Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and the delta variant is still a concern in the area. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (OCT. 7)

The Jayhawks 🎶

(Music / in-person) World Cafe Live hosts the uncommonly consistent and frequently underrated Americana and power-pop band fronted by Gary Louris whose latest is the lovely 2020 effort XOXO. The Mastersons open. ($35-$52, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com)

Margaret Cho 😂

(Comedy / in-person / multiday) Cho has done it all — sitcoms, movies, Dancing With the Stars, The Masked Singer, fashion, podcasting — but she was a boundary-pushing stand-up from day one. ($30-$40, Oct. 7-9, 2031 Sansom St., philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com)

Eric & Lili’s Night at the Museum! 🏛️

(Performance / in-person / theater / LGBTQ) History comes to life at this after-hours Penn Museum tour complete with live music and performances. Enjoy a night at the museum unlike any other as drag queen archaeologists take you through each of the galleries to shed new (potentially historically inaccurate) light on the museum’s exhibitions. ($35, Oct. 7, 6-7:30 p.m., 3260 South St., penn.museum)

FRIDAY (OCT. 8)

DesignPhiladelphia 🧑‍🎨

(Art / in-person / community) DesignPhiladelphia, the oldest festival of its kind in the country, is back to highlight the work and innovation of local architects, designers, and creative professionals. Attendees can view various exhibits and installations that showcase design excellence, including open studio tours at Bok, an interior design showcase led by two Black designers, a cocktail design session at the new W Hotel Philadelphia, and more. (Ticket prices vary, through Oct. 17, various locations, designphiladelphia.org)

Harvest Weekend at Dilworth Park 🍁

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / outdoors / free) Dilworth Park’s multiday fall celebration combines a traditional Oktoberfest party with the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market. Look for seasonal food, beer, and bourbon cocktails from Maker’s Mark, as well as live music, circus performers, DJ sets, and more. There will also be family-friendly activities like the Hay Maze on Greenfield Lawn, pumpkin painting, and a professional pumpkin carving demonstration. (Free, Oct. 8-10, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Night of Lights💡

(Art / in-person / community / free) Chestnut Hill Conservancy brings its participatory art display along Germantown Avenue back for its fifth year. A mix of interactive activities including storytelling, light installations, and photo booths bring this year’s celebration to life in new ways. Come meet local artisans, hear stories from neighborhood oral historians, and support local businesses at this Chestnut Hill tradition. (Free, Oct. 8-17, 7-9 p.m., Germantown Ave. between Highland and Willow Grove Ave., chconservancy.org)

Philly Gumbo 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) The much-loved soul, blues, funk and reggae band that once ruled the Bacchanal on South St. are celebrating 40 years of making music at an outdoor event with seating. ($20, Oct. 8, 6 p.m., 3500 Lancaster Ave., facebook.com/phillygumbo)

Nothing 🎶

(Music / in-person) Dominic Palermo’s high-volume shoegaze band is celebrating The Great Dismal B-Sides, including a slow-motion cover of the Delfonics’ La La Means I Love You. The Philly foursome are joined by Sol Glo and Noun. ($15, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City, anchorrockclub.com)

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Americana duo of guitarist Campbell, who toured extensively with Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson, and his vocalist wife, who’s sung with Emmylou Harris and Mavis Staples perform in Delaware this weekend. ($25-$30, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., 2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, Del., ardenconcerts.com)

Joey Alexander 🎶

(Music / in-person) Indonesian pianist Alexander was invited to play Lincoln Center by Wynton Marsalis when he was 10. Now 18, he’s bringing his trio to Chris’ Jazz Cafe for four shows. ($100-$120, which includes dinner, Oct. 8-9, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., 1421 Sansom St., chrisjazzcafe.com)

(Movie / in-person) Daniel Craig finishes his run as James Bond, who’s no longer an active agent, but still, thankfully, saving the world. With Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (from HBO’s True Detective). (Rated PG-13. Premieres Oct. 8 in theaters.)

(Movie / in-person) A mystery-horror film set on a desolate Iceland sheep farm about a couple who raise a newborn lamb as their own baby. At first, they’re happy, but we all know that’s not going to last. Starring Noomi Rapace. (Rated R, premieres Oct. 8 in theaters.)

SATURDAY (OCT. 9)

Awbury Harvest Festival 🍁

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Hayrides, pumpkins, and live music all make for a great celebration of the autumn season at the farm at Awbury Arboretum. Bring the entire family for a day of festive fun at this annual favorite. (Free, Oct. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6336 Ardleigh St., awbury.org)

Adult Trick or Treating at Chaddsford Winery 🍷

(Seasonal / in-person) It’s all treats at this adults-only Halloween event. Make your way through Halloween-themed wine pairing stations as you sip and enjoy the beautiful views of the Chaddsford Winery. Ticket prices include access to the wine tour and a themed wine glass to take home. ($35, Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 31, 632 Baltimore Pike, ticketleap.com)

KOP Beerfest Royale 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / beer) King of Prussia’s gigantic beer festival returns for 2021 with a day of unlimited beer samples from more than 100 craft and international brewers, plus food from spots like Morgan’s Brooklyn BBQ and City Works. The daylong fest will also include live music, games, and more. Tickets start at $50 for the main festival, though if you rally a group of six, the price drops to $45. A second event, the King’s Regal Plate Pairing ($75 advance, $85 at the door) takes place a few days before the main event, and gets you unlimited beer and food samples from a number of KOP restaurants. ($45-$85, Oct. 9, 4:30-8:30 p.m., KOP Mall Parking Lot along Mall Blvd., kopbeerfest.com)

Sunset and S’mores, Mount Cuba Center 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Early bedtime rule-keepers can still let little ones enjoy the evening magic of a crisp-air hayride and fireside snacks, all before 8 p.m. hits. Registration required. Ages 2-14. ($19 adults, $18 ages 2-17, free under 2, Oct. 9, 5-7 p.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Eric Church 🎶

(Music / in-person) Church released two albums — Heart and Soul — earlier this year. His marathon shows deliver a swift kick often lacking in mainstream country. ($25-$165, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

SUNDAY (OCT. 10)

Revive & Renew Rooftop Yoga 🧘

(Fitness / in-person / outdoors) Head to the rooftop at Cira Green and leave your stress on the ground floor at this calming rooftop yoga session. Bring your own yoga mat and favorite yoga accessories, and enjoy a vinyasa yoga flow perfect for first-timers and experts alike. ($13, Oct. 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 129 S. 30th St., eventbrite.com)

Broad Street Run 🏃

(Fitness / virtual and in-person / community) This Philly tradition brings out thousands of runners to race, run, or walk down Broad St. during this cherished 10-miler. Cheer your runner on from the safety of home by streaming the race online or watching on NBC10. (Oct. 10, broadstreetrun.com)

Lori McKenna 🎶

(Music / in-person) McKenna is a folk-flavored country artist — her latest is the Dave Cobb-produced The Balladeer — who has penned Grammy-winning hits like Humble and Kind for Tim McGraw and Girl Crush for Little Big Town. ($28-$38, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com)

Iain Matthews with Jim Fogarty 🎶

(Music / in-person) Fairport Convention co-founder and enduring British folk singer Matthews teams up with standout Philly guitarist Fogarty at Laura Mann’s new Living Room venue in Ardmore. ($40-$50, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., 35 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, livingroomat35east.com)

MONDAY (OCT. 11)

Dine Latino Restaurant Week🍴

(Food / in-person / multiday) Some of Philly’s favorite Latino-owned restaurants are serving up special deals for Dine Latino Restaurant Week, running from Oct. 11 to 15. Visit more than 20 participating restaurants, including Mixto, El Merkury, Tinto, and Casa Mexico, for both indoor and outdoor dining, in addition to takeout meals. (Oct. 11-15, various locations, philahispanicchamber.org)

Todd Rundgren 🎶

(Music / in-person) On his Individualist tour, the Upper Darby native — who announced that he won’t show up to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this month — will play Side 1 of his 1973 album A Wizard, a True Star the first night, and Side 2 on the second. Plus: hits. ($55-$75, Oct. 11-12, 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com)

St. Vincent 🎶

(Music / in-person) Guitarist Annie Clark gave her music a 1970s New York makeover on Daddy’s Home, going for a “Gena Rowlands in a Cassavetes film” aesthetic. The album is uneven, but notices for her tour have been positive. ($39-$75, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com)

TUESDAY (OCT. 12)

Willow Smith 🎶

(Music / in-person) Like mother, like daughter. Jada Pinkett Smith once played in a nu-metal band, and now her Whip My Hair singer offspring has ditched R&B for punk-rock on her new album Lately I Feel Everything. ($67-$205, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., 332 South St., tlaphilly.com)

WEDNESDAY (OCT. 13)

Traditional Day of the Dead Collective Ofrenda, John James Audubon Center in Mill Grove 🎉

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) The Aztec dance group Kalpulli Tlalhuitzilli (translation: Earth’s Hummingbirds) collaborates with Norristown’s Artivistas of the Center for Culture, Art, Training and Education to honor pre-Hispanic culture with dance, crafts, art, and sound, in both English and Spanish. Ages 3+. (Free, Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m., 1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, pa.audubon.org)

John Legend 🎶

(Music / in-person) The 2019 People magazine Sexiest Man Alive was one of the first to play the Met when it opened in 2018. The Voice co-host returns with his tour for his 2020 Bigger Love album. ($64-$204, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com)

Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias 🎶

(Music / in-person) This Latin pop superstar times two tour pairs former Menudo member Martin with Spanish heartthrob Iglesias. Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra opens. ($29-$499.95, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., 360 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

Thursday

Low Cut Connie 🎶

(Music / in-person) Adam Weiner built a global audience with his Tough Cookies virtual blowouts, leading the New Yorker to name him “pandemic person of the year.” He’s touring with a revamped band in support of the superb Private Lives. ($30-$32.50, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com)

ONGOING

Delco Arts Week 🎨

(Festival / in-person / family-friendly / art / free) From ballet to Broadway hits, celebrate the vibrant arts community of Delaware County at this free, family-friendly week of programming. This jam-packed festival offers everything from free performances by the Delaware Country Orchestra to outdoor arts events. (Free, through Oct. 9, various locations throughout Delaware County, delcoarts.org)

Oktoberfest, Craft Hall 🍺

(Seasonal / in-person / free / family-friendly) An event where German brews are the main attraction might not be the most obvious form of family fun, but this huge biergarten has pumpkins to decorate and a newly reopened indoor playground, so ... cheers! Ages 3+. (Free, through Oct. 10, 901 N. Delaware Ave., crafthallphilly.com)

Philly Music Festival 🎶

(Music / in-person / multiday) This year the Philly Music Festival returns as an in-person event, taking place in five clubs over five nights. The fest begins with a World Cafe Live bill that includes Philly poet and musician Moor Mother upstairs and Alex G and Spirit of the Beehive downstairs. Dozens of other acts play at Milkboy Philly, Johnny Brenda’s, REC Philly, and Ardmore Music Hall through Saturday. (through Oct. 10, all shows are sold out, but small batches of tickets will be released through the week, various locations, phillymusicfest.com)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

John Mulaney From Scratch 😂

(Comedy / in-person) The affable SNL writer turned comedy superstar has been through some things since the last time he played Philadelphia (namely divorce and drug rehab). Mulaney will get into all that when his new show, From Scratch, sets up shop at the Academy of Music in October. ($49-$89, through Oct. 12, 240 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Story Time with Pineapple, John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / free) What’s better than a free, all-about-nature Sunday morning story time on a porch? How about all that plus a live chicken named after a tropical fruit? Bonus: For two hours after the story, admission to the John James Audubon Center and Fledgling Trail is free. Ages 2-6. (Free, Sundays through Oct. 24, 9-10 a.m., 1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, pa.audubon.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Eerie Illuminations, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) After dark, Bucks County’s Shady Brook offers wagon rides past Halloween lights, a corn maze by bring-your-own flashlight, haunted barn, bonfires, and live music on weekends. Ages 4+. ($20, free under age 2, select dates, through Oct. 30, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Pre-K Play Dates, Adventure Aquarium 🦈

(Science / art / in-person / kid-friendly) Sign up by Halloween to get your two- to five-year-olds one whole year of free admission to see Buttons the hippo, endless rays, and a shiver of sharks. Middays during midweek through Oct. 31, the aquarium hosts pre-K animal meet-and-greets, story times, and parades. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under 2, through Oct. 31, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, through Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, through Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Free. Hayrides $7-$13, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary 👻

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / family-friendly) Eastern State Penitentiary’s Halloween event is new and improved with festival-style programming featuring 15 attractions throughout the grounds. There are two haunted house options for more fearless guests, along with plenty of entertainment for kids and those looking for a less scary experience. No matter how much fright you like, you can take in live performances, special-effects shows, and stop by Halloween-themed bars. ($34 general admission, select dates through Nov. 13, 2027 Fairmount Ave., easternstate.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

