Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) The delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases in the region to increase. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (SEPT. 2)

The Lion King at Dilworth Park 🎬

(Movies / in-person / kid-friendly / outdoors / free) Dilworth Park’s Pictures in the Park series concludes with Beyoncé and friends voicing Nala et al. in the live-action adaptation of the Disney favorite. Bring beach chairs and/or blankets. Come early to take part in trivia. Ages 7+. (Free, Sept. 2, trivia: 8:15 p.m., film: 8:30 p.m., 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

FRIDAY (SEPT. 3)

Wine & Rhymes at City Winery 🍷

(Music / in-person) Come out for a night of poetry and music by a group of talented independent and up-and-coming artists. Bring an appetite and enjoy a specially curated menu in addition to your favorite City Winery bites. All guests are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. Masks are required for all attendees. ($25, Sept. 3, 6 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com)

Sour Prom Dance Party at Underground Arts 💃

(Dance / in-person / music) Get ready for the prom dance party every now-adult wishes they had as an angsty teen. Dance, take photos, and belt out the best of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour album. Your best prom outfit is encouraged, but not required. Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks are required when not eating or drinking. ($13, Sept. 3, 9 p.m., 1200 Callowhill St., seektickets.com)

Labor Day Volksfest 🍻

(Oktoberfest / seasonal / multiday) The Oktoberfest season kicks off at the beginning of September with this three-day festival from Cannstatter Volksfest Verein full of German music, dancing, beer, and food. Buy a one-day pass for $10, go for two days for $15, or the whole weekend for $20. ($10-$20, Sept. 4-6, 9130 Academy Rd., cannstatter.org)

Street Movies & Backpack Giveaway, Smith Memorial Playground 🎬

(Movies / back-to-school / free / kid-friendly) Smith’s front lawn hosts Scribe Video, who’ll screen documentaries with subjects and lengths suited for kids’ interests (horses, music, other kids) and attention spans (under 5 minutes each). There are free backpacks too. Registration recommended. Ages 5-17. (Free, Sept. 3, 7-8:30 p.m., 3500 Reservoir Dr., smithplayground.org)

Artists and Artisans Market at Cherry Street Pier 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / community) Shop one-of-a-kind items and support some of Philly’s local makers at Cherry Street Pier’s Artists and Artisans Market. Find your next favorite thing (whether it’s jewelry, art, or clothing), enjoy refreshments from local food and drink vendors, and take in the view of the Ben Franklin Bridge. (Free, Sept. 3, 4-9 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

Betsy Ross House Movie Night: Evil Brain from Outer Space 🎥

(Movies / in-person / outdoors) Evil has landed in Historic Philadelphia at a screening of the 1965 Evil Brain from Outer Space. Arrive early, bring a blanket, a bottle of wine, and enjoy the show. The price of admission includes a tour of the Betsy Ross House. Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status. ($7, Sept. 3, 7:45 p.m., 239 Arch St., blackbaudhosting.org)

Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival 🎶

(Music / in-person / multiday) The Philadelphia area’s other annual Labor Day weekend music festival returns to Salem County, NJ with a stellar lineup highlighted by the Del McCoury Band and Kathy Mattea on Friday, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage on Saturday, and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on Sunday. Note: children’s activities are canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Mask-wearing is requested in the seating pavilions. ($60 per day Fri. and Sat., $50 for Sun. ticket, $125 for the weekend, Sept. 3-5, noon, 735 U.S. 40 (Harding Highway), Pilesgrove, N.J., delawarevalleybluegrass.org)

Johnny Brenda’s Reopening 🎶

(Music / in-person / multiday) The Fishtown gastropub returns as a music venue, with three righteous guitar bands. It starts Friday, with Birds of Maya, whose new fuzzed-out album Valdez was actually recorded in 2014 but still sounds fresh now. Philly psych rockers Electric Candlelight play Saturday. And on Wednesday, it’s Mdou Moctar, the guitarist from Niger whose Afrique Victime is one of the best albums of the year. All shows require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. You’re also encouraged to wear your mask. ($15-$20, Sept. 3-4 and 8, 8 p.m., 1201 N. Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com)

Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show and Country Fair 🐎

(Community / in-person / kid-friendly) Spend Labor Day Weekend reveling in the 78-year tradition of this horse show and country fair. The whole family can enjoy rides, games, food, and, of course, the fair’s famous horse show, featuring equestrians from the Brandywine and Delaware Valley. No entry fee is required after 4 p.m.; before that, it’s $10 per car. ($10 per carload, Sept. 3-6, 8 a.m -6 p.m., 5 Nantmeal Rd., Glenmoore, ludwigshorseshow.com)

(Movie / in-person) Marvel dips deeper into its roster of secondary characters for this Kung Fu-themed hero actioner starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung. (Rated PG-13. Premieres Sept. 3 in theaters.)

(Movie / virtual) Camila Cabello makes her acting debut in this updated musical take on the fairytale classic. With Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, and Nicholas Galitzine as the not-so-necessary prince. Written and directed by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect). (Rated PG. Premieres Sept. 3 on Amazon Prime.)

SATURDAY (SEPT. 4)

Made in America 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) Jay-Z’s Labor Day weekend fest is back after missing 2020 due to COVID-19. Justin Bieber and Lil Baby headline. Megan Thee Stallion, Tinashe, Kehlani, Mariah the Scientist, Roddy Ricch, Freddie Gibbs, and many more are on the bill. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test through the CLEAR health pass app is required for entry. ($89.50 per day, $150-$750 for a two-day pass, Sept. 4-5, noon, along the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., madeinamericafest.com)

Tri-State Labor Day Parade 🎉

(Labor Day / in-person / free / outdoors) Celebrate Labor Day locally at this family-friendly parade and celebration. All-ages fun includes crafts, games, food, and live music. The parade kicks off at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Union Hall on S. Columbus Blvd. near Washington Ave. and continues along Columbus Blvd. to Penn’s Landing. (Free, Sept. 6, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m, parade leaves from 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., philaflcio.org)

Banda MS 🎶

(Music / in-person) The horn-powered 17-piece Mexican big band from Mazatlán, Sinaloa founded by brothers Sergio and Alberto Lizarraga and fronted by crooner Alan Ramirez bring their Positivo tour to the Wells Fargo Center in the arena’s first concert since the pandemic began. Masks are required. ($51-$151, Sept. 4, 8 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

Labor Day Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution 📜

(History / in-person / kid-friendly) Being 12 or under has an obvious downside, but also its perks — like, getting in free to the Museum of the American Revolution over the long weekend. Labor Day marks the close of the engaging exhibit, Flags and Founding Documents, 1776-Today. Ages 12 & under. (Free under 12, regular admission $13-$21, Sept. 4-6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org)

Malala’s Magic Pencil at the National Liberty Museum 📜

(Story time / in-person / kid-friendly) The power of perseverance as told through the story of Malala Yousafzai is the lesson of summer’s last Read ‘n’ Romp at the National Liberty Museum. Not a bad theme to start another uncertain school year. Ages 3-5. ($12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 students, $6 ages 5-17, free 4 & under, Sept. 4, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., 321 Chestnut St., libertymuseum.org)

Polish American Family Festival & Country Fair, National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa 🎡

(Seasonal / in-person / free / kid-friendly) You don’t need to know how to pronounce Czestochowa — although pierogi and kielbasa might come in handy — at this celebration of Polish culture. Enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, a dunk tank, and Mummers string band performance. All ages. (Free, Sept. 4-6, 11-12, noon-8 p.m., 654 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, polishamericanfestival.org)

Maroon 5 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Voice coach Adam Levine’s pop-rock band headlines BB&T in Camden on the same night as Megan Thee Stallion (who teamed with Levine on M5′s single “Beautiful Mistakes”) performs across the river at Made in America. Meghan Trainor opens. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required. ($35-$189, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, livenation.com)

Robert Glasper 🎶

(Music / in-person) Pianist Glasper is a truly genre-fluid performer who leads a jazz trio, won a best R&B album Grammy for his album Black Radio in 2013, and is an in-demand collaborator with luminaries like Kendrick Lamar, Kamasi Washington, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu. ($25-$75, Sept. 4, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com)

U.S. Rails 🎶

(Music / in-person) Veteran Philly singer-songwriter Laura Mann reopens her Main Line listening room, The Living Room at 35 East, in a new Ardmore location this weekend. Pre-pandemic, the BYOB venue was at 35 East Lancaster Ave. Its new spot nearby in the larger Masonic Hall is at 35 Ardmore Ave. Ben Arnold’s band U.S. Rails will open the room. Upcoming performances include Marshall Crenshaw, Sue Foley, and NRBQ. ($40-$50, Sept. 4, 8 p.m., 35 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, thelivingroomat35east.com)

SUNDAY (SEPT. 5)

Patty’s in the Park Concert 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) The summer season at the Dell Music Center comes to a close with WDAS-FM (105.3) deejay Patty Jackson’s old-school R&B concert. This year’s show is headlined by The Whispers, the nearly half-century-old vocal group whose lineup still includes identical twin founding members Wallace and Walter Scott. Stephanie Mills, and After 7 are also on the bill. ($40-$55, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr., platinumshows.com)

Free First Sunday Family Day, Barnes Foundation 🖼️

(Art / in-person / free / kid-friendly) The Barnes turns its inimitable collection into a giant game of I Spy and offers two pre-lunch preschool story times (10:30-11 a.m. and 11:15-11:45 a.m.) that focus on the seasons. Ages 2-12. (Free, Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

MONDAY (SEPT. 6)

Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, Sept. 6-Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

TUESDAY (SEPT. 7)

King Crimson 🎶

(Music / in-person) The court of the Crimson King will be in Fairmount Park on Tuesday when guitarist Robert Fripp, bassist Tony Levin, and a seven-piece band that includes three drummers bring their three-hour progressive rock show to the Mann Center. The Zappa Band opens. ($35-$149, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

WEDNESDAY (SEPT. 8)

My Morning Jacket / Brittany Howard 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Jim James-led Louisville, Ky, rock band My Morning Jacket are releasing their self-titled ninth album in October and are preceding it with a tour with Alabama Shakes powerhouse lead singer Howard, who wowed with her 2019 solo debut Jaime. ($25-$102, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

Durand Jones & the Indications 🎶

(Music / in-person) Among proliferating retro-soul bands, Durand Jones & the Indications distinguish themselves not only by the quality of their songwriting — evident in their new Private Space album — but also because they boast two arresting lead singers in Jones and drummer Aaron Frazer, who released a Dan Auerbach-produced solo album this year. Proof of vaccination is required for entry to this Union Transfer show. Proof of a negative test will not be accepted. ($20, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com)

THURSDAY (SEPT. 9)

Gnarly Carnage at Devil’s Den 🕵️

(Seasonal / in-person / community) Break out your detective kits and spend a night enjoying cocktails and conversation about some of the most iconic and lesser-known true crime stories of the 80s. Private investigator Sarah Cailen will take you through stories of mystery and murder while you sip on colorful ‘80s-inspired cocktails. Masks are required to enter and should be worn inside when not eating or drinking. ($20, Sept. 9, 7-9 p.m., 1148 S. 11th St., eventbrite.com)

ONGOING

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works. The menu promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails, and more. (Through Sept., parksontap.com, 640 Waterworks Dr.)

Circus Vazquez, King of Prussia Mall 🎪

(Circus / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Clowns, jugglers, aerialists, acrobats, and dancers supply all of the fun and thrills under the big top in this historic, family-run, Mexico-born circus. Masks required. Ages 3+. ($35-$65 adult, $25 ages 2-10, through Sept. 6, 160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, circovazquez.com)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Art Kids Studio: Twist, Bend, Play, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More sculptural and glittery than a tie-dye, artist Lynda Benglis’ sparkle knots serve as inspiration for the next project kids can make in the South Vaulted Walkway. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, select days through Sept. 4, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

Meet the Revolution, Museum of the American Revolution 📜

(History / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Historical reenactors aren’t meant for kids only, but kids love them best. For a few more weeks, this Old City museum highlights the lives of Black Revolutionary War soldier Edward “Ned” Hector, who fought to receive a pension for his service, and Helena Harris, a Black 18th-century educator who taught white students in Philadelphia, who’ll share her experiences, along with what kids like to do in good times and bad times back in her day. Ages 5+. ($21 adult, $18 senior, student, teacher & military, $13 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, daily through Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org)

ILLUME: Celebrating 10 Years 🧵

(Community / in-person / free) The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator (PFI) celebrates its 10th anniversary with a new exhibition featuring work by PFI alumni and designers in residence. Taking place at InLiquid Gallery, the exhibition runs from August 2 through September 10 and promises items available for purchase as well. (Free, through Sept. 10, 1400 N. American St., Gallery 108, philadelphiafashionincubator.com)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Philadelphia Unity Cup ⚽

(Sports / in-person / outdoors / free) The PHL Unity Cup celebrates the rich diversity of Philadelphia’s immigrant community. This weekend, the World Cup-style tournament kicks off with team USA versus England at Smith Playground (not to be confused with Smith Memorial Playground) and continues through Sept. 19 with games at James Ramp Playground, Germantown Supersite, and more. All Unity Cup events are free for spectators. (Free, Select dates through Sept. 19, various locations, phila.gov)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, through Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Yoga at Race Street Pier 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Fitness / in-person / ongoing / free) Grab a mat, some water, and a towel, and head to Race Street Pier for a socially distanced yoga class. Three Queens Yoga Studio leads the classes at picturesque Race Street Pier. Free yoga runs on most Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays through September 26. (Free, through Sept. 26., Race Street and N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

