin Square 🎭

(Opera / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Do kids even go for unsupervised walks in the woods anymore? Hansel and Gretel did, and they nearly paid dearly for their misstep. Opera on Tap performs this fairytale opera, sung in English, which takes place in Franklin Square’s tent. Reservations not required. Ages 6+. (Free, Aug. 21 & 28, 1-2 p.m., 200 N. 6th St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Ardmore Rock N’ Ride 🎶

(Music / in-person / free) This free fest is headlined by local hero Mondo Cozmo and features New Orleans funk band George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, ska greats Skatalites and Philly songwriters Mutlu and Laura Lizcano. It runs simultaneously with the Main Line Bike Race. (Free, Aug. 21, noon-8 p.m., Suburban Square and Schauffele Plaza in Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com)

Dead & Company 🎶

(Music / in-person) The lineup for this year’s tour of the not quite Grateful Dead includes three original members: Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann. John Mayer plays the late Jerry Garcia, and bassist Otell Burbridge and keyboard player Jeff Chimenti round out the lineup. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours required for entry. ($45.50-$185, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., 1 Citizens Bank Park Way, mlb.com)

Philadelphia Folk Festival 🎶

(Music / virtual) Having canceled its scaled-down “pocket-sized” in-person event last week, the Philly Folk Fest is carrying on for the second year virtually. Bettye LaVette, Livingston Taylor, Susan Werner, John Flynn, Peggy Seeger, and Dar Williams are among the acts playing the two-day fest. ($65, Aug. 21-22, folkfest.org)

We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert 🎶

(Music / virtual) This free concert in Central Park means to celebrate New York opening up again. That might be awkward with delta variant concerns, but to be safe you can watch it on TV. Stars include Andrea Bocelli, Bruce Springsteen, LL Cool J, Earth, Wind & Fire, Patti Smith, Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, and Maluma. The concert streams live on CNN. (Aug. 21, 5 p.m., cnn.com)

SUNDAY (AUGUST 22)

Vax Up Philly Parade 💉

(Community / in-person / free) Come out and dance in the streets — but only after you’ve had a free vaccine. Jefferson Hospital vaccination vans will be lined up along Broad Street alongside live music, food, games, performances from the 76ers dance team, and more for a one-day-only vaccine parade. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available. No appointment, insurance or ID is needed to be vaccinated. Children 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Masks are required. The parade will kick off at FDR Park. (Free, Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., streetsdept.com)

Sistah Soul Series at Spruce Street Harbor Park 🎤

(Performance / in-person / free / outdoors) Local Black women vocalists are taking the mic at this live music showcase. Come support and discover diverse local talents while taking in the relaxing ambiance of Spruce Street Harbor Park. (Free, Aug. 22, 3-7 p.m., 301 S. Columbus Blvd., eventbrite.com)

Wilco / Sleater-Kinney / Nnamdi 🎶

(Music / in-person) A terrific triple bill at the Mann with adventurous rock stalwarts Wilco sharing headline status with riot-grrl greats Sleater-Kinney. Get there early for singer-rapper Nnamdi, too. Proof of vax or a negative test required. ($33-$88, Aug. 22, 7 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

Linda Gail Lewis 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) Piano-playing roadhouse rocker Lewis learned from her older brother Jerry Lee, and can shake your nerves and rattle your brain just like her sibling. She’ll be on the rooftop of the Kennett Square parking garage, rain or shine. Hooters drummer David Uosikkinen is in her band. ($25, Aug. 22, 7 p.m., 100 E. Linden St., Kennett Square, kennettflash.org)

WEDNESDAY (AUGUST 25)

Horticulture Quizzo 🌳

(Community / in-person) How well do you know plants? Test your horticultural knowledge and win prizes at this fun flora-themed quizzo night. Registration is required to attend. (Free, Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m., 106 Jamestown Ave., phsonline.org)

History Alive! Unpacking the Stories of Percy Jackson, Penn Museum 🔱

(History / virtual / kid-friendly) Bestselling author Rick Riordan may not be Shakespeare, but he writes stories tweens and teens like to read, and that’s something. Riordan’s Percy Jackson series features characters and places from Greek mythology, and Poseidon is main character Percy’s dad. The Penn Museum digs deeper into book two in the series, Sea of Monsters. Ages 11-18. ($5, Aug. 25, 6-7 p.m., penn.museum)

Yoga on the Pier at Pennypack Park 🧘

(Fitness / in-person / free / outdoors) Add some mindful movement into your busy schedule with this free yoga class. Led by professional instructors, this free yoga flow will relax your body in the calming atmosphere of Pennypack Park. Bring your own yoga mat and face mask to participate. The class is free to attend, but donations are appreciated. (Free, Aug. 25, 6-7 p.m., 7801 State Rd., eventbrite.com)

THURSDAY (AUGUST 26)

Alanis Morissette / Garbage / Cat Power 🎶

(Music / in-person) This rescheduled BB&T Pavilion show is topped by the Canadian singer whose 1995 album Jagged Little Pill sold 33 million copies. She’s joined by Shirley Manson-fronted bubble-grunge band Garbage, and Chan Marshall, the sultry-voiced singer known as Cat Power. ($26-$148, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., One Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com)

ONGOING

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works. The menu promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails, and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, 640 Waterworks Dr.)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, through Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Kids / in-person / multiday) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, Thursdays through Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood 🎆

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) On Fridays this summer starting June 25, fireworks light up the sky above Wildwood through Friday, September 3. The show is free to watch and can be easily viewed all along the Wildwood boardwalk. (Free, Fridays, through Sept. 3, Wildwood Boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

Meet the Revolution, Museum of the American Revolution 📜

(History / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Historical reenactors aren’t meant for kids only, but kids love them best. For a few more weeks, this Old City museum highlights the lives of Black Revolutionary War soldier Edward “Ned” Hector, who fought to receive a pension for his service, and Helena Harris, a Black 18th-century educator who taught white students in Philadelphia, who’ll share her experiences, along with what kids like to do in good times and bad times back in her day. Ages 5+. ($21 adult, $18 senior, student, teacher & military, $13 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, daily through Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org)

ILLUME: Celebrating 10 Years 🧵

(Community / in-person / free) The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator (PFI) celebrates its 10th anniversary with a new exhibition featuring work by PFI alumni and designers in residence. Taking place at InLiquid Gallery, the exhibition runs from August 2 through September 10 and promises items available for purchase as well. (Free, through Sept. 10, 1400 N. American St., Gallery 108, philadelphiafashionincubator.com)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, through Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Yoga at Race Street Pier 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Fitness / in-person / ongoing / free) Grab a mat, some water, and a towel, and head to Race Street Pier for a socially distanced yoga class. Three Queens Yoga Studio leads the classes at picturesque Race Street Pier. Free yoga runs on most Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays through September 26. (Free, through Sept. 26., Race Street and N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

