📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) The delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases in the region to increase. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (SEPT. 9)

Gnarly Carnage at Devil’s Den 🕵️

(Seasonal / in-person / community) Break out your detective kits and spend a night enjoying cocktails and conversation about some of the most iconic and lesser-known true crime stories of the ‘80s. Private investigator Sarah Cailen will take you through stories of mystery and murder while you sip on colorful ‘80s-inspired cocktails. Masks are required to enter and should be worn inside when not eating or drinking. ($20, Sept. 9, 7-9 p.m., 1148 S. 11th St., eventbrite.com)

Philadelphia Fringe Festival 🎭

(Theater / dance / in-person and virtual / multiday / free) The Fringe Festival is on through Oct. 3 with 170 shows at performance venues and non-traditional spaces throughout Philadelphia. There’s a mix of in-person and virtual shows, along with performances at all different price points — including free shows. Shows include the Bearded Ladies Cabaret Beardmobile Fall Love Tour, Pig Iron Theatre Company’s Love Unpunished, a Tangle Movement Arts’ circus performance, and more. (Sept. 9-Oct. 3, various locations, fringearts.com)

» READ MORE: These are the Fringe shows that Philly theater insiders are most excited about

FRIDAY (SEPT. 10)

Philadelphia Honey Festival 🍯

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) What better way to celebrate National Honey Month than with Philadelphia’s annual Honey Festival? Hosted at three historic venues, come out to learn more about our local honey bees, our honey supply, and urban beekeeping. This year’s selected venues include Bartram’s Garden, Glen Foerd, and the Wyck House. (Free, Sept. 10-12, various locations, phillyhoneyfest.com)

Sunny War / David Sickmen 🎶

(Music / in-person) A superb drive-in double bill at People’s Light in Malvern, topped by Sunny War, the virtuoso punk-folk guitarist who got her start busking on Venice Beach. Sickmen brings a working-class folk sensibility as frontman of the Hackensaw Boys. ($75 per carload, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m., 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, peopleslight.org)

Chester County Balloon Festival 🎈

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Up, up in the air go 20-plus hot air balloons, with paid passengers and lots more onlookers at Willowdale Steeplechase Grounds. Nighttime brings a balloon glow. By day, there’s a basket to pop into, if not rise in, for earth-bound festival-goers. All ages. ($20 adult, $10 ages 6-12, free under 6, balloon rides $225 & $250, Sept. 10-12, 2:30-7:30 p.m., 101 E. Street Rd., Kennett Square, ccballoonfest.com)

(Movie / in-person) Oscar Isaac stars as an ex-military man turned gambler in writer/director Paul Schrader’s latest film foray into obsession and revenge. With Tiffany Haddish. (Rated R. Premieres Sept. 10 in theaters)

(Movie /in-person and virtual) Based on a documentary and a West End Musical, this screen adaptation tells the story of a bullied English schoolboy who wants to become a drag queen. Sounds like Billy Elliott meets Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Starring Max Harwood. (Rated PG-13. Premieres Sept. 10 in theaters and Sept. 17 on Amazon Prime.)

SATURDAY (SEPT. 11)

» READ MORE: Sept. 11 20th anniversary: Where to commemorate the day in the Philly region

West Craft Fest 🎨

(Shopping / in-person / outdoors) Stroll through the Woodlands and enjoy locally made clothing, art prints, stationery, ceramics, and more at this neighborhood craft fest. This year, you can also enjoy snacks from food trucks, live music performances, and an aerial arts performance by Tangle Movement Arts. To better promote social distancing, this year’s fest will spread further throughout the Woodlands cemetery. (Free, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 4000 Woodland Ave., westcraftfest.com)

Poké Pier 🔥

(Community / in-person / outdoors / free / kid-friendly) Art, music, food, and cosplay join forces in this celebration of all things Pokémon at Cherry Street Pier. Come as yourself or as your favorite Pokémon character. (Free, Sept. 11, 2-8 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

Golden Girls GayBingo 🏳️‍🌈

(Community / in-person / comedy) This night of games, drag performances, music, and prizes has entertained Philadelphians for over 20 years. Proof of vaccination is required for entry to this AIDS Fund-run event. ($36, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., 615 N. Broad St., aidsfundphilly.org)

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival 🍄

(Seasonal event / in-person / multiday) The 34th-annual celebration of mushrooms, mushroom farmers, and the community of Kennett Square (the mushroom capital of the world) is back and in person. Come learn all about the history of the mushroom, try mushroom-centric dishes, and enjoy the local shops and eateries of Kennett Square. ($5, Sept. 11-12, 600 S. Broad St., Kennett Square, mushroomfestival.org)

Collegefest 📓

(Seasonal event / in-person / free) Collegefest provides Philly’s student community with an all-access pass to transportation, museums, attractions, shops, and services for the weekend. Your free sign-up confirmation is all you need to unlock these free deals and discounts across the city. Museums and attractions offering free student admission include the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Academy of Natural Sciences, and the Barnes Foundation. (Free, Sept. 11-12, various locations, campusphilly.org)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, Sept. 11-Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 11-Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour 🎬

(Movies / in-person / community) This program at PhilaMOCA features seven short films from around the world selected from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Films include fiction, animated, and documentary styles to offer a taste of what’s on screen at the full festival. ($12, Sept. 11, 3:30-6:30 p.m., 531 N. 12th St., eventbrite.com)

Bucks-Mont Oktoberfest 🍺

(Seasonal event / in-person / kid-friendly) Vereinigung Erzgebirge celebrates their 84th Oktoberfest in Warminster Township with a day full of beer, German music, and soccer. While many Oktoberfest parties are strictly 21+, this one has kid-friendly activities including clowns, face painting, an obstacle course, and more. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 day of for people 16 and over; anyone younger than that gets in free. You can bring kids, but pets are verboten, as are coolers. ($5-$7, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., 130 Davisville Rd., Warminster, veclub.org)

» READ MORE: 2021 Oktoberfest guide to the Philly area

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Daytime admission: $8-$9 ages 5 & up, $7 ages 1-4; Evening admission: $9-$13 ages 5 & up, $7-$9 ages 1-4, free 11 months & under, Sept. 11-Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Movement and Gospel Music, African American Museum in Philadelphia 🎤

(Performance / free) It’s Gospel Music Heritage Month, and the African American Museum in Philadelphia is celebrating with student performances and workshops by Chester’s L’levate Dance Studio, all set to spiritual sounds. Ages 5+. ($14 adults, $10 seniors, students with i.d. & ages 4-12, Sept. 11, noon & 1:45 p.m., 701 Arch St., aampmuseum.org)

Outlaw Music Festival 🎶

(Music / in-person) Willie Nelson and Family headline this year’s Outlaw Fest, and the undercard is impressive. It includes Sturgill Simpson, who has just released the terrific bluegrass album The Ballad Of Dude and Juanita, plus the first appearance by Margo Price since last year’s That’s How Rumors Get Started, and jam-band hero Warren Haynes’ Gov’t Mule. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required. ($20-$159, Sept. 11, 5:15 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

Making Time with James Murphy 🎶

(Music / dance / in-person / outdoors) David Pianka’s Making Time roving dance party celebrates its 21st anniversary with an all-day blowout in what looks to be a fabulous open-air setting at Fort Mifflin, the Revolutionary War outpost near the Philadelphia airport. James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem tops the list of DJs and bands, with Avalon Emerson, Kelly Lee Owens, DJ Minx, Suzanne Kraft, and Zillas on Acid. Middle Child is selling hoagies. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required. Shuttle buses are running from the Barbary in Fishtown to the party at Fort Mifflin. ($56.50, Sept. 11, 2 p.m., 6400 Hog Island Rd., eventbite.com)

Valerie June 🎶

(Music / in-person) Banjo player and songwriter Valerie June expanded her palette on her meditative new album The Moon and the Stars: Prescription For Dreamers, bringing more modern elements to what she calls “organic moonshine roots music.” Tianna Esperanza opens. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required. ($32-50-$37.50, Sept. 11, 8 p.m., 29 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, keswocktheatre.com)

Slaughter Beach, Dog / Hurry / Gladie 🎶

(Music / in-person) With his other band Modern Baseball on hiatus, Jake Ewald has focused his energy on what began as a folkie side project with Slaughter Beach, Dog. It’s paid off in more fully realized work like last year’s At The Moonbase. Philly power pop purveyors Hurry and Gladie, featuring Augusta Koch of Cayetana, round out a terrific triple bill. Proof of vaccination is required. ($18, Sept. 11, 8 p.m., 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com)

Guns N’ Roses 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Hard Rock in Atlantic City reels in its biggest fish since returning to live music with Axl Rose, Slash and crew. The band’s first show at the Hard Rock Casino’s Mark G. Etess Arena is sold out; tickets remain for the second. ($199-$599, Sept. 11-12, 8 p.m., 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com)

SUNDAY (SEPT. 12)

Jersey Gay Pride 🏳️‍🌈

(Community / in-person / outdoors / free) All are included and welcome to celebrate the pride of the LGBTQ community at this New Jersey celebration. This free event promises over 100 vendors and offers everything from live music to face painting and voguing contests. (Free, Sept. 12, noon-6 p.m., 7001 N. Park Dr., Cherry Hill, jerseygaypride.com)

Clover Market Chestnut Hill 🍀

(Shopping / in-person / outdoors) Shop small and support local artisans at this independent marketplace pop-up in Chestnut Hill. With more than 90 curated vendors offering everything from antiques to vintage goods, you’re sure to walk away with a lucky find. (Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 25 W. Highland Ave., theclovermarket.com)

Pre-K Play Dates, Adventure Aquarium 🦈

(Science / art / in-person / kid-friendly) Sign up by Halloween to get your two- to five-year-olds one whole year of free admission to see Buttons the hippo, endless rays, and a shiver of sharks. Middays during midweek through Oct. 31, the aquarium hosts pre-K animal meet-and-greets, story times, and parades. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under 2, preschool playdates: Sept 14-Oct. 30., 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

Conway the Machine 🎶

(Music / in-person) Rapper Conway the Machine is in Philly two weekends in a row — he just played Made in America with Griselda, the 1990s throwback Buffalo, N.Y. trio. This week, he plays at the TLA on South St. ($25-$27.50, Sept. 12, 8 p.m., 334 South St., tlaphilly.com)

WEDNESDAY (SEPT. 15)

Julien Baker 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Memphis singer-songwriter who is one-third of the indie supergroup boygenius has a gift for holding audiences at rapt attention with just her voice and guitar. She’s playing Franklin Music Hall in support of her luminous, engrossing new album Little Oblivions. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required. ($25, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., 421 N. 7th St., bowerypresents.com)

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit / Kathleen Edwards 🎶

(Music / in-person) Isbell is out on the road in support of last year’s Reunions, the seventh studio album by the former member of Drive-By Trucker who sets a standard of excellence among Americana songwriters. Kathleen Edwards, who made a most welcome return with Total Freedom in 2020 after taking eight years off from music, is the opener. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required. ($39-$70, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., concerts.livenation.com)

» READ MORE: Find the best kids events in our weekly kids calendar

ONGOING

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works. The menu promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails, and more. (Through Sept., parksontap.com, 640 Waterworks Dr.)

ILLUME: Celebrating 10 Years 🧵

(Community / in-person / free) The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator (PFI) celebrates its 10th anniversary with a new exhibition featuring work by PFI alumni and designers in residence. Taking place at InLiquid Gallery, the exhibition runs from August 2 through September 10 and promises items available for purchase as well. (Free, through Sept. 10, 1400 N. American St., Gallery 108, philadelphiafashionincubator.com)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Philadelphia Unity Cup ⚽

(Sports / in-person / outdoors / free) The PHL Unity Cup celebrates the rich diversity of Philadelphia’s immigrant community. This weekend, the World Cup-style tournament kicks off with team USA versus England at Smith Playground (not to be confused with Smith Memorial Playground) and continues through Sept. 19 with games at James Ramp Playground, Germantown Supersite, and more. All Unity Cup events are free for spectators. (Free, Select dates through Sept. 19, various locations, phila.gov)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, through Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Yoga at Race Street Pier 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Fitness / in-person / ongoing / free) Grab a mat, some water, and a towel, and head to Race Street Pier for a socially distanced yoga class. Three Queens Yoga Studio leads the classes at picturesque Race Street Pier. Free yoga runs on most Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays through September 26. (Free, through Sept. 26., Race Street and N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

» READ MORE: How to do everything better right now: A collection of our most useful stories

Calendar contributors