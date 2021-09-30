📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) The delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases in the region to increase. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

FRIDAY (OCT. 1)

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary 👻

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / family-friendly) Eastern State Penitentiary’s Halloween event is new and improved with festival-style programming featuring 15 attractions throughout the grounds. There are two haunted house options for more fearless guests, along with plenty of entertainment for kids and those looking for a less scary experience. No matter how much fright you like, you can take in live performances, special-effects shows, and stop by Halloween-themed bars. ($34 general admission, select dates through Nov. 13, 2027 Fairmount Ave., easternstate.org)

Old City First Friday 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / community) On the first Friday of every month, galleries, shops, venues, and restaurants in Old City open their doors to celebrate the neighborhood’s vibrancy. This Friday, head down for an outdoor performance of Beetlejuice at Arch Street Meeting House, a movie night at the Betsy Ross House, exhibition opening parties, special deals at bars, and more. (Oct. 1, throughout Old City, oldcitydistrict.org)

John Mulaney From Scratch 😂

(Comedy / in-person) The affable SNL writer turned comedy superstar has been through some things since the last time he played Philadelphia (namely divorce and drug rehab). Mulaney will get into all that when his new show, From Scratch, sets up shop at the Academy of Music in October. ($49-$89, Oct. 1-12, 240 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

West Philly Trunk Show 👗

(Shopping / in-person / community) Upgrade your wardrobe with wearable art pieces from local designers, jewelry makers, and thrift vendors at this free-to-attend trunk show. Find your next unique piece while enjoying happy hour cocktails and music. RSVP before the event — note that masks are required, regardless of vaccination status. (Free, Oct. 1, 4616 Baltimore Ave., eventbrite.com)

‘90s Party on the Moshulu 🚢

(Dancing / in-person) Party like it’s 1999 at this ‘90s-themed boat bash on the deck of the Moshulu. Come dressed in your favorite throwback outfit and get ready to dance to your favorite ‘90s hits. ($10, Oct. 1, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 401 S. Columbus Blvd., eventbrite.com)

Oktoberfest, Craft Hall 🍺

(Seasonal / in-person / free / family-friendly) An event where German brews are the main attraction might not be the most obvious form of family fun, but this huge biergarten has pumpkins to decorate and a newly reopened indoor playground, so ... cheers! Ages 3+. (Free, Oct. 1-3, 6-7, 8-10, 901 N. Delaware Ave., crafthallphilly.com)

Eerie Illuminations, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) After dark, Bucks County’s Shady Brook offers wagon rides past Halloween lights, a corn maze by bring-your-own flashlight, haunted barn, bonfires, and live music on weekends. Ages 4+. ($20, free under age 2, select dates, Oct 1-30, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Heartless Bastards 🎶

(Music / in-person) World Cafe Live is back after a long shutdown with this Friday-night show with Dayton, Ohio rock band Heartless Bastards, followed by a sold-out Sun Ra Arkestra show on Saturday. Anyone who remembers the Heartless Bastards as the stomping blues band they emerged as in the late 2000s might be surprised by the pop-wise classic-rock moves of the Erika Wennerstrom-fronted band’s heartfelt new album A Beautiful Life. ($30-$42, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com)

Chris Stapleton 🎶

(Music / in-person) The brawny-voiced country soul singer brings his All-American Road Show to Camden in support of his 2020 album Starting Over. Just try not break down crying when he sings about his dead dog in Maggie’s Song. Marcus King Band and Caylee Hammack open. ($39-$99, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., One Harbour Blvd., Camden, livenation.com)

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 🎶

(Music / virtual) The fabulous San Francisco roots and acoustic music festival — which in the best of times is in-person and free — is a streamed event again this year, with a mixture of pre-recorded and live performances. Acts include Emmylou Harris, Andy Shauf, Valerie June, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Terence Blanchard, Bob Mould with Fred Armisen, and Ani DiFranco with the Hardly Strictly Lesbian Band. (Free, Oct. 1-3, 4:15 p.m., hardlystrictlybluegrass.com and on the HSB TV app, Xfinity X1, and Xfinity Plus)

(Movie / virtual and in-person) The Addams clan returns for a road-tripping animated adventure, with the voices of Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, and Snoop Dogg as Cousin It. Featuring the characters created by Penn alum Charles Addams. (Rated PG, premieres Oct. 1 in theaters and streaming services)

(Movie / in-person) Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock (aka Venom) who, this time around, faces off against Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady (aka Carnage) in this Jekyll-Hyde comic book clash from the Sony/Spider-Man sector of the Marvel Universe. With Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris. Directed by Andy “The Gollum” Serkis. (Rated PG-13, premieres Oct. 1 in theaters)

SATURDAY (OCT. 2)

Mike Birbiglia Live 😂

(Comedy / in-person) Even when he’s not performing one of his funny/poignant one-man shows, sleepy and sleep-deprived New York comic Birbiglia delivers his punchlines like a seasoned storyteller. Which he is. ($50, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., 250 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

Oktoberfest at the PHS Pop-Up Garden Manayunk 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / community) Get ready for a day of Bavarian-inspired fun at the PHS pop-up garden in Manayunk. The day’s menu includes drink specials and Oktoberfest-inspired bites. If you’re feeling competitive, join in on themed games like the sausage toss and yodeling contests. Head back to the garden on Sunday for Sausagefest where you can enjoy beer, games, and giveaways as local chefs battle for the title of Bratwurst Master. (Free, Oct. 2-3, 106 Jamestown Ave., facebook.com)

Bicentennial Community Block Party 🎉

(Community / in-person / free / family-friendly) Celebrate 200 years of the University of the Sciences at this free community block party. Bring the whole family for a day of music, games, science experiments, and more. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available. (Free, Oct. 2, 9 a.m.-noon, 43rd St. and Woodland Ave., universitycity.org)

Philly Comics Expo ✏️

(Art / in-person / community) Super cartoonists and comic artists are taking over the Headhouse Shambles for a daylong festival. Come hang with fellow comic lovers and meet the local makers behind some of your favorite comics. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. (Free, Oct. 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Second and Pine Sts., southstreet.com)

Revolutionary Germantown Festival 📜

(Festival / in-person / history / free / family-friendly) This celebration of Germantown’s rich Revolutionary War history brings a day of fun for the whole family. Spend the day visiting the sites that make up historic Germantown, learning about the experiences of Revolutionary soldiers, and enjoying food from local vendors. Masks are required. (Free, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., 6401 Germantown Ave., cliveden.org)

Brick Fest Live, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center 🎲

(LEGOs / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) A seriously huge mosaic, a LEGO magic show, lots of sculptures, interactive builds, plenty of plastic bricks and parts for sale, but less touching than usual comprise the return of a locally born event dedicated to the world’s most popular toy. Brick Fest has already nearly sold out of its 75,000 square foot space, so get your tickets soon. Ages 2+. ($25-$50, kids 2 and under free, Oct. 2-3, 9 & 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 100 Station Ave., Oaks, brickfestlive.com)

Delco Arts Week 🎨

(Festival / in-person / family-friendly / art / free) From ballet to Broadway hits, celebrate the vibrant arts community of Delaware County at this free, family-friendly week of programming. This jam-packed festival offers everything from free performances by the Delaware Country Orchestra to outdoor arts events. (Free, Oct. 2-9, various locations throughout Delaware County, delcoarts.org)

Bilal 🎶

(Music / in-person) Philadelphia singer Bilal’s major talent is apparent from the respect he’s accorded by his peers, from collaborations with musicians such as The Roots, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, and Robert Glasper, with whom he teamed on last year’s live streamed lockdown project Voyage-19. Philly rapper Khemist opens. ($36-$48, Oct. 2, 6 pm. and 9:30 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com)

Rufus Wainwright / Jose Gonzalez 🎶

(Music / in-person) Los Angeles-based opera-loving pianist Rufus Wainwright teams with Sweden-born singer-songwriter Jose Gonzalez, who sings in English, Spanish and Swedish. The Unfollow The Rules in the Local Valley tour is named after their two new albums. ($39-$129, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, keswicktheatre.com)

Lil Tjay / Kaash Paige 🎶

(Music / in-person) Bronx-born singer-rapper Lil Tjay, who broke out with the 2018 romance Resume, is on tour to support his new album Destined 2 Win. The hip-hop heartthrob is playing the Fillmore with Dallas singer-songwriter Kaash Paige. ($35-$45, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., fillorephilly.com)

Sunset and S’mores, Mount Cuba Center 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Early bedtime rule-keepers can still let little ones enjoy the evening magic of a crisp-air hayride and fireside snacks, all before 8 p.m. hits. Registration required. Ages 2-14. ($19 adults, $18 ages 2-17, free under 2, Oct. 2 & 9, 5-7 p.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Caretoons Family Weekend, National Liberty Museum 🎲

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Inclusion, diversity, and freedom inspired the cartoons in this rejuvenated exhibit, and are celebrated through comics and games, workshops, and more, all geared toward both kids and grown-ups. Ages 3+. (Pay-what-you-wish, Oct. 2-3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 321 Chestnut St., libertymuseum.org)

Fall Festival & Concert, Tacony Creek Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / free / outdoors / kid-friendly) Nature-centric games, arts, crafts, and live music inspired specifically by the Tacony Creek by Professor Randy J. Gibson and his Double Portion Ensemble (at 3 p.m.) come together for a nice time. All ages. (Free, Oct. 2, 1-5 p.m., 559 E. Olney Ave., ttfwatershed.org)

MONDAY (OCT. 4)

Courtney Marie Andrews 🎶

(Music / in-person) Of her 2020 album Old Flowers, Steve Klinge wrote in the Inquirer that Courtney Marie Andrew’s voice “channels the drama of classic country balladeers like Skeeter Davis; with hints of Maria McKee’s power and Neko Case’s clarity.” The Brother Brothers open. ($15, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., 1201 N. Frankford St., johnnybrendas.com)

TUESDAY (OCT. 5)

Space Jam at Pennypack on the Delaware 🎬️

(Movies / in-person / kid-friendly / free) The Northeast Philly outdoor film series goes old-school with the 1996 basketball cartoon hit starring Jordan, Barkley, and Bugs. Ages 6-12. (Free, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m., 7801 State Rd., eventbrite.com)

WEDNESDAY (OCT. 6)

Meet the Makers: Dark Beer with Conshohocken Brewing 🍻

(Beer / in-person / outdoors) Take happy hour to the next level and get to know the brewers behind your favorite Conshohocken Brewing beers. Learn how your favorite brews are made and stay for a drink at University City’s Gateway Garden at Drexel. Must be 21+ to attend. (Free, Oct. 6, 5-6:30 p.m., 3200 Market St., phsonline.org)

Philly Music Festival 🎶

(Music / in-person / multiday) This year the Philly Music Festival returns as an in-person event, taking place in five clubs over five nights. The fest begins with a World Cafe Live bill that includes Philly poet and musician Moor Mother upstairs and Alex G and Spirit of the Beehive downstairs. Dozens of other acts play at Milkboy Philly, Johnny Brenda’s, REC Philly, and Ardmore Music Hall through Saturday. (Oct. 6-10, all shows are sold out, but small batches of tickets will be released through the week, various locations, phillymusicfest.com)

THURSDAY (OCT. 7)

The Jayhawks 🎶

(Music / in-person) World Cafe Live hosts the uncommonly consistent and frequently underrated Americana and power-pop band fronted by Gary Louris whose latest is the lovely 2020 effort XOXO. The Mastersons open. ($35-$52, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com)

Jonas Brothers 🎶

(Music / in-person) Jonas bros Kevin, Joe, and Nick reunited in 2019 for their Happiness Begins album and now are back for an encore with the Remember This tour. ($24-$499, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., One Harbour Blvd., Camden, livenation.com)

ONGOING

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works. The menu promises sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails, and more. (Through Sept., parksontap.com, 640 Waterworks Dr.)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, through Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Delaware River Festival 🚣

(Seasonal / in-person and virtual / kid-friendly / free) There are just enough activities to choose from during this 10-day assortment along the Delaware River: Paddles and panels, bird walks and nature hikes. Registration required for select events. Ages 3+. (Free, through Oct. 3, various locations along the Delaware River, delawareriverfest.org)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Philadelphia Fringe Festival 🎭

(Theater / dance / in-person and virtual / multiday / free) The Fringe Festival is on through Oct. 3 with 170 shows at performance venues and non-traditional spaces throughout Philadelphia. There’s a mix of in-person and virtual shows, along with performances at all different price points — including free shows. Shows include the Bearded Ladies Cabaret Beardmobile Fall Love Tour, Pig Iron Theatre Company’s Love Unpunished, a Tangle Movement Arts’ circus performance, and more. (Through Oct. 3, various locations, fringearts.com)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Story Time with Pineapple, John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / free) What’s better than a free, all-about-nature Sunday morning story time on a porch? How about all that plus a live chicken named after a tropical fruit? Bonus: For two hours after the story, admission to the John James Audubon Center and Fledgling Trail is free. Ages 2-6. (Free, Sundays through Oct. 24, 9-10 a.m., 1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, pa.audubon.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Pre-K Play Dates, Adventure Aquarium 🦈

(Science / art / in-person / kid-friendly) Sign up by Halloween to get your two- to five-year-olds one whole year of free admission to see Buttons the hippo, endless rays, and a shiver of sharks. Middays during midweek through Oct. 31, the aquarium hosts pre-K animal meet-and-greets, story times, and parades. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under 2, through Oct. 31, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, through Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, through Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Free. Hayrides $7-$13, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

