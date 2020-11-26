📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) The delta variant is causing COVID cases in the region to increase. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (AUGUST 26)

Circus Vazquez, King of Prussia Mall 🎪

(Circus / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Clowns, jugglers, aerialists, acrobats, and dancers supply all of fun and thrills under the big top belonging to this historic, family-run, Mexico-born circus. Masks required. Ages 3+. ($35-$65 adult, $25 ages 2-10, through Sept. 6, 160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, circovazquez.com)

Alanis Morissette / Garbage / Cat Power 🎶

(Music / in-person) This rescheduled BB&T Pavilion show is topped by the Canadian singer whose 1995 album Jagged Little Pill sold 33 million copies. She’s joined by Shirley Manson-fronted bubble-grunge band Garbage, and Chan Marshall, the sultry-voiced singer known as Cat Power. ($26-$148, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., One Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com)

FRIDAY (AUGUST 27)

Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival Preview at The Porch at 30th Street Station 🎷

(Music / in-person / outdoors) The Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival is an annual celebration of Philly’s deep jazz roots. Seasoned jazz lovers and jazz newbies can enjoy a festival sneak peek at a preview show at the Porch at 30th Street Station this weekend. This year’s jazz festival will be held virtually on September 18th. (Free, Aug. 27. noon-2 p.m., 2955 Market St., universitycity.org)

Movies at Clark Park: Concrete Cowboys 🎬

(Movies / in-person / free / outdoors) Philadelphia’s Cowboy history comes to the big screen in this film based on the real-life Fletcher Street Stables. Screenings are contingent on good weather, and may be cancelled or postponed. In addition to other COVID-19 precautions, three seating areas have been designated: COVID-19 safety seating (for vulnerable groups, recommended for young children), fully vaccinated, and open seating. (Free, Aug. 27, 7-10:30 p.m., 4300 Chester Ave., unviersitycity.org)

4th Friday on Fabric Row 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / community) Fabric Row, the stretch of South Fourth street from Bainbridge to Catherine, is extending shop hours for a night of live music, art, sales, and more. Notable specials include a new exhibit at Third Street Gallery, an end-of-summer sale at BUS STOP Boutique, and back-to-school deals at Wise Guy Tech. (Aug. 27, 4-8 p.m., 4th Street between Lombard & Queen Streets, southstreet.com)

Feminist Flea Market & Craft Fair 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / community) This market features over 40 artists and makers from marginalized gender identities, including women, trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming folks. A portion of all proceeds benefit Homies Helping Homies, a South Philly-based mutual aid initiative. Masks are required at the Cherry Street Pier shopping event. ($5, Aug. 27, 6-10 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., facebook.com)

Philadelphia Unity Cup ⚽

(Sports / in-person / outdoors / free) The PHL Unity Cup celebrates the rich diversity of Philadelphia’s immigrant community. This weekend, the World Cup-style tournament kicks off with team USA versus England at Smith Playground (not to be confused with Smith Memorial Playground) and continues through Sept. 19 with games at James Ramp Playground, Germantown Supersite, and more. All Unity Cup events are free for fans and spectators. (Free, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., various locations, phila.gov)

Nikki Lane / Brent Cobb 🎶

(Music / in-person) This cool country ‘Soapbox Derby’ tour brings together Lane, the self-styled outlaw and Highway Queen (that’s the the name of her latest album)‚ who co-wrote and sang Breaking Up Slowly with Lana Del Rey on the latter’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club. She’s joined by Cobb, the easygoing storyteller whose song “Shut Up and Sing” — a rebuttal to those who think artists shouldn’t speak their minds — is a highlight of his 2020 album Keep ‘Em On They Toes. Andrew Combs opens. ($25-$40, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., ardmoremusichall.com)

Sheer Mag 🎶

(Music / in-person) Philadelphia’s mighty Tina Halladay fronted 1970s-style hard rock band Sheer Mag return to action with not one but three shows at the newly renovated and reopened PhilaMOCA. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required. Dark Thoughts and Poison Ruin open. ($15, Aug. 27-29, 8 p.m., 531 N. 12th St., philamoca.org)

Cloud Nothings 🎶

(Music / in-person) The indie power pop band led by Dylan Baldi — who started the band in Cleveland but now lives in Philadelphia — sounds both rugged and tuneful on their ninth album The Shadow I Remember, which was written during the pandemic and recorded in Chicago with engineer Steve Albini. Manas opens. The show is limited capacity. ($20, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., 1200 Callowhill St., undergroundarts.org)

Miranda Lambert at Citadel Country Spirit Fest 🎶

(Music / in-person) This weekend’s big country music event is in Chester County with a lineup highlighted by Lambert, the tough and tender songwriter whose new The Marfa Tapes album with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall was recorded around a campfire in west Texas. Lambert plays Saturday. Brantley Gilbert headlines Friday, and Chris Young tops the bill on Sunday. ($99-$159 per day, $259-$429 for a three-day pass, Aug. 27-29, 2 p.m., 5 Nantmeal Rd., Glenmoore, countryspiritusa.com)

(Movie / in-person) Jordan Peele is one of the writers for this Chicago-based horror film that draws inspiration from the 1992 Candyman original. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris star. (Rated R. Premieres Aug. 27 in theaters)

(Movie / in-person) Sean Penn directs and stars, along with his daughter Dylan Penn, as a man who’s a loving daddy at home but a big-time counterfeiter when he goes to work. Based on a true story. (Rated R. Premieres Aug. 27 at the Ritz 5, 214 Walnut St.)

SATURDAY (AUGUST 28)

Outdoor Craft and Antique Show at Rancocas Woods 🖼️

(Art / in-person / outdoors) Antique lovers may stumble upon their next great find at this outdoor showcase. Join over 75 makers for a day of locally made arts and antiques. Well-behaved pets are welcome, provided they are on a leash. (Free, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 118 Creek Rd., Mount Laurel, visitsouthjersery.com)

Annual Revolutionary War Reenactment at The Moland House 🇺🇸

(History / in-person / outdoors) History comes to life at Moland House’s annual Revolutionary War reenactment. Colonial soldiers will be joined by traditional gunmakers, woodworkers, brewers, and others to give guests a well-rounded glimpse at life during this time in history. (Prices vary, Aug. 28., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1641 York Rd., Warminster, moland.org)

Germantown Plays Pericles 🎭

(Theater / in-person / free / community) Shakespeare in Clark Park presents Germantown Plays Pericles, a story filled with shipwrecks, chivalry, and found family. Head to Vernon Park early for a fair before the show featuring art, games, music, and more before the performance. The pre-show fair will also feature a mutual aid station, where community members can donate and take what they need. Bring your own chair or blanket as seating will be limited. (Free, Aug. 28-29, 5800 Germantown Ave., shakespeareinclarkpark.org)

Hansel and Gretel, presented by Opera on Tap at Franklin Square 🎭

(Opera / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Do kids even go for unsupervised walks in the woods anymore? Hansel and Gretel did, and they nearly paid dearly for their misstep. Opera on Tap performs this fairytale opera, sung in English, which takes place in Franklin Square’s tent. Reservations not required. Ages 6+. (Free, Aug. 28, 1-2 p.m., 200 N. 6th St., historicphiladelphia.org)

SUNDAY (AUGUST 29)

Vax Up Philly Parade 💉

(Community / in-person / free) Rain postponed this vaccination parade to this Sunday instead of last. Jefferson Hospital vaccination vans will be lined up along Broad Street alongside live music, food, games, performances from the 76ers dance team, and more for a one-day-only vaccine parade. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available. No appointment, insurance or ID is needed to be vaccinated. Children 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Masks are required. The parade will kick off at FDR Park at 11 a.m. and continue up Broad St. to Dilworth Park and N. Broad. (Free, Aug. 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., streetsdept.com)

Hatha Yoga and Brunch at Sor Ynez 🧘

(Fitness / in-person / outdoor) Relax and unwind with a vegan brunch followed by an hour of restorative hatha yoga at Sor Ynez in Northern Liberties. Ticket price includes a pre-selected plant-based brunch, a mimosa or non-alcoholic spritzer, and an hour of yoga lead by local expert Heather Brock. ($30, Aug. 29, 9-11 a.m., 1800 N. American St., sorynez.com)

Kings of Leon 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Followill family arena rock band who are former Made in America headliners roll into Camden behind their underwhelming new album When You See Yourself. Cold War Kids open. ($18-$122, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com)

ReBirth Brass Band 🎶

(Music / in-person) The 10-man New Orleans brass band that’s been around since 1983 has remained vigorous under the leadership of founding members Philip and Keith Frazier. The quote on the band’s website comes from Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who calls ReBirth “hard as hell, free as a ray of light, there is not a band on earth that is better.” They play Sunday at Milkboy on Chestnut St. ($30-$35, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., 1100 Chestnut St., milkboy.tv)

TUESDAY (AUGUST 31)

Dropkick Murphys & Rancid 🎶

(Music / in-person) These two second generation punk-rock bands from opposite coasts are touring together again in what’s being billed as the Boston to Berkeley II tour. In keeping with the geographical theme, The Bronx are the opening act on this roofless show on the Mann’s Skyline Stage. ($36-$43.50, Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

THURSDAY (SEPTEMBER 2)

The Lion King at Dilworth Park 🎬

(Movies / in-person / kid-friendly / outdoors / free) Dilworth Park’s Pictures in the Park series concludes with Beyoncé and friends voicing Nala et al. in the live action adaptation of the Disney favorite. Bring beach chairs and/or blankets. Come early to take part in trivia. Ages 7+. (Free, Sept. 2, trivia: 8:15 p.m., film: 8:30 p.m., 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

» READ MORE: Find the best kids events in our weekly kids calendar

ONGOING

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works. The menu promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails, and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, 640 Waterworks Dr.)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, through Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood 🎆

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) On Fridays this summer starting June 25, fireworks light up the sky above Wildwood through Friday, September 3. The show is free to watch and can be easily viewed all along the Wildwood boardwalk. (Free, Fridays, through Sept. 3, Wildwood Boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Art Kids Studio: Twist, Bend, Play, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More sculptural and glittery than a tie-dye, artist Lynda Benglis’ sparkle knots serve as inspiration for the next project kids can make in the South Vaulted Walkway. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, select days through Sept. 4, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

Meet the Revolution, Museum of the American Revolution 📜

(History / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Historical reenactors aren’t meant for kids only, but kids love them best. For a few more weeks, this Old City museum highlights the lives of Black Revolutionary War soldier Edward “Ned” Hector, who fought to receive a pension for his service, and Helena Harris, a Black 18th-century educator who taught white students in Philadelphia, who’ll share her experiences, along with what kids like to do in good times and bad times back in her day. Ages 5+. ($21 adult, $18 senior, student, teacher & military, $13 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, daily through Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org)

ILLUME: Celebrating 10 Years 🧵

(Community / in-person / free) The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator (PFI) celebrates its 10th anniversary with a new exhibition featuring work by PFI alumni and designers in residence. Taking place at InLiquid Gallery, the exhibition runs from August 2 through September 10 and promises items available for purchase as well. (Free, through Sept. 10, 1400 N. American St., Gallery 108, philadelphiafashionincubator.com)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, through Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Yoga at Race Street Pier 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Fitness / in-person / ongoing / free) Grab a mat, some water, and a towel, and head to Race Street Pier for a socially distanced yoga class. Three Queens Yoga Studio leads the classes at picturesque Race Street Pier. Free yoga runs on most Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays through September 26. (Free, through Sept. 26., Race Street and N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

» READ MORE: How to do everything better right now: A collection of our most useful stories

Calendar contributors