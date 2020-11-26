📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and the delta variant is still a concern in the area. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (NOV. 11)

Veteran’s Day Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution 🇺🇸

(Veteran’s Day / in person and virtual / kid-friendly) Both online and in-person events make up the Museum of the American Revolution’s Veteran’s Day celebration, which runs through Sunday. You can write postcards to service members, join in on pop-up gallery talks about Revolutionary War veterans, watch an online performance about Continental soldier Joseph Plumb Martin, and more. Plus, all current military members, veterans, and Blue Star families get free admission to the museum throughout the weekend. (Free-$19, Nov. 11-14, 101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org)

Music at the Mansion 🎶

(Music / in-person / community) Spend an evening in the Hamilton Mansion ballroom at the Woodlands enjoying tunes inspired by 18th-century music. All of the selections will take you back in time to the elegant ballrooms, parlors, and salons of 1800s Philadelphia. ($30-40, Nov. 11, 7-9 p.m., 4000 Woodland Ave., universitycity.org)

Wintergarden at Dilworth Park

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) You can explore an all-outdoor festive wonderland as part of Dilworth Park’s holiday offerings, though this free garden is open way beyond just the holiday season — you can visit into the spring. Here, make your way through light installations, plant displays, a giant dome-shaped arbor, and more all within the backdrop of City Hall. (Free, through April 3, 2022, centercityphila.org, 1 S. 15th St.)

FRIDAY (NOV. 12)

Craftivism After Dark 🖼️

(Art / in-person / community) Start the weekend with an after-dark look at the National Liberty Museum’s Craftivism: Activism Through Craft exhibit. Chat with educators and activists about the use of art as activism and meet other art enthusiasts. (Free with museum admission, Nov. 12, 6-9 p.m., 321 Chestnut St., libertymuseum.org)

Time to Pretend Art Showcase 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday) Celebrate women and non-binary illustrators, photographers, and mixed-media artists at this vibrant art showcase. Back for its seventh year, this event brings together creatives and art lovers to celebrate the beautiful diversity of Philly’s art scene. ($20, Nov. 12-13, 6-10 p.m., 1717 Hancock St., imetopretendvii.splashthat.com)

Ruston Kelly 🎶

(Music / in-person) Nashville songwriter Kelly is in town in support of Shape & Destroy, his 2020 album which features contributions from his ex-wife Kacey Musgraves, Philly drummer Eric Slick, and his father Tim “TK” Kelly. The latter plays pedal steel guitar in his son’s band, and hopefully will sing a song or two from Ride Through The Rain, the 66-year-old’s debut album, which the younger Kelly produced. Margaret Glaspy opens. ($20, Nov. 12 8:30 p.m., 332 South St., tlaphilly.com)

Wanderlust 🎶

(Music / in-person) Philly songwriter and filmmaker ScotCQ Sax’s career has taken twists and turns since his Philly power-pop band Wanderlusts’s 1990′s heyday, with the now Nashville-based songwriter and filmmaker writing a hit song for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and making videos for Lucinda Williams. Now he and his bandmates are back with All a View, a new Wanderlust record, with songs built up from old demo tapes Sax unearthed during COVID-19 quarantine. Suzie Brown, Sax’s wife, opens. ($40-$50, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., 35 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, thelivingroomat35east.com)

(Movie / in-person) Writer-director Kenneth Branagh goes back to his childhood (and beautiful black and white) for this autobiographical story set in 1969 Ireland about the effect the Northern Ireland riots had on his family. With Catriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench. (Rated PG-13. Premieres Nov. 12 in theaters)

(Movie / virtual) Documentary about Pete Buttigieg’s run for president. Spoiler alert: He didn’t win, but his campaign was a game-changer. (Rated R. Premieres Nov. 12 on Amazon Prime.)

(Movie / virtual) Sylvester Stallone recuts the 1985 Cold War flag-waver and adds more than a half-hour of new footage. Philadelphia’s favorite son, Rocky, still squares off against Russian powerhouse Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). With Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers. (Rated PG. Premieres Nov. 12 on demand and on streaming services)

SATURDAY (NOV. 13)

Love Your Park Fall Service Day 🌳

(Community / in-person / outdoors / free) Ready to show your local park some love? Help plant trees, collect leaves for composting, clean up litter, and leave your favorite park a little more beautiful than you found it. Masks are required to participate in this citywide cleanup day. Registration is available online for parks from South Philly to West Philly and beyond. (Free, Nov. 13, various locations, loveyourpark.org)

Little Red Riding Hood, Hedgerow Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Hedgerow Barn hosts young audiences to react to and interact with a four-person cast interpreting a classic story of a girl in a crimson cloak and a wolf hankering for a live snack. The play runs 45 minutes. Guests can BYO blankets and beach chairs. Ages 2-8. ($15, free under age 2, Nov. 13, 10 a.m., Nov. 14, 1 p.m., 146 W. Rose Valley Rd., Rose Valley, hedgerowtheatre.org)

Free Vaccine Clinic 💉

(Community / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Children’s Playhouse and Broad and Synder Pharmacy are teaming up to bring free COVID-19 vaccines to kids five to 11 years old and booster shots for folks of all ages. Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J will all be available on site. No registration is required. (Free, Nov. 13, 9 a.m-noon, 2501 S. Marshall St.)

Iliza Shlesinger 😂

(Comedy / in-person) Though it’s been a while since she won Season 6 of Last Comic Standing (not to mention the MySpace So You Think You’re Funny contest), NYC comedian Shlesinger is still as charming and excitable as ever. Between her stand-up specials and the movie Good on Paper (which she wrote and starred in), she’s all over Netflix. (Nov. 13, 6 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com)

Philly Wine Fest 🍷

(Drinks / in-person) Get ready for a day of live music, great food and, of course, amazing wine varieties. While you discover new wines, you’ll can also meet representatives from dozens of wineries to get any and all of your wine questions answered. ($35-$60, Nov. 13, noon-10 p.m., 990 Spring Garden St., phillywinefest.com)

Curtis Family Concerts, Curtis Institute of Music 🎻

(Music / virtual / free) As little-kid-accessible as the elite music school gets, the Curtis Institute of Music tells stories through music through your screen with games and performances co-created with First Person Arts. Maybe now your kids will want to take those viola lessons. Ages 5-12. (Free, Nov. 13, 11 a.m., curtis.edu)

Yokai Family Weekend 🌸

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Japanese folklore comes to life this weekend at Shofuso Japanese House and Garden. Learn about Yokai, supernatural creatures from Japanese folklore, and have fun with a scavenger hunt, paper crafts and more. All activities are free with a regular admission ticket. (Nov. 13-14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lansdowne Dr. & Horticultural Dr., japanphilly.org)

Learning Through the Arts, African American Museum in Philadelphia 🖼️

(Art / in-person / kid-friendly) Artist Terrill Johnson leads two back-to-back workshops about collaging and abstract poetry as inspired by the African American Museum’s new exhibition Portals + Revelations: Richard J. Watson Beyond Realities. Space is limited; advance registration is encouraged. Ages 6+. ($14 adults, $10 seniors, students and ages 4-12, free for members and guests under age 4, Nov. 13, noon-1:15 p.m., 1:45-3 p.m., 701 Vine St., aampmuseum.org)

Move With Love Yoga Class 🧘

(Fitness / outdoors / in-person) Add some relaxing movement to your weekend with this peaceful outdoor yoga class on the grounds of historic Cliveden House. Bring a mat, towel, and any of your favorite yoga accessories for 60-minutes of judgement-free movement. ($8-28 sliding scale, Nov. 13, 9-10 a.m., 98 E. Cliveden St., move-wtih-love.com)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, Nov. 13-Apr. 17, 2022, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Josh Wink 🎶

(Music / in-person) Rob Paine, the DJ and owner of Philly label Worship Recordings, celebrates his 50th birthday with the help of a three-DJ bill that features Willyum and Francisco Collazo and is headlined by globetrotting Philly electronic dance music maker and Over Recordings’ Wink. ($15-$20, Nov. 13, 10 p.m., 923 N. Watts St., wowphilly.com)

Brandy Clark 🎶

(Music / in-person) Country-short-story-in-a-song writer extraordinaire Clark was last seen in these parts opening for Tanya Tucker shortly before the pandemic shutdown began. Now she’s back as a headliner in support of her superb 2020 album Your Life Is a Record. ($20, Nov. 13, 8 pm, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com)

White Denim / Cosmic Guilt 🎶

(Music / in-person) Hyperactive Austin, Texas quartet White Denim headline this double bill, touring behind their 11th album Crystal Bullets / King Tears. Early arrival is essential to catch Cosmic Guilt, the 10-piece Philly folk-rock band fronted by James Everhart of Scantron and also features vocalist Hannah Taylor among many other local luminaries. ($25, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia)

SUNDAY (NOV. 14)

Sierra Ferrell 🎶

(Music / in-person) West Virginian Ferrell traveled around the U.S. embracing a hobo tradition going back to Woody Guthrie, then made her name singing on YouTube. Her Long Time Coming mixes honky-tonk blues and old-time jazz. Bella White opens. ($15-$32, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusicall.com)

Afro-American Images 1971 Family Day, presented by PNC Arts Alive 👨‍👩‍👦

(Performance / in-person / kid-friendly) This Family Second Sunday event at the Delaware Art Museum is based on the exhibit Afro American Images 1971 and a performance from a magician from the artist collective Aesthetic Dynamics. Registration required. (Nov. 14, noon-3:30 p.m., 2301 Kentmere Pkwy., Wilmington, De., delart.org)

MONDAY (NOV. 15)

Luna 🎶

(Music / in-person) Singer-guitarist Dean Wareham and his bass-playing wife Britta Phillips lead Luna on a tour that’s well timed to coincide with Todd Haines’ new Velvet Underground documentary that’s brought attention to the late 1960s New York band that’s one of Luna’s chief cultural touchstones. Former Pains of Being Pure of Heat frontman Kip Berman opens with his new indie pop band, The NatvralCQ. ($25, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com)

TUESDAY (NOV. 16)

IDK 🎶

(Music / in-person) British-born Maryland-raised rapper IDK — born Jason Aaron Mills — established himself as a promising talent with style and wit to spare on his second album USee4Yourself, which was released this summer. ($25-$27, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com)

The Little Mermaid, Walnut Street Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / ongoing / kid-friendly) Back into seats and Under the Sea, Walnut Street makes its kid-friendly comeback with a Disney greatest hit, starring Diana Huey as Ariel. Proof of vaccination for kids 12 and up, negative COVID-19 test for ages 11 and under, and government-issued photo id for ages 18 and up all required. ($25-$175, Nov. 16, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022, 825 Walnut St., walnutstreettheatre.org)

WEDNESDAY (NOV. 17)

The Free Library Presents Nikole Hannah-Jones, The 1616 Project: A New Origin Story 📚️

(Books / in-person / community) Pulitzer-prize winning author Hannah-Jones is joined by poet Sonia Sanchez, Tamala Edwards, and Anthea Butler for a conversation on The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, a book that offers an honest and revealing look at America, both past and present. Ticket price includes a book signed by Hannah-Jones. Masks are required at all times inside of the building. ($38-$40, Nov. 17, 7:30-8:30 p.m., 1901 Vine St., eventbrite.com)

THURSDAY (NOV. 18)

LumiNature, Philadelphia Zoo ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) When the animals go to bed, one million lights go on throughout the zoo. Ticketholders discover trees made of butterflies, flamingos, and an octopus, walk through an aquarium-like tunnel, meet 200 electric penguins, and encounter loads more bulbs made into ethereal spaces and larger-than-life creatures. ($25 ages 12 and up, $20 ages 2-11, free under 2, Nov. 18-Jan. 9, timed entrance from 5:30-8:30 p.m., 3400 W. Girard Ave., philadelphiazoo.org)

Winter in Franklin Square ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday / free) Visibly glimmery from the Vine Street Expressway, Franklin Square lights up its fountain as water dances to on-the-half-hour holiday music (daily from 5 p.m.). Guests should plan to put aside a few dollars for a carousel ride, mini golf ($8-$15), and cocoa, spiked or not. All ages. (Free, Nov. 18-Feb. 27, Sun.-Thur. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 200 N. 6th St., historicphiladelphia.org)

ONGOING

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., Sixth and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary 👻

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / family-friendly) Eastern State Penitentiary’s Halloween event is new and improved with festival-style programming featuring 15 attractions throughout the grounds. There are two haunted house options for more fearless guests, along with plenty of entertainment for kids and those looking for a less scary experience. No matter how much fright you like, you can take in live performances, special-effects shows, and stop by Halloween-themed bars. ($34 general admission, select dates through Nov. 13, 2027 Fairmount Ave., easternstate.org)

Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival 📽️

(Movies / in-person / multiday) This annual film festival spotlights short and feature-length films created by Asian filmmakers that center the Asian experience. The festival kicks off with opening night film Americanish, a romantic comedy centering on two sisters and their newly immigrated cousin. ($10-$90, through Nov. 14, paaff.org)

Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival 🎬

(Movies / in-person / festival / community) The Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival celebrates Jewish culture and storytelling through a week-plus of film. This month, enjoy a variety of screenings exploring Jewish life, history and culture both in-person and virtually. ($15-$180, through Nov. 20, various locations, phillyjfm.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

WisdomSound 🎶

(Music / virtual / free) Richard Gere hosts this benefit from the Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery and Nagi Nunnery in Nepal. The online performance stars Cher, Angelique Kids, Norah Jones, Jon Batiste, Steve Miller Band, Maggie Rogers, Laurie Anderson, and more. (Free with donations encouraged., on-demand viewing through Nov. 22, mandolin.com)

CraftNow: CraftMONTH 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday) November is officially CraftMONTH in Philadelphia. Celebrate with events, exhibits, and hands-on demonstrations all month long at your favorite Philly art institutions. The festivities begin with the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Craft Show and winds down at the end of the month at Wayne Art Center’s Craft Forms. (through Nov. 30, Various locations, craftnowphila.org)

Dilworth Park Ice Rink ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) It’s time to lace up your skates and welcome winter back at Dilworth Park. Skaters of all ages can enjoy sessions on the ice rink, and cozy up in the cabin for warm drinks and food. Reservations and masks are encouraged. ($5-$17, through Feb. 27, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Magical Fantasy at The Navy Yard 🎪

(Art / in-person / outdoors / free) Magical Fantasy, a collection of bold and bright 3D art pieces by London-based artist Morag Myerscough, has transformed The Navy Yard into a colorful playground. Stop by to wander through the exhibit and escape into an abstract dreamland without leaving the city. (Free, through October 2022, Broad St. and Constitution Ave., navyyard.org)

Calendar contributors

Amber Burns is a writer and content creator living in Philadelphia. When she’s not writing, you can usually find her holed up in a coffee shop with a good book. Find her on social media @byamberburns.

Lauren McCutcheon is a Philadelphian, parent, and local writer. She writes about kids events for The Inquirer, including our Kids Calendar , which publishes each Sunday.

Howard Gensler writes about movies for The Inquirer, and is a former entertainment editor and writer for the Philadelphia Daily News. His work has also appeared in Premiere magazine, and he wrote the story on which the movie Hysteria , starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and Hugh Dancy, was based.

Dan DeLuca is the music critic for The Inquirer.

Patrick Rapa contributed to this article.