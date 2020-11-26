📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) The delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases in the region to increase. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (SEPT. 16)

Coatesville International Vintage Grand Prix 🚘

(Community / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Bring the whole family for a weekend of fun, historic cars, and motorcycles. This year’s event features a cruise-in on Friday where community car enthusiasts can show off their classic, restored, and souped-up cars in a grand display along the Lincoln Highway, and spectators can watch that, and Saturday’s main event for free. (Free, VIP area tickets $50, Sept. 16-18, Various locations, coatesvillegrandprix.com)

Festival of Fountains at Longwood Gardens ⛲

(Art / in-person / music / outdoor) Time is winding down to take in these refreshing fountain performances at one of the regions greatest garden destinations. Catch an evening show from Thursday to Sunday to watch colorful displays in the Main Fountain Garden and live music shows in the Beer Garden. $2 Admission is available for SNAP/EBT/PA ACCESS Cardholders. ($2-25, through Sept. 26, various times, 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, longwoodgardens.org)

FRIDAY (SEPT. 17)

Constitution Day Weekend 📜

(Community / indoor and online / free) The Constitution Center celebrates its namesake document with free admission and a day filled with online and in-person talks, exhibits and even the chance to sign your name on a giant constitution alongside Washington, Franklin, and Madison. Independence National Park also has a weekend full of events including a Constitution Olympics (September 17, 18, and 19 at 11:00-3:00, Franklin Court), an interactive session about what didn’t make it into the final draft (September 17 at 1:00, Independence Visitor Center), and more. (Free, Sept. 17 at the Constitution Center, 525 Arch St., Sept. 17-19 at Independence National Park sites, constitutioncenter.org and nps.gov/inde/index.htm)

Harry Styles 🎶

(Music / in person) The former One Direction heartthrob comes to the Wells Fargo Center to support his 2019 album Fine Line, which addresses such timeless activities as “having sex and feeling sad.” Jenny Lewis opens. ($19.50-$169.50, Sept. 17, 8 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly,com)

Black Joe Lewis 🎶

(Music / in person) Austin, Texas blues and R&B bandleader Black Joe Lewis put music aside and took a job working construction, but now the guitarist is back out on the road with the band the Honeybears. ($17, Sept. 17, 8 p.m., 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com)

(movie / in-person) A Korean-American raised in Louisiana may face deportation due to mistakes in his past, in this suspenseful, message drama about international adoption. Written and directed by Justin Chon, who also stars. With Alicia Vikander. (Rated R. Premieres Sept. 17 in theaters)

(movie /in-person) Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, brandishing televangelist accents and enough make-up to stock a Macy’s, portray disgraced TV preachers Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, with the focus on the woman behind those infamous eyelashes. Directed by Michael Showalter. (Rated PG-13. Premieres Sept. 17 in theaters)

SATURDAY (SEPT. 18)

Center City Restaurant Week 🍽️

(Food / in-person / multiday) Delicious deals are on the menu at some of your favorite Center City restaurants. The 60+ participating restaurants will serve $25 pre-fixe lunch menus and $40 pre-fixe dinners. Driving in? Park for $9 or less at participating Interpark, LAZ Parking, Patriot Parking or Philadelphia Parking Authority facilities from 4:45 p.m.-1 a.m. ($25-40, Sept. 18-30, Various locations, centercityphila.org)

Jazz Concert in McMichael Park 🎵

(Music / in-person / outdoors / free) Pack a picnic, grab a blanket and head to the park to be serenaded by the sounds of five local jazz musicians. Music students can RSVP for a special meet and greet with the presenting musicians at 1 p.m. (Free, Sept. 18, 2-3:30 p.m., 3299 Midvale Ave., nextdoor.com)

Art for the Cash Poor 🖼️

(Art / in-person / outdoor / free) InLiquid’s signature affordable art fair and block party is back for its 21st installment. Support local artists and makers while shopping for your new favorite piece at this Philly-centric, multi-block art fair. (Free, Sept. 18, noon-6 p.m., 1400 N. American St., eventbrite.com)

Melissa Manna DIY Macrame Workshop 🧶

(Art / in-person/ community) Relax and get crafty at this hour long workshop on making macrame. After the event, enjoy food from the many vendors at the Bourse and stop by the Art Star CRAP Bazaar to shop second chance goods by local makers. Ticket price includes the 1-hour workshop and all materials. ($20, Sept. 18, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 111 S. Independence Mall E., theboursephilly.com)

Historic Rittenhouse Drink History 🍺

(Community / in-person / outdoor) Come for the beer garden and activities, stay to help raise funds for this historic regional landmark. Your drink ticket buys you two beers, snacks, a guided hike, tours of the historic house, and more. ($25 adults, free for kids, Sept. 18, 2-6 p.m., 211 Lincoln Dr., eventbrite.com)

Arts Launch 2021 🎼

(Music / in-person / free) Avenue of the Arts kicks off its return to in-person events this weekend. Stop by the Kimmel Center for a day of live performances from over 50 regional performing arts groups including BalletX, Philadanco, the Philadelphia Orchestra and more. Masks are required, and attendees must show proof of full vaccination at the time of entry. Children under the age of 12 will be required to show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of the event. (Free, Sept. 18, 11a.m.-4p.m., 300 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

Lindsey Buckingham 🎶

(Music / in person) The songwriter-guitarist has been back in the news for his new self titled solo album and accusing Stevie Nicks of orchestrating his dismissal from Fleetwood Mac in 2018. (Nicks denies it.) ($49-$79, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., Tropicana Showroom, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, tropicana.net)

Wreckless Eric 🎶

(Music / in person) The British punk songwriter, best known for the all-time-great 1977 single “Whole Wide World,” plays a house concert in Brewerytown. With any luck, his wife Amy Rigby will be along for the show. ($20, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.. 3038 W. Stiles St., eventbrite.com)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, Sept. 18-Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Clay Fest 2021, The Clay Studio 🎨

(Art / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Getting messy is half the fun — the other half is making things with those mucky hands — at an inaugural celebration of the Old City institution’s new South Kensington home. Also fun: watching wheel-throwing battles, getting your face painted, eating ice cream, and meeting real sculptors. Ages 4+. (Free, Sept. 18, noon-6 p.m., 1425 N. American St., theclaystudio.org)

Scarecrow Festival, Floral & Hardy 🎃

(Seasonal event / in-person) A Skippack plant shop well-known for its container and hanging basket workshops opens things up to the whole family this weekend. Guests BYO clothes and receive posts, stuffing, paints, personal instruction, and a private pod to DIY a scarecrow. Ages 4+. ($25, Sept. 18-19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 4007 Skippack Pk., Skippack, floralandhardyofskippack.com)

Sunset and S’mores, Mt. Cuba Center 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Early bedtime rule-keepers can still let little ones enjoy the evening magic of a crisp-air hayride and fireside snacks, all before 8 p.m. hits. Registration required. Ages 2-14. ($19 adults, $18 ages 2-17, free under 2, Sept. 18 & 25, Oct. 2 & 9, 5-7 p.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

SUNDAY (SEPT. 19)

Story Time with Pineapple, John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / free) What’s better than a free, all-about-nature Sunday morning story time on a porch? How about all that plus a live chicken named after a tropical fruit? Bonus: For two hours after the story, admission to the John James Audubon Center and Fledgling Trail is free. Ages 2-6. (Free, Sundays Sept. 19-Oct. 24, 9-10 a.m., 1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, pa.audubon.org)

TUESDAY (SEPT. 21)

Yo La Tengo 🎶

(Music / in person) The Hoboken indie trio of guitarist Ira Kaplan, drummer Georgia Hubley and bassist James McNew play Union Transfer on Tuesday and then a sold-out show at Arden Gild Hall in Delaware the next night. ($25, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., 1026 Spring Garden St., 215-232-2100, utphilly.com)

Toddler Time, Dala Horse, Swedish Museum 👪

(Culture / in-person / kid-friendly) Sweden’s equine symbol is the object of a gallery treasure hunt, story time, and real, live pony rides on the edge of FDR Park. Ages 2-5. ($5 toddlers, free adults, Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m., 1900 Pattison Ave., americanswedish.org)

Concerting Peace ☮️

(Community / in-person / free) Celebrate Peace Day, created by the United Nations to mark a period of non-violence, with live music and and experiential art displays in the Concert Garden. Join movement workshops and community art making, then enjoy performances that span various musical genres. (Free, Sept. 21, 3-6 p.m., 2056 Ellsworth St., peacedayphilly.org)

WEDNESDAY (SEPT. 22)

Orion Sun 🎶

(Music / in person) Philadelphia songwriter Tiffany Majette’s album Hold Space For Me came out in March of 2020, and its soothing songs of personal isolation were well suited to the quarantine life. ($16-$18, Sept. 22, Foundry at the Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St., 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com)

Hop Along 🎶

(Music / in person) Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan released a fine solo album last year called Likewise and hopefully will sample it at the Ardmore Music Hall and Anchor Rock Club. ($25-$45, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com and $20, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City, 609-808-4990, anchorrockclub.com)

Phoebe Bridgers 🎶

(Music / in person) Sad songwriter extraordinaire Bridgers is touring behind Punisher, the 2020 album that built on her heart stopping 2018 Stranger In The Alps debut. She’s playing the Skyline Stage at the Mann. ($49.50-$55, Sept. 22, 7:45 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

Grounded Goal Setting with Your Care Collective ✅

(Community / in-person) Get grounded and tackle your goals with a day of calming meditation and strategic planning. Leave with a mapped out care-plan and meaningful connections to support your new goals. Your event ticket also doubles as a reservation to Bok Bar. ($20, Sept. 22, 5-6 p.m., 800 Mifflin St., ticketleap.com)

Paint to You at Columbia Social Club 🎨

(Art / in-person / community) Pumpkin season is in full swing, and it’s more than just your latte. Take this pumpkin painting class for step-by-step instruction on how to create a pumpkin-spiced masterpiece or let your artist’s intuition take over and do your own thing. Ticket price includes all materials needed to paint. ($25, Sept. 22, 6:30-8 p.m., 3529 Almond St., eventbrite.com)

THURSDAY (SEPT. 23)

Glamorama — A Luxurious Burlesque Experience! 🌟

(Dance / in-person/ music) Drag, cabaret, speciality cocktails and live burlesque performances will have you on your feet all night long. Keep the party going after the performances and dance out to a set by DJ Lili St. Queer. ($15-25, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.-midnight, 1320 Chancellor St., eventbrite.com)

Firefly Music Festival 🎶

(Music / in person) The outsized Delaware camping festival return with Billie Eilish headlining (and Phoebe Bridgers on the bill) on Thursday, and the Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo topping the bill the next three nights. ($119-$259, Sept. 23-26, 1131 N. DuPont Hwy, Dover, DE, 800-441-7723, fireflyfestival.com)

Bleachers 🎶

(Music / in person) When not producing Lorde or Taylor Swift or Lana Del Rey, New Jerseyan Jack Antonoff leads Bleachers, who released their third album, Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night, in July. He aims to do the same on Thursday at the Skyline stage. ($36-$40, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

Black Crowes 🎶

(Music / in person) Before the pandemic shutdown, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reunited for a promo tour. The Southern rock band’s full Shake Your Moneymaker tour finally arrives at the BB&T. ($31-$158, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com)

Faye Webster 🎶

(Music / in person) Don’t be fooled by the title: Atlanta indie singer-songwriter Webster gets serious on I Know I’m Funny haha, her fourth album which largely leaves irony behind. ($17-$18, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com)

John Coltrane Celebration, The Discovery Center 👪

(Music / in-person / kid-friendly / free) On the evening of what would be the jazz icon’s 95th birthday, marchers follow trombonist Brent White and Africa Brass Ensemble from the Coltrane House to Fairmount Park for stargazing over the reservoir. Ages 2+. (Free, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m., 1151 N. 33rd St. to 3401 Reservoir Dr., arsnovaworkshop.org)

ONGOING

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works. The menu promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails, and more. (Through Sept., parksontap.com, 640 Waterworks Dr.)

Philadelphia Unity Cup ⚽

(Sports / in-person / outdoors / free) The PHL Unity Cup celebrates the rich diversity of Philadelphia’s immigrant community. This weekend, the World Cup-style tournament kicks off with team USA versus England at Smith Playground (not to be confused with Smith Memorial Playground) and continues through Sept. 19 with games at James Ramp Playground, Germantown Supersite, and more. All Unity Cup events are free for spectators. (Free, Select dates through Sept. 19, various locations, phila.gov)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, through Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Yoga at Race Street Pier 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Fitness / in-person / ongoing / free) Grab a mat, some water, and a towel, and head to Race Street Pier for a socially distanced yoga class. Three Queens Yoga Studio leads the classes at picturesque Race Street Pier. Free yoga runs on most Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays through September 26. (Free, through Sept. 26., Race Street and N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Philadelphia Fringe Festival 🎭

(Theater / dance / in-person and virtual / multiday / free) The Fringe Festival is on through Oct. 3 with 170 shows at performance venues and non-traditional spaces throughout Philadelphia. There’s a mix of in-person and virtual shows, along with performances at all different price points — including free shows. Shows include the Bearded Ladies Cabaret Beardmobile Fall Love Tour, Pig Iron Theatre Company’s Love Unpunished, a Tangle Movement Arts’ circus performance, and more. (Through Oct. 3, various locations, fringearts.com)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Pre-K Play Dates, Adventure Aquarium 🦈

(Science / art / in-person / kid-friendly) Sign up by Halloween to get your two- to five-year-olds one whole year of free admission to see Buttons the hippo, endless rays, and a shiver of sharks. Middays during midweek through Oct. 31, the aquarium hosts pre-K animal meet-and-greets, story times, and parades. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under 2, through Oct. 31, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, through Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Free. Hayrides $7-$13, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

