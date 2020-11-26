📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and the delta variant is still a concern in the area. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (NOV. 4)

Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival 📽️

(Movies / in-person / multiday) This annual film festival spotlights short and feature-length films created by Asian filmmakers that center the Asian experience. The festival kicks off with opening night film Americanish, a romantic comedy centering on two sisters and their newly immigrated cousin. ($10-$90, Nov. 4-14, paaff.org)

Big Ideas for Little Learners, Kroc Center 📚

(Books / in-person / kid-friendly / free) November story time at the Nicetown-Tioga Salvation Army focuses on the theme of responsibility through author Carole Boston Weatherford’s beloved book, Be a King: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Dream and You. Post-reading, kids craft themselves crowns to wear as reminders to take care of themselves, others, and their world. Ages 3-8. (Free, Nov. 4, 4 p.m. & 5 p.m., 4200 Wissahickon Ave., easternusa.salvationarmy.org)

Buddy Guy 🎶

(Music / in-person) The dynamic Chicago blues guitarist — once a member of Muddy Waters band, a prime influence on Jimi Hendrix and the subject of the recent PBS American Master episode, Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase The Blues Away — is still a thrilling performer at age 85. ($25-$65, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, parxcasino.com)

Bowlive & DJ Questlove 🎶

(Music / in-person) Philadelphia’s newest club has its grand opening on Thursday with a two-part evening: An early show, with funk jam band Soulive and guest George Porter Jr. of the Meters, followed by Questlove, a DJ, movie director, and The Roots’ drummer, who will bring his Bowltrain night to the new Brooklyn Bowl in Fishtown. ($20-$39.50 Nov. 4, 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia)

FRIDAY (NOV. 5)

Opening of Dilworth Park Ice Rink ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) It’s time to lace up your skates and welcome winter back at Dilworth Park. Skaters of all ages can enjoy sessions on the ice rink, and cozy up in the cabin for warm drinks and food. Reservations and masks are encouraged. ($5-$17, Nov. 5-Feb. 27, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

(Movie / in-person) Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao goes from Nomadland to comic book land in this big-budget Marvel feature based on a lesser-known Jack Kirby creation about immortals sent to Earth to protect humans from The Deviants. Starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan and more. (Rated PG-13. Premieres Nov. 10 in theaters)

(Movie / virtual) Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the 19th-century artist who became well-known for his paintings of cats, which got more bizarre with time. With Claire Foy. (Rated PG-13. Premieres Nov. 10 on Amazon Prime)

Chuck Prophet 🎶

(Music / in-person) Perennially underrated San Francisco roots-rock songwriter Prophet is back on the road with his band the Mission Express, featuring his wife Stephanie Finch on backup vocals. The Summertime Thing singer is touring behind his top-notch 2020 release The Land That Time Forgot, which takes its title from the typically sly High As Johnny Thunders. Matt Jaffe opens. ($20, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com)

Talib Kweli 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Brooklyn conscious rapper is a serial collaborator. He’s one half of Black Star with Mos Def, teams with Hi-Tek for Reflection Eternal and has toured of late with New Orleans brass band Soul Rebels. In Wilmington, he’ll perform with his own live band before returning to play Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia later this month. ($25-$35, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del., thequeenwilmington.com)

Yonder Mountain String Band 🎶

(Music / in-person) The progressive bluegrass quintet from Colorado, who have recently added fiddler Allie Kral and multi-instrumentalist Nick Piccininni to their group, pepper their setlist with covers of Tom Petty, The Buzzcocks, and the Grateful Dead. Philly’s Stella Ruze opens. ($29-$59, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., 23 E. Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com)

SATURDAY (NOV. 6)

Peoplehood Parade ✊

(Community / in-person / outdoors / free) Celebrate the change-makers, artists, activists, and families fighting for a better tomorrow at this West Philly parade. The parade starts at the Paul Robeson House at 50th and Walnut and goes to Clark Park at 45th and Kingsessing. (Free, Nov. 6, 1-4 p.m., 4951 Walnut St., universitycity.org)

Whitney Cummings at Borgata 😂

(Comedy / in-person) The comedian/actor/podcaster (and UPenn alum!) is known for her hilariously cutting observations about love, sex, and society. ($29-$39, Nov. 6, 9 p.m., 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, borgata.mgmresorts.com)

Diwali at Cherry Street Pier 🪔

(Seasonal / in-person / community) Celebrate Diwali, a five-day-long festival that celebrates light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, at an afternoon party at Cherry Street Pier. Usiloquy Dance Designs will perform a variety of classical Indian dance alongside traditional music and art activations. (Pay as you wish, Nov. 6. 2-5 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

Ciderfest at Woodford Mansion 🍎

(Festival / in-person / multiday) Spend the weekend in Fairmount Park enjoying samples of delicious hard ciders from local cideries. In addition to sipping drinks, enjoy live music, games, and live cider pressing demonstrations. Full pours of your favorite ciders will be available at an additional charge, and all proceeds benefit Woodford Mansion. ($25-$50, Nov. 6-7, 1-5 p.m., 2300 N. 33rd St., eventbrite.com)

The Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret & Johnny Showcase and the Mystic Ticket 🎶

(Music / in-person) South Philly party band leader extraordinaire Johnny Showcase and his “absurdist funk-soul-rock ensemble” play their first big show back in town since opening the eyes and ears of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and crew on America’s Got Talent earlier this year. The Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret, fronted by Pig Iron Theatre’s Dito van Reigersberg, will open and share the stage with Johnny Showcase and his 14-piece band. Snacktime Philly gets the party started. ($25, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com)

City Girls 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Florida duo of Yung Miami and JT have endured their share of trials and tribulations and lived to twerk about it. The rappers made their name with 2019 singles Act Up and Twerk, and reunited for last year’s City on Lock and new single Twerkulator. They play the Met with 42 Dugg opening. ($99-$200, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com)

SUNDAY (NOV. 7)

Kitten Sunday at Le Cat Cafe 🐈️

(Pets / in-person / free) Here’s the purrfect little addition to your weekend coffee run. Stop by for self-serve coffee and the chance to adopt an adorable four-legged friend. The cafe’s resident cats will be available for adoption along with kittens. Call in advance to reserve a spot. (Free, Nov. 7, 1-3 p.m., 2713 W. Girard Ave., lecatcafe.org)

Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival 🎬

(Movies / in-person / festival /community) The Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival celebrates Jewish culture and storytelling through a week-plus of film. This month, enjoy a variety of screenings exploring Jewish life, history and culture both in-person and virtually. ($40-$180, Nov. 7-20, various locations, phillyfjm.org)

Samantha Fish 🎶

(Music / in-person) Hot-shot blues guitarist Fish expands her range further into snarling take-no-prisoners rock ‘n’ roll and pop on Faster, her sixth album and first for Rounder Records. River Kittens open. ($25, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com)

Flaming Lips 🎶

(Music / in-person) Oklahoma psychedelic rockers Flaming Lips open up their fall tour in Philadelphia for their melodically enticing and mind-expanding 2020 release American Head, a concept album that involves Tom Petty’s early 1970s band Mudcrutch and includes contributions from Kacey Musgraves on three songs. Particle Kid, Willie Nelson’s son’s band, opens. ($52-$100, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., fillmorephilly.com)

John Waite 🎶

(Music / in-person) The British rock singer who came to fame as vocalist for The Babys and had a worldwide hit with Missing You is doing a full band acoustic show at the Living Room at 35 East in Ardmore. ($65-$85, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., 35 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, thelivingroomat35east.com)

MONDAY (NOV. 8)

The Drive-By Truckers 🎶

(Music / in-person) The touring band led by Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley pulls into the Queen in Wilmington in support of both their 2020 release The Unraveling, which reflects on the state of the 2020 world, and its 2021 follow up The New Ok. ($32, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del., thequeenwilmington.com)

WisdomSound 🎶

(Music / virtual / free) Richard Gere hosts this benefit from the Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery and Nagi Nunnery in Nepal. The online performance stars Cher, Angelique Kids, Norah Jones, Jon Batiste, Steve Miller Band, Maggie Rogers, Laurie Anderson, and more. (Free with donations encouraged., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., on-demand viewing through Nov. 22, mandolin.com)

TUESDAY (NOV. 9)

Children’s Read-Alouds, Brandywine River Museum of Art 📚

(Books / virtual / kid-friendly / multiday) The Brandywine picks some of the best books for its morning story times. Tuesday, it’s the silly yet sensible Don’t Feed the Coos by Jonathan Stutzman. Thursday, the museum revisits its inspirational wheelhouse with Beth Kephart’s And I Paint It: Henriette Wyeth’s World. ($5 per device, free for members, Nov. 9, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m., brandywine.org)

WEDNESDAY (NOV. 10)

(Movie / virtual and in-person) The longtime child favorite about a little red puppy who grows and grows thanks to the love of the girl who owns him. Darby Camp stars but the cast is full of familiar faces such as John Cleese, Paul Rodriguez, and David Alan Grier. (Rated PG. Premieres Nov. 10 in theaters and on Paramount+)

Jawny 🎶

(Music / in-person) Jawny is the moniker of the now Los Angeles-based Jacob Sullenger who used to record under the name Johnny Utah and first started making music while working as a fry cook at Hatch & Coop in Center City. In 2019, his song Honeybee was added to Spotify’s Fresh Finds playlist, and it has since been streamed nearly 30 million times on YouTube. ($16, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., fillmorephilly.com)

THURSDAY (NOV. 11)

Music at the Mansion 🎶

(Music / in-person / community) Spend an evening in the Hamilton Mansion ballroom at the Woodlands enjoying tunes inspired by 18th-century music. All of the selections will take you back in time to the elegant ballrooms, parlors, and salons of 1800s Philadelphia. ($30-40, Nov. 11, 7-9 p.m., 4000 Woodland Ave., universitycity.org)

ONGOING

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, through Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Art and Science of Halloween, Da Vinci Science Center 🎃

(Seasonal / science / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Pumpkins with the face of Einstein, Frankenstein, and the periodic symbol for hydrogen prove once and for all that squash can teach science. Da Vinci Science Center’s 50-plus jack o’lanterns will be up through Nov. 7, with Halloween-y science shows on weekends. Ages 3+. ($14.95, free under age 2, through Nov. 7, 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Free. Hayrides $7-$13, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary 👻

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / family-friendly) Eastern State Penitentiary’s Halloween event is new and improved with festival-style programming featuring 15 attractions throughout the grounds. There are two haunted house options for more fearless guests, along with plenty of entertainment for kids and those looking for a less scary experience. No matter how much fright you like, you can take in live performances, special-effects shows, and stop by Halloween-themed bars. ($34 general admission, select dates through Nov. 13, 2027 Fairmount Ave., easternstate.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

CraftNow: CraftMONTH 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday) November is officially CraftMONTH in Philadelphia. Celebrate with events, exhibits, and hands-on demonstrations all month long at your favorite Philly art institutions. The festivities begin with the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Craft Show and winds down at the end of the month at Wayne Art Center’s Craft Forms. (through Nov. 30, Various locations, craftnowphila.org)

Magical Fantasy at The Navy Yard 🎪

(Art / in-person / outdoors / free) Magical Fantasy, a collection of bold and bright 3D art pieces by London-based artist Morag Myerscough, has transformed The Navy Yard into a colorful playground. Stop by to wander through the exhibit and escape into an abstract dreamland without leaving the city. (Free, through October 2022, Broad St. and Constitution Ave., navyyard.org)

