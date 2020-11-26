📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and the delta variant is still a concern in the area. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

<b>THURSDAY</b> (OCT. 21)

BeauSoleil Avec Michael Doucet 🎶

(Music / in-person) Led by fiddle player and vocalist Doucet, BeauSoleil are leading Louisiana ambassadors of Cajun music, and they’re not bound by tradition but instead broaden their sound to include swamp pop, blues, country, and traces of New Orleans jazz. ($29.50, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., 24 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com)

Philadelphia Film Festival 🎦

(Movies / virtual and in-person / multiday) The 11-day festival puts more than 100 of the most critically acclaimed independent films on screen for local film enthusiasts to enjoy. Take in shorts, feature-length films, and hear from directors and actors. Individual movie tickets start at $8; full festival passes are available if you want to see multiple films and attend multiple events throughout the fest. ($8-$400, Oct. 21-31, various locations, filmadelphia.org)

<b>FRIDAY </b>(OCT. 22)

University City Dining Days🍴

(Food / in-person / multiday) Fill up on delicious dishes for a deal at some favorite local food spots. Two dozen University City restaurants are part of the week-plus University City Dining Days, where you can get discounted three-course meals or free treats at spots like Sangkee Noodle House, Dock Street Brewery West, Loco Pez West Philly, and more. During Dining Days, you can also take advantage of $8 parking at Cira Centre South garage. (Various prices, through Oct. 31, various locations, ucdiningdays.com)

Young Professionals Night at the Barnes Foundation: Rebel, Rebel 💼

(Museum / in-person / community) Back for the first time since March 2020, the Barnes Young Professionals have returned inspired to help you embrace your inner rebel. Come mingle with creatives and enjoy music, food, drinks, and the artistic ambience at The Barnes. Masks are required indoors. ($15-$35, Oct. 22, 7-10 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

Improv Comedy: The N Crowd 😂

(Comedy / in-person) Come ready to laugh at this audience-controlled improv comedy show at the Bourse — the show is solely based on audience suggestions, so you can control the improv narrative. Food and drinks are available for purchase from Bourse vendors. ($15-20, Oct. 22, 7:30-9 p.m., 111 S. Independence Mall E., eventbrite.com)

<a data-link-type="article-body" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8g18jFHCLXk" target="_blank">Dune</a> 🎬

(Movie / virtual and in-person) New adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic, futuristic sci-fi novel about control of the planet which is the source of the universe’s most valuable drug. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Sicario). (Rated PG-13. Premieres Oct. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max)

<a data-link-type="article-body" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8I8nMtzN05s" target="_blank">Ron’s Gone Wrong </a>🎬

(Movie / in-person / kid-friendly) Animated film about a boy and his unfiltered, partly broken, poorly-programmed, digital friend (think of a personalized, interactive social media account), who teaches him the true meaning of friendship. Featuring the voices of Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis, and Ed Helms. (Rated PG. Premieres Oct. 22 in theaters)

<a data-link-type="article-body" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcPk2p0Zaw4" target="_blank">The French Dispatch</a> 🎬

(Movie / in-person) Writer-director Wes Anderson brings together another assortment of quirky characters from his ensemble of actors to tell the story (or stories) from a foreign bureau of a Kansas-based newspaper. With Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Benicio del Toro, and many more. (Rated R. Premieres Oct. 22 in theaters)

<b>SATURDAY </b>(OCT. 23)

Bootcamp on the Pier 🏋️

(Fitness / in-person / outdoors / community) Get ready to sweat it out on Race Street Pier at this shadowboxing and HIIT workout session. The event wraps up with a celebratory drink (that’s included in the ticket price) at Morgan’s Pier. Proceeds benefit Heroic Gardens, which provides support to veterans through horticulture programming. ($35, Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Race St. and Columbus Blvd., giveadelphia.com)

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours 🧑‍🎨

(Art / in-person / community / multiday / free) Take in the art and workspaces of more than 300 artists at Philadelphia Open Studio Tours, the largest tour of art and creative studio space in the country. The event includes virtual and in-person events that span dozens of Philadelphia neighborhoods. Events are free and registration is not required. (Free, Oct. 23-24, various locations, philaopenstudios.org)

PAWS Mutt Strut 🐕️

(Community / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) The Mutt Strut is back for its 15th year with fun for dogs and dog lovers alike. Bring your furry friend and enjoy food trucks, music, dog walks, and more. All proceeds support Philly PAWS rescue efforts. Masks are required for all attendees. ($25-$40, Oct. 23, 10 a.m., 4747 S. Broad St., phillypaws.org)

Philly Vintage Flea 🧥

(Shopping / in-person / community) Don’t miss out on your chance to shop one of Philly’s largest vintage flea markets at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Splurge on early bird tickets to access the flea one hour earlier and get first dibs on rare finds. ($15, Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 100 Station Ave., Oaks, eventbrite.com)

Día de los Muertos, Penn Museum 🎃

(Museum / seasonal / kid-friendly / in-person) Artist Cesar Viveros’ ofrenda (community altar), live music and dance, storytelling, loads of crafts, tours of the Mexico and Central America gallery in Spanish and English, delicious pan de muerto (Day of the Dead bread), and Mexican hot chocolate (3 p.m. in the Mosaic Garden) star in a big-deal CultureFest. Ages 2+. ($18 adult, $16 seniors, $13 college students & ages 6-17, free under age 5, Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 3260 South St., penn.museum)

Roxtoberfest 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Saturday in Roxborough kids can: Trick-or-treat at any shop with Rox the ghost in the window; get their faces painted and balloons made into animals at The Vault; take pictures with a pet (or adopt one) on Lyceum Ave.; watch the Secret Circus at Leverington Cemetery; then, stand by patiently as the adults have a well-deserved beer at Pocket Park. Ages 2+. (Free, Oct. 23, 1-6 p.m., Ridge Ave. between Leverington Ave. & Main St., roxboroughpa.com)

Meet the Author: Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, Taller Puertorriqueño 📚

(Books / art / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Author Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez returns to Centro de Oro to present his third issue of the bestselling series La Borinqueña, about a powerful, mystical Puerto Rican superhero fighting for social justice, patriotism, and equality. Ages 8+. (Free, Oct. 23, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 2600 N. 5th St., tallerpr.org)

Freewalkers Marathon 🚶

(Fitness / in-person / outdoors / free) What better way to take in fall foliage than with a 13.1-mile walk through Philly’s scenic Fairmount Park. Lace your sneakers up and bring a camera to enjoy this idyllic walk from 30th Street Station to Chestnut Hill. The walk winds through the park and the Wissahickon. (Free, Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., 2949 Market St., eventbrite.com)

Los Amigos Invisibles 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Venezuelan funk band is touring to celebrate last year’s 25th anniversary of its terrific 1995 debut A Typical And Autoctonal Venezuela Dance Band. ($18-$49, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., ardmoremusichall.com)

H.E.R. 🎶

(Music / in-person) Gabriella Wilson won a song of the year Grammy for her protest song I Can’t Breathe and won an Oscar for her song Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah. Next June, she’ll open for Coldplay at the Linc. Right now, she’s touring behind her new album Back Of My Mind. ($59-$139, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., themetphily.com)

J Cole 🎶

(Music / in-person) The North Carolina rapper (and basketball player) who headlined the Made In America festival back in 2017 brings his rescheduled The Off Season Tour in support of his 2021 album of the same name to South Philly. 21 Savage and Morray are also on the bill. ($79.50-$177.50, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

<b>SUNDAY </b>(OCT. 24)

Elvis Costello 🎶

(Music / in-person) The always-busy Costello has two intriguing new projects. Spanish Model remakes the then angry young man’s 1978 album This Year’s Model, with Latin music stars including Juanes, Luis Fonsi, and Draco Rosa replacing Costello’s original vocals with their own. And the prolific songsmith also has a new mini-audiobook in Audible’s Words & Music series called How To Play the Guitar and Y. ($39-$139, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., themetphily.com)

<b>TUESDAY </b>(OCT. 26)

Day of the Dead Sugar Skull Workshop 💀

(Seasonal / in-person / art) Head to the Parkway Central Library to learn about the traditions of Día de Muertos and make your own sugar skull, or calavera, at this bilingual workshop, presented in English and Spanish. With proper care, your new calavera will last for years and become a staple Day of the Dead decoration. Tickets are limited to allow for social distancing — and masks are required. Proceeds benefit the Culinary Literacy’s Center programs. ($10-$18, Oct. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1901 Vine St., eventbrite.com)

Tarot, Psychic and Astrology Readings at Dock Street West 🔮

(Seasonal / in-person) The weather is getting cooler and the vibe is getting eerie. Come tap into your spiritual side with first-come, first-served psychic, tarot, and astrology readings at Dock Street West. No matter what, you can bet that your future holds delicious Dock Street pizza and beer. ($25-$44.44, Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m., 705 S. 50th St., universitycity.org)

Tonstartssbandht / Dougie Poole 🎶

(Music / in-person) Cool indie bill with Orlando-based band of brothers Edwin and Andy White, who have released 19 albums as Tonstartssbandht, and Brooklyn cosmic cowboy Poole, whose Freelancer’s Blues was one of the best albums of 2020. ($15, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., 1250 N. Front St., kungfunecktie.com)

Mavis Staples 🎶

(Music / in-person) She slayed singing alongside Mahalia Jackson in one of the many standout performances in Questlove’s Summer of Soul. Fifty-two years later, Staples is still a vital, creative force, most recently in evidence on We Get By, her 2019 album with Ben Harper. ($95-$125, Oct. 26-27, 8 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia)

<b>WEDNESDAY</b> (OCT. 27)

Rappers Paint and Sip 🖌️

(Art / in-person / seasonal) Need a new work of art to level up your collection? Make one yourself featuring your favorite rapper. Choose between seven iconic artists and unleash your inner artist while sipping a cocktail or two at this painting event at Frankford Hall. ($30, Oct. 27, 6-9 p.m., 1210 Frankford Ave., eventbrite.com)

» READ MORE: Find the best kids events in our weekly kids calendar

<b>ONGOING</b>

Paleopalooza, Academy of Natural Sciences 🦖

(Science / virtual and in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) This dino festival isn’t for kids only, but there is lots of kid-focused programming, including the morning Paleo Playdate (ages 3-5, $8-$12, Oct. 20, 10:15-11 a.m.), drop-in fossil workshops, Permian Monsters scavenger hunt, and Cretaceous crafts during the weekend’s celebration. Ages 3+. ($22 ages 13+, $19 seniors, military & students, $18 ages 2-12, through Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Story Time with Pineapple, John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / free) What’s better than a free, all-about-nature Sunday morning story time on a porch? How about all that plus a live chicken named after a tropical fruit? Bonus: For two hours after the story, admission to the John James Audubon Center and Fledgling Trail is free. Ages 2-6. (Free, Sundays through Oct. 24, 9-10 a.m., 1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, pa.audubon.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Eerie Illuminations, Shady Brook Farm <a data-link-type="article-body" href="https://emojipedia.org/jack-o-lantern/">🎃</a>

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) After dark, Bucks County’s Shady Brook offers wagon rides past Halloween lights, a corn maze by bring-your-own flashlight, haunted barn, bonfires, and live music on weekends. Ages 4+. ($20, free under age 2, select dates, through Oct. 30, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Adult Trick or Treating at Chaddsford Winery 🍷

(Seasonal / in-person) It’s all treats at this adults-only Halloween event. Make your way through Halloween-themed wine pairing stations as you sip and enjoy the beautiful views of the Chaddsford Winery. Ticket prices include access to the wine tour and a themed wine glass to take home. ($35, Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 31, 632 Baltimore Pike, ticketleap.com)

Pre-K Play Dates, Adventure Aquarium 🦈

(Science / art / in-person / kid-friendly) Sign up by Halloween to get your two- to five-year-olds one whole year of free admission to see Buttons the hippo, endless rays, and a shiver of sharks. Middays during midweek through Oct. 31, the aquarium hosts pre-K animal meet-and-greets, story times, and parades. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under 2, through Oct. 31, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, through Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, through Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Art and Science of Halloween, Da Vinci Science Center 🎃

(Seasonal / science / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Pumpkins with the face of Einstein, Frankenstein, and the periodic symbol for hydrogen prove once and for all that squash can teach science. Da Vinci Science Center’s 50-plus jack o’lanterns will be up through Nov. 7, with Halloween-y science shows on weekends. Ages 3+. ($14.95, free under age 2, through Nov. 7, 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Free. Hayrides $7-$13, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary 👻

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / family-friendly) Eastern State Penitentiary’s Halloween event is new and improved with festival-style programming featuring 15 attractions throughout the grounds. There are two haunted house options for more fearless guests, along with plenty of entertainment for kids and those looking for a less scary experience. No matter how much fright you like, you can take in live performances, special-effects shows, and stop by Halloween-themed bars. ($34 general admission, select dates through Nov. 13, 2027 Fairmount Ave., easternstate.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

» READ MORE: How to do everything better right now: A collection of our most useful stories

<b>Calendar contributors</b>