📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) The delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases in the region to increase. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (SEPT. 23)

Firefly Music Festival 🎶

(Music / in person) The outsized Delaware camping festival return with Billie Eilish headlining (and Phoebe Bridgers on the bill) on Thursday, and the Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo topping the bill the next three nights. ($119-$259, Sept. 23-26, 1131 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, Del., fireflyfestival.com)

Center City Restaurant Week 🍽️

(Food / in-person / multiday) Delicious deals are on the menu at some of your favorite Center City restaurants. The 60+ participating restaurants (Mercato, Barbuzzo, Spice Finch, and more) serve $25 pre-fixe lunch menus and $40 pre-fixe dinners. Driving? Park for $9 or less at participating Interpark, LAZ Parking, Patriot Parking or Philadelphia Parking Authority facilities from 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. ($25-$40, through Sept. 30, Various locations, centercityphila.org)

Festival of Fountains at Longwood Gardens ⛲

(Art / in-person / music / outdoor) Time is winding down to take in these refreshing fountain performances at one of the regions greatest garden destinations. Catch an evening show from Thursday to Sunday to watch colorful displays in the Main Fountain Garden and live music shows in the Beer Garden. $2 Admission is available for SNAP/EBT/PA ACCESS Cardholders. ($2-25, through Sept. 26, various times, 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, longwoodgardens.org)

Bleachers 🎶

(Music / in person) When not producing Lorde or Taylor Swift or Lana Del Rey, New Jerseyan Jack Antonoff leads Bleachers, who released their third album, Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night, in July. He aims to do the same on Thursday at the Skyline stage. ($36-$40, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

Black Crowes 🎶

(Music / in person) Before the pandemic shutdown, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reunited for a promo tour. The Southern rock band’s full Shake Your Moneymaker tour finally arrives at the BB&T. ($31-$158, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com)

Faye Webster 🎶

(Music / in person) Don’t be fooled by the title: Atlanta indie singer-songwriter Webster gets serious on I Know I’m Funny haha, her fourth album which largely leaves irony behind. ($17-$18, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com)

John Coltrane Celebration, The Discovery Center 👪

(Music / in-person / kid-friendly / free) On the evening of what would be the jazz icon’s 95th birthday, marchers follow trombonist Brent White and Africa Brass Ensemble from the Coltrane House to Fairmount Park for stargazing over the reservoir. Ages 2+. (Free with registration, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m., 1151 N. 33rd St. to 3401 Reservoir Dr., arsnovaworkshop.org)

FRIDAY (SEPT. 24)

Delaware River Festival 🚣

(Seasonal / in-person and virtual / kid-friendly / free) There are just enough activities to choose from during this 10-day assortment along the Delaware River: Paddles and panels, bird walks and nature hikes. Registration required for select events. Ages 3+. (Free, Sept. 24-Oct. 3, various locations along the Delaware River, delawareriverfest.org)

BYO Dog Full Body Outdoor Class 🐶

(Community / in-person / outdoors) Dog owners and dog lovers can unleash some stress at this full body workout session. Philly Mutts will be onsite to keep your four-legged friend entertained while you workout. All proceeds will be donated to Morris Animal Refuge. (Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m., 1519 Walnut St., rippedphl.com)

4th Friday on Fabric Row 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / community) Fabric Row, which is the area of South Fourth street between Bainbridge and Catharine streets, is extending hours for a night of live music, art, shopping deals, and more. Pop over for drink deals and unique local shopping. (Free, Sept. 24, 4-8 p.m., Fourth Street between Lombard & Queen Streets, southstreet.com)

Mom N PA Free Dental Clinic 🦷

(Community / in-person / free) There is plenty to smile about thanks to this annual free dental clinic. Any Philadelphian who cannot afford dental care can come and receive treatment completely free of charge. Bilingual volunteers will be available to assist non-English speaking patients. Treatment is provided at the Kornberg School of Dentistry at Temple University on a first-come, first-served basis and no registration is required. (Free, Sept. 24-25, 3223 North Broad St., mom-n-pa.com)

Erykah Badu 🎶

(Music / in-person) Erykah Badu hasn’t released a new official album since 2010′s New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh) but the Dallas, Texas R&B and funk singer regularly expresses her genius through mixtapes, live streams, social media and occasional concert tours, like this rare one that brings her to Atlantic City. Note that the concert is sold out, but tickets are available through resellers. (Sept. 24, 9 p.m., 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com)

Sarah Jarosz 🎶

(Music / in-person) Folk and bluegrass mandolin player Sarah Jarosz won her fourth Grammy for her 2020 album World on the Ground and the native Texan has followed it up with Blue Heron Suite, a soaring song cycle she wrote in 2017, inspired by her mother’s illness and the damage done by Hurricane Harvey that year. ($25-$40, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., 23 E. Ardmore Ave., ardmoremusichall.com)

(Movie / in-person) Film adaptation of the Broadway musical hit about a high school outsider (Ben Platt), who learns about himself and acceptance after the suicide of a classmate. Filled with a cast of familiar faces including Julianne Moore. Song lyrics by Philadelphia native Benj Pasek. (Rated PG-13, premieres Sept. 24 in theaters)

(Movie / virtual) Melissa McCarthy taps into her serious side in a comedy-drama about a grieving woman and a bird that befriends her, taunts her and helps bring her back to life. Directed by Theodore Melfi (St. Vincent). With Chris O’Dowd and Kevin Kline. (Rated PG-13, premieres Sept. 24 on Netflix)

SATURDAY (SEPT. 25)

American Legion Post Annual Car Show 🚗

(Community / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Food trucks, live music, and amazing classic cars converge at this annual car show. Food trucks, live music and amazing classic cars converge at this annual classic car show. Bring the family and enjoy food trucks, live entertainment, games. (Free, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1532 Martin Ave., Cherry Hill, alch372.com)

Alarm Will Sound at Morris Arboretum 🎼

(Music / in-person / outdoors) You’ve never experienced music quite like this. Roam around Morris Arboretum while taking in the sounds of Ten Thousand Birds, a work by Pulitizer- and Grammy-winning composer John Luther Adams. Based on native bird songs, you experience the performance from various perspectives while taking in the gorgeous scenery of the arboretum. ($15 for West Philly residents, $35 general admission, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., universitycity.org)

Wellness Market Presented by Black Dragon Club 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person/ community) Looking for a more holistic wellness approach? Meet other wellness enthusiasts, practitioners, and product makers at an afternoon of outdoor shopping. ($1, Sept. 25, 1-5 p.m., 5110 Pentridge St., shopblackdragons.com)

Baltimore Avenue Saturday Stroll 🎊

(Community / in-person / outdoor) Spend the afternoon enjoying live music, special deals, and supporting local businesses along Baltimore Avenue. This inaugural Saturday Stroll will include a block party at 48th and Baltimore, raffles, and Avenue prize packs with gift cards from participating businesses. (Sept. 25, noon-4 p.m., along Baltimore Ave., universitycity.org)

Sunset and S’mores, Mt. Cuba Center 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Early bedtime rule-keepers can still let little ones enjoy the evening magic of a crisp-air hayride and fireside snacks, all before 8 p.m. hits. Registration required. Ages 2-14. ($19 adults, $18 ages 2-17, free under 2, Sept. 25, Oct. 2 & 9, 5-7 p.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

» READ MORE: 2021 Oktoberfest guide to the Philly area

Jane’s Addiction / The Offspring / Cheap Trick 🎶

(Music / in-person) The annual soirée known as the MMR BBQ and thrown by rock radio station WMMR-FM (99.3) is back. This year, it’ll be headlined by Perry Farrell’s Jane’s Addiction, pop punkers The Offspring, and 1970s power pop masters Cheap Trick. The show starts at 1 p.m, and for the first five bands, beginning with Philly’s Foxtrot & the Get Down, it’s general admission, with fans able to sit where they like. ($25-$99.50, Sept. 25, 1 p.m., One Harbour Blvd., Camden, wmmr.com)

SUNDAY (SEPT. 26)

Cheesy Picnic 🧀

(Food / in-person / community) Not to sound cheesy but a picnic in the park learning about and tasting different cheeses sounds like an ideal Philly afternoon. This meetup at Hawthorne Park includes trying three cheeses, along with other light bites. Bring your own beverage and blanket. ($25, Sept. 26, 3 p.m., 12th and Catharine Sts., phillycheeseschool.com)

Curator Fest 🎧

(Music / in-person / community / free) From live performances to speaker series and networking opportunities, this fest is a music lover’s paradise. Bring the whole family to support local talent, learn more about the industry, and meet other music fans. (Free, Sept. 26, 1-6 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

TUESDAY (SEPT. 28)

Yoga + Wine + Cheese 🍷

(Community / in-person / food) Nothing says zen like conscious movement followed by delicious local fare. Head to this outdoor yoga class for an hour of relaxing movement, followed by wine, cheese, and dessert, all included in your ticket price. (Sept. 28, 6 p.m., 1714 N. Mascher St., monarch-yoga.com)

Big Freedia 🎶

(Music / in-person) New Orleans culture is about letting the good times roll when faced with trouble and strife, and Big Freedia embodies that spirit. This show by the Queen of Bounce has been moved from the TLA to the Foundry at the Fillmore. ($28-$30, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com)

WEDNESDAY (SEPT. 29)

John Hiatt & Jerry Douglas 🎶

(Music / in-person) Esteemed songwriter John Hiatt and ultra A-list dobro player Jerry Douglas — who’s played on over 1,300 albums — teamed up to record Leftover Feelings during the pandemic and are now on tour together. ($39.50-$59.50, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, keswicktheatre.com)

J Cole 🎶

(Music / in-person) The North Carolina rapper (and basketball player) who headlined the Made In America festival back in 2017 brings his The Off Season tour in support of his 2021 album of the same name to South Philly. 21 Savage and Morray are also on the bill. ($79.50-$177.50, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

Wesley Stace 🎶

(Music / in-person) Songwriter and novelist Stace gets classy and jazzy on his new Late Style, which marries Burt Bacharach sophistication and Mose Allison swing to his folk-rock sensibility. ($20, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com)

» READ MORE: Find the best kids events in our weekly kids calendar

ONGOING

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works. The menu promises sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails, and more. (Through Sept., parksontap.com, 640 Waterworks Dr.)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, through Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Yoga at Race Street Pier 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Fitness / in-person / ongoing / free) Grab a mat, some water, and a towel, and head to Race Street Pier for a socially distanced yoga class. Three Queens Yoga Studio leads the classes at picturesque Race Street Pier. Free yoga runs on most Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays through September 26. (Free, through Sept. 26., Race Street and N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Philadelphia Fringe Festival 🎭

(Theater / dance / in-person and virtual / multiday / free) The Fringe Festival is on through Oct. 3 with 170 shows at performance venues and non-traditional spaces throughout Philadelphia. There’s a mix of in-person and virtual shows, along with performances at all different price points — including free shows. Shows include the Bearded Ladies Cabaret Beardmobile Fall Love Tour, Pig Iron Theatre Company’s Love Unpunished, a Tangle Movement Arts’ circus performance, and more. (Through Oct. 3, various locations, fringearts.com)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Story Time with Pineapple, John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / free) What’s better than a free, all-about-nature Sunday morning story time on a porch? How about all that plus a live chicken named after a tropical fruit? Bonus: For two hours after the story, admission to the John James Audubon Center and Fledgling Trail is free. Ages 2-6. (Free, Sundays through Oct. 24, 9-10 a.m., 1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, pa.audubon.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Pre-K Play Dates, Adventure Aquarium 🦈

(Science / art / in-person / kid-friendly) Sign up by Halloween to get your two- to five-year-olds one whole year of free admission to see Buttons the hippo, endless rays, and a shiver of sharks. Middays during midweek through Oct. 31, the aquarium hosts pre-K animal meet-and-greets, story times, and parades. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under 2, through Oct. 31, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, through Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, through Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Free. Hayrides $7-$13, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

» READ MORE: How to do everything better right now: A collection of our most useful stories

Calendar contributors