Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and the delta variant is still a concern in the area. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

FRIDAY (OCT. 29)

Magical Fantasy at The Navy Yard 🎪

(Art / in-person / outdoors / free) Magical Fantasy, a collection of bold and bright 3D art pieces by London-based artist Morag Myerscough, has transformed The Navy Yard into a colorful playground. Stop by to wander through the exhibit and escape into an abstract dreamland without leaving the city. (Free, through October 2022, Broad St. and Constitution Ave., navyyard.org)

The Parlay at Race Street Pier 🍷

(Community / in-person/ outdoors / free) Enjoy live music performances and riverside views at this laid-back happy hour at Race Street Pier. All attendees receive two drink tickets for cocktails provided by Art in the Age and a playlist to keep the vibe going at home. (Free, Oct. 29, 5 p.m., Race St. and Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

‘80s Halloween Slash Back 🔪

(Seasonal / in-person / dance) End your spooky season with a bang or a slash at this ‘80s themed Halloween dance party. Snap some scary pics in the horror photo booth, enter to win the costume contest, freak out over scary movies, and party until the early morning. ($8 with costume, $10 without costume, Oct. 29, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 416 Green St., riotnerdphilly.com)

Shock Exchange Punk Night Market ☠️

(Shopping / in-person / community / free) Don’t miss out on shopping rare DIY finds when the street shuts down for this nighttime outdoor punk bazaar. After you shop, stop into Tattooed Mom for food, drinks, and a place to hang or hang at the outdoor dining area on the street. Proof of vaccination is required for entry to the indoor bar. (Free, Oct. 29, 7-11 p.m., 530 South St., southstreet.com)

Steely Dan 🎶

(Music / in-person) Donald Fagen’s “absolutely normal” version of Steely Dan without Walter Becker (who died in 2017) carries on the three-night run at the Met Philly that began on Wednesday and continues with two more shows this weekend: Friday’s show features the 1976 album The Royal Scam played in its entirety, while Saturday’s show is a greatest hits show. ($46-$156, Oct. 29-30, 8 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com)

Mannequin Pussy 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Marisa Dabice-led Philly punk band put out a nearly perfect EP called Perfect in the spring, and their music became familiar to fans of HBO’s Mare of Easttown when their songs were played by a fictional band fronted by actress Angourie Rice. They also could use your support: The band has been carrying on with borrowed equipment after their van and trailer were stolen in Akron, Ohio last week and fans are raising money through a GoFundMe campaign. ($18, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com)

Joey Sweeney & the Neon Grease / The Tisburys / Doogie Horner 🎶

(Music / in-person) Two Philly indie rock acts team up to cover Wilco’s Being There, the sophomore release by Jeff Tweedy’s band, which was released in October 1996. Both bands will play at WXPN-FM’s free at noon and then again at the Music Hall at World Cafe Live on Friday night. ($17-$30, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com)

Joan Jett 🎶

(Music- / in-person) The Runaways cofounder, riot grrrl progenitor, and subject of the 2018 Netflix doc Bad Reputation is a true believer who still delivers her I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll anthem without a smidgen of irony. ($59-$99, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com)

(Movie / in-person) Keri Russell stars in a horror mystery about a teacher in a secluded town, her troubled, young student and a terrifying creature. Yup, the buck stops here. Directed by Scott Cooper. (Rated R. Premieres Oct. 29 in theaters)

(Movie / in-person) Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead) directs this stylized mystery thriller about a woman who mentally time travels back to the 1960s, where she meets a glamorous singer and witnesses an unsolved murder. Starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, with supporting roles for 1960s British stars Diana Rigg and Margaret Nolan, in their final roles, and Rita Tushingham. (Rated R. Premieres Oct. 29 in theaters)

SATURDAY (OCT. 30)

Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday in East Passyunk 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / community / free) Grab a costume and head to East Passyunk for fall fun that the whole family can enjoy. From free photo booths and trick-or-treating to craft beers and spooky-themed cocktails, there’s something for everyone. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and bring along proof of vaccination, as individual businesses may require vaccine proof for indoor activities. (Free, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tasker St. and East Passyunk Ave., visiteastpassyunk.com)

Head of the Schuykill Regatta 🚣

(Festival / in-person / outdoors / free) For two days, rowers of all levels take to the Schuylkill for one of the largest rowing events in the country. For the best spot to watch, head to the Three Angels (or Playing Angels) statue at Boathouse Row, about a mile from the finish line. The regatta is free to watch. (Free, Oct. 30-31, Playing Angels Statue at the Schuylkill River, hosr.org)

Bingo, Blue Bell Park 🌳

(Seasonal / in-person / free / kid-friendly) An especially lovely woodland section of Fairmount Park hosts DIY seek-and-find bingo (rounds start every 15 minutes) where full cards earn sweet prize baskets. BYO blanket, chairs and snacks. Reservations requested but not required. Ages 5-12. (Free, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 842 W. Walnut Ln., letsgooutdoors.net)

Día de los Muertos: Walking Among the Ancestors, Delaware Art Museum 🎉

(Seasonal / in-person / free / kid-friendly) This Day of the Dead has a mission: console and honor families and friends of loved ones lost to gun violence. Aztec dance, an Indigenous ceremony, ofrendas, and a labyrinth walk promote inner peace. Food and crafts for sale celebrate living in the moment. All ages. (Free, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE, delart.org)

Trick-or-Treating, Franklin Square 👻

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Always popular, always fun, Franklin Square’s Halloween warmup lets kids get advance mileage out of their costumes and extra candy for their stashes. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. (Free, Oct. 30, noon-2 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Revolutionary Halloween Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Kids learn the origins of Jack o’lanterns: turnips that 18th-century Americans carved to ward off evil spirits. Colonial-looking carvers transform root veggies into amulets. Kids 12 and under who come in costume get $2 off admission. Ages 5-12. ($21 adult, $18 senior, student, teacher & military, $13 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, demo takes place Oct. 30-31, 1-3 p.m., 101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org)

Vivian Green 🎶

(Music / in-person) The East Oak Lane-raised songwriter and pianist who wrote Boyz II Men’s Dear God and released her seventh album Love Absolute last year is playing two City Winery shows on Saturday night. ($40-$54, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia)

Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, and Friends 🎶

(Music / in-person) Angelic harmony singer and ace bandleader Harris teams with America troubadour Earle to bring back the all-acoustic The Lantern Tour: Concerts for Migrant and Refugee Families, which benefits the Women’s Refugee Commission. This year’s friends are Larry Campbell, Teresa Williams, Amy Helm, Gaby Moreno and Thao Nguyen. ($69-$120, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, scottishriteauditorium.com)

SUNDAY (OCT. 31)

Snacktime Philly: Live Band Karaoke 🎶

(Music / seasonal / in-person) Popular Philly brass band Snacktime Philly performs at a live band karaoke Halloween party at the Warehouse on Watts in North Philly. Pick a song to sing ahead of time or just dance along to the beats. Costumes are encouraged and proof of vaccination is required. ($20-$25, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 923-29 N. Watts St., ticketweb.com)

Myth and Magic at the Museum, Glencairn Museum 🪄

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Harry- and Hermione-heads can’t help feeling that castle-like Glencairn is Hogwarts, thanks to the roaming robed professors, wizardly decorations, Great Hall sorting ceremony (Not Slytherin, please!), and a Potter-inspired scavenger hunt. Masks required. Ages 5+. (Free, Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m., 1001 Cathedral Rd., Bryn Athyn, glencairnmuseum.org)

MONDAY (NOV. 1)

CraftNow: CraftMONTH 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday) November is officially CraftMONTH in Philadelphia. Celebrate with events, exhibits, and hands-on demonstrations all month long at your favorite Philly art institutions. The festivities begin with the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Craft Show and winds down at the end of the month at Wayne Art Center’s Craft Forms. (Nov. 1-30, Various locations, craftnowphila.org)

TUESDAY (NOV. 2)

The Magnetic Fields 🎶

(Music / in-person) On last year’s Quickies, Stephin Merritt sang songs ranging in length from 17 seconds to 2 minutes and 35 seconds. Those won’t take long, so he’ll pull from his epic 1999 album 69 Love Songs, too. ($55-$90, Nov. 2-4, 8 p.m, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia)

THURSDAY (NOV. 4)

Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival 📽️

(Movies / in-person / multiday) This annual film festival spotlights short and feature-length films created by Asian filmmakers that center the Asian experience. The festival kicks off with opening night film Americanish, a romantic comedy centering on two sisters and their newly immigrated cousin. ($10-$90, Nov. 4-14, paaff.org)

Big Ideas for Little Learners, Kroc Center 📚

(Books / in-person / kid-friendly / free) November story time at the Nicetown-Tioga Salvation Army focuses on the theme of responsibility through author Carole Boston Weatherford’s beloved book, Be a King: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Dream and You. Post-reading, kids craft themselves crowns to wear as reminders to take care of themselves, others, and their world. Ages 3-8. (Free, Nov. 4, 4 p.m. & 5 p.m., 4200 Wissahickon Ave., easternusa.salvationarmy.org)

Buddy Guy 🎶

(Music / in-person) The dynamic Chicago blues guitarist — once a member of Muddy Waters band, a prime influence on Jimi Hendrix and the subject of the recent PBS American Master episode, Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase The Blues Away — is still a thrilling performer at age 85. ($25-$65, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, parxcasino.com)

Bowlive & DJ Questlove 🎶

(Music / in-person) Philadelphia’s newest club has its grand opening on Thursday with a two-part evening: An early show, with funk jam band Soulive and guest George Porter Jr. of the Meters, followed by Questlove, a DJ, movie director, and The Roots’ drummer, who will bring his Bowltrain night to the new Brooklyn Bowl in Fishtown. ($20-$39.50 Nov. 4, 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia)

ONGOING

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Eerie Illuminations, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) After dark, Bucks County’s Shady Brook offers wagon rides past Halloween lights, a corn maze by bring-your-own flashlight, haunted barn, bonfires, and live music on weekends. Ages 4+. ($20, free under age 2, select dates, through Oct. 30, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Adult Trick or Treating at Chaddsford Winery 🍷

(Seasonal / in-person) It’s all treats at this adults-only Halloween event. Make your way through Halloween-themed wine pairing stations as you sip and enjoy the beautiful views of the Chaddsford Winery. Ticket prices include access to the wine tour and a themed wine glass to take home. ($35, Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 31, 632 Baltimore Pike, ticketleap.com)

University City Dining Days🍴

(Food / in-person / multiday) Fill up on delicious dishes for a deal at some favorite local food spots. Two dozen University City restaurants are part of the week-plus University City Dining Days, where you can get discounted three-course meals or free treats at spots like Sangkee Noodle House, Dock Street Brewery West, Loco Pez West Philly, and more. During Dining Days, you can also take advantage of $8 parking at Cira Centre South garage. (Various prices, through Oct. 31, various locations, ucdiningdays.com)

Philadelphia Film Festival 🎦

(Movies / virtual and in-person / multiday) The 11-day festival puts more than 100 of the most critically acclaimed independent films on screen for local film enthusiasts to enjoy. Take in shorts, feature-length films, and hear from directors and actors. Individual movie tickets start at $8; full festival passes are available if you want to see multiple films and attend multiple events throughout the fest. ($8-$400, through Oct. 31, various locations, filmadelphia.org)

Pre-K Play Dates, Adventure Aquarium 🦈

(Science / art / in-person / kid-friendly) Sign up by Halloween to get your two- to five-year-olds one whole year of free admission to see Buttons the hippo, endless rays, and a shiver of sharks. Middays during midweek through Oct. 31, the aquarium hosts pre-K animal meet-and-greets, story times, and parades. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under 2, through Oct. 31, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, through Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, through Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Art and Science of Halloween, Da Vinci Science Center 🎃

(Seasonal / science / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Pumpkins with the face of Einstein, Frankenstein, and the periodic symbol for hydrogen prove once and for all that squash can teach science. Da Vinci Science Center’s 50-plus jack o’lanterns will be up through Nov. 7, with Halloween-y science shows on weekends. Ages 3+. ($14.95, free under age 2, through Nov. 7, 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Free. Hayrides $7-$13, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary 👻

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / family-friendly) Eastern State Penitentiary’s Halloween event is new and improved with festival-style programming featuring 15 attractions throughout the grounds. There are two haunted house options for more fearless guests, along with plenty of entertainment for kids and those looking for a less scary experience. No matter how much fright you like, you can take in live performances, special-effects shows, and stop by Halloween-themed bars. ($34 general admission, select dates through Nov. 13, 2027 Fairmount Ave., easternstate.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

