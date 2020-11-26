📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and the delta variant is still a concern in the area. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (NOV. 18)

LumiNature, Philadelphia Zoo ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) When the animals go to bed, one million lights go on throughout the zoo. Ticketholders discover trees made of butterflies, flamingos, and an octopus, walk through an aquarium-like tunnel, meet 200 electric penguins, and encounter loads more bulbs made into ethereal spaces and larger-than-life creatures. ($25 ages 12 and up, $20 ages 2-11, free under 2, Nov. 18-Jan. 9, timed entrance from 5:30-8:30 p.m., 3400 W. Girard Ave., philadelphiazoo.org)

Winter in Franklin Square ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday / free) Visibly glimmery from the Vine Street Expressway, Franklin Square lights up to on-the-half-hour holiday music (daily from 5 p.m.). Guests should plan to put aside a few dollars for a carousel ride, mini golf ($8-$15), and cocoa, spiked or not. All ages. (Free, Nov. 18-Feb. 27, Sun.-Thur. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Ak Dan Gwang Chil 🎶

(Music / in-person) Nine-member Korean folk-pop band Ak Dan Gwang Chil mix traditionalist elements — including a zither player — with the flashy trappings of K-Pop. They bring their high-energy show to the Arden Gild Hall on Thursday. ($25-$30, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., 2126 The Hwy, Del., ardenconcerts.com)

FRIDAY (NOV. 19)

Full Moon Hike 🌕️

(Fitness / in-person / outdoors / community) The brightness of a full moon signals moments of truth and illumination in our lives. Come take a closer look with the help of telescopes and UV flashlights while walking under the light of the moon and listening for nocturnal creatures. Dress for colder weather and bring your own flashlight. ($5-10, Nov. 19, 6-8 p.m., 8480 Hagys Mill Rd., schuylkillcenter.org)

Ancient Alcohol After Hours 🍺

(History / virtual) Grab a beer and learn about ancient brewing at this virtual beer event. You’ll learn how to recreate some ancient beer recipes while listening to some of history’s best drinking stories. Stock up on the suggested beer pairings in advance and your guide will talk you through them all during your tour. If you’re feeling inspired after the tour, head to the museum in person to take a closer look at some of the pieces from the drinking stories you loved. ($15, Nov. 19, 6-8 p.m., penn.museum)

A Longwood Christmas 🎄

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Stunning trees, fire pits, and dazzling lights bring Christmas to life at Longwood Gardens. Indoors, take a walk among the decorated Christmas trees, winter-themed waterways, and more. Outdoors, cozy up next to a blazing fire pit or take a walk under thousands of decorative lights hung throughout the gardens. Timed tickets are required. (Free-$30, Nov. 19-Jan. 9, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square longwoodgardens.org)

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend 🏃

(Fitness / in-person / outdoors) Runners can take in the views of historic Fairmount Park and the Schuylkill River as they race through the city in one of the nation’s top 10 marathons. The big race takes place on Sunday with a half-marathon, 8K run, and kids races taking place throughout the weekend. (Free to watch, Nov. 19-21, 22nd St. and Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philadelphiamarathon.com)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram 🎶

(Music / in-person) Still just 22, the now-veteran Mississippi bluesman Ingram is rapidly developing as a singer on his new 662, proving himself to be more than a hotshot guitar player and showman who likes to wander into the crowd, Albert Collins style. ($29.50-$49.50, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, bowerypresents.com)

Los Lobos 🎶

(Music / in-person) The great Chicano band from East L.A. who headlined the Wiggins Park portion of the XPoNential Music Festival in Camden in September returns for two shows at the City Winery. The David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas-led quintet, which also includes Philly local Steve Berlin on sax and keys, are touring behind Native Sons, their collection of covers of fellow Southern California songwriters. ($58-$72, Nov. 19-20, 8 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia)

(Movie / in-person) Writer-director Jason Reitman (Juno) puts his spin on his father Ivan’s Ghostbusters franchise with a fresh story that hearkens back to the original and subtly brings back Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. With Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace. (Rated PG-13. Premieres Nov. 19 in theaters)

(Movie / virtual and in-person) Will Smith stars as Richard Williams in this biopic about how he helped coach, nurture, and create tennis greats out of his daughters Venus and Serena. (Rated PG-13. Premieres Nov. 19 in theaters and on HBO Max)

(Movie / virtual and in-person) Documentary about the life of chef Julia Child and how she changed both the culture and the way we cook. Featuring interviews with many of today’s well-known cooking stars. (Rated PG-13. Premieres Nov. 19 in select theaters)

SATURDAY (NOV. 20)

A Very Furry Christmas, Sesame Place 🎁

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Trees and cuddly characters that sing and sway draw kids into the holiday magic at the home of Elmo, Big Bird — you know the rest of them. A family zone offers a warm spot by fire pits, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, and more Sesame friends. Rides, shops, and snack spots are open. Water park is not. Ages 0-7. ($89.99 for one-day tickets, $99.99 for two-day tickets, free 23 months & under, Nov. 20-Jan. 2, 2022, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Real Estate 🎶

(Music / in-person) North Jersey quintet Real Estate are masters of the subtly catchy indie rock earworm. The band, whose 2009 debut EP was called Atlantic City Expressway, heads down the Shore to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Days. Liquor Store opens. ($30, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., 247 New York Ave., Atlantic City, anchorrockclub.com)

NRBQ 🎶

(Music / in-person) Free-wheeling songwriter and Thelonious Monk-inspired pianist Terry Adams has long been without former colleague Big Al Anderson in leading genius bar band NRBQ, but he has a quite capable songwriter and co-frontman in guitarist Scott Ligon. Dragnet, the new album, is a collection of fine originals, plus a cover of the title instrumental from the old Jack Webb TV series. Last time they played in Ardmore, a couple of members of the Sun Ra Arkestra showed up to join them. ($35-$50, Nov. 20, 8 p.m, 35 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, thelivingroomat35east.com)

Dan Deacon 🎶

(Music / in-person) Baltimore indie composer and electronic musician Deacon is renowned for manically energized shows that involve lots of dancing on the dance floor. How that will play out in a pandemic world with Deacon touring in support of his meditative but still pumped up Mystic Familiar will be revealed at Underground Arts. ($15, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., 1200 Callowhill St., undergroundarts.org)

SUNDAY (NOV. 21)

Philly Be Drawlin Paint Party 🖌️

(Art / in-person / community / free) Join more than 20 of Philly’s talented and engaging visual artists for a night of painting, with a twist. Enjoy drinks, music and watch as artists collaborate together across 10 canvases. Registration is required and seating is limited. (Free, Nov. 21, 6-9 p.m., 253 N. Third St., eventbrite.com)

Healing Sound Bath Meditation & Yoga 🧘

(Fitness / in-person / community) Take your meditation and yoga practice to new levels by adding a bath of calming sound waves and vibrations. This yoga-infused meditation workshop will help ease you into a peaceful alignment and remind you to stay in gratitude. Masks will be required in common areas and studios but may be removed upon showing proof of vaccination. ($18, Nov. 21, 3-4 p.m., 2001 Green St., lumosyogaandbarre.com)

Keepers of the Culture Family Day 📚

(Storytelling / virtual / free / kid-friendly) Philly’s foremost tellers of Afrocentric stories keep the oral tradition alive and celebrate their 25th annual Family Day on Sunday sponsored by the Free Library of Philadelphia. Ages 4+. (Free, Nov. 21, 2 p.m., libwww.freelibrary.org)

GZA / Ghostface Killah / Raekwon 🎶

(Music / in-person) A triple bill of Wu Tang Clan members who have made great solo albums, from the GZA’s Liquid Swords, Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx and Ghostface’s Supreme Clientele. ($49.50-$54.50, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., 7th and Willow Sts., bowerypresents.com)

The Immediate Family 🎶

(Music / in-person) This supergroup of sorts includes guitarists Danny Kortchmar and Waddy Wachtel, bassist Leland Sklar, and drummer Russ Kunkel, who collectively provided backing for scores of recordings for 1970s and 1980s L.A. acts including Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon and others. Former Pure Prairie League member Steve Postell fronts the band, and Jonah Tolchin opens. ($30, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com)

MONDAY (NOV. 22)

Deck the Hall Light Show, City Hall ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free / multiday) After dark, multicolor projections metamorphose the western façade of City Hall, adding to the magic of the skating rink and winter garden. All ages. (Free, Nov. 22-Jan. 1, 2022, 5-9 p.m. on weekdays, until 10 on weekends, 15th and Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

TUESDAY (NOV. 23)

Anastasia, Merriam Theater 🎭

(Theater / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Kyla Stone comes to Philly as Anya to lead the musical tale of an unaware princess who discovers love, her long-lost royal family, and herself in Paris. Stone is the first Black actor to play the Broadway touring role. Ages 7+. ($39-$119, Nov. 23-28, 250 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

WEDNESDAY (NOV. 24)

Teyana Taylor 🎶

(Music / in-person) Taylor has spoken out about feeling under-appreciated by her record label — Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music — and now the 30-year-old R&B singer says she’s retiring from the music business. She brings The Last Rose Petal …. Farewell tour to Fishtown on Thanksgiving Eve. ($35-$40, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com)

(Movie / in-person) Disney animation, which has recently taken on an international flair, tells the story of a Colombian girl who longs for the magic powers of the rest of her family, but then must save that magic when it begins to disappear. Songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Rated PG. Premieres Nov. 24 in theaters)

(Movie / in-person) Director Ridley Scott follows up The Last Duel, with the tale of how Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) brought turmoil and more to the famed Gucci fashion house. Cast includes Salma Hayek, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino. (Rated R. Premieres Nov. 24 in theaters)

THURSDAY (NOV. 25)

Thanksgiving Day Parade 🦃

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) The first and oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the country is back with the floats, characters, and bands we know and love, brought to us by 6ABC and Dunkin. The parade makes its way along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in the shadow of attractions like the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Free, Nov. 25, 8:30 a.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.)

Comcast Holiday Spectacular 🎄

(Seasonal / in-person / free / kid-friendly) The free Comcast Holiday Spectacular takes place in the towering Comcast Center’s main lobby on JFK Blvd. The show, which features scenes of snow-covered hills, festive dance performances, and images of favorite holiday traditions, runs daily through Jan. 1 on the Comcast Center’s huge video wall. The show runs on the hour, every hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Free, Nov. 25-Jan. 1, 1701 JFK Blvd., comcastcentercampus.com)

Christmas Village at LOVE Park 🎄

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / multiday) ‘Tis the season for your favorite vendors from around the world to make their return to LOVE Park at Christmas Village. Find the perfect, unique gift for everyone on your list and enjoy rides, family-friendly activities and your favorite seasonal food and drink items, from hot chocolate to raclette. (Free, Nov. 25-Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 15th St. and JFK Blvd., philachristmas.com)

» READ MORE: Find the best kids events in our weekly kids calendar

ONGOING

Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival 🎬

(Movies / in-person / festival / community) The Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival celebrates Jewish culture and storytelling through a week-plus of film. This month, enjoy a variety of screenings exploring Jewish life, history and culture both in-person and virtually. ($15-$180, through Nov. 20, various locations, phillyjfm.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

WisdomSound 🎶

(Music / virtual / free) Richard Gere hosts this benefit from the Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery and Nagi Nunnery in Nepal. The online performance stars Cher, Angelique Kids, Norah Jones, Jon Batiste, Steve Miller Band, Maggie Rogers, Laurie Anderson, and more. (Free with donations encouraged., on-demand viewing through Nov. 22, mandolin.com)

CraftNow: CraftMONTH 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday) November is officially CraftMONTH in Philadelphia. Celebrate with events, exhibits, and hands-on demonstrations all month long at your favorite Philly art institutions. The festivities begin with the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Craft Show and winds down at the end of the month at Wayne Art Center’s Craft Forms. (through Nov. 30, Various locations, craftnowphila.org)

The Little Mermaid, Walnut Street Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / ongoing / kid-friendly) Back into seats and Under the Sea, Walnut Street makes its kid-friendly comeback with a Disney greatest hit, starring Diana Huey as Ariel. Proof of vaccination for kids 12 and up, negative COVID-19 test for ages 11 and under, and government-issued photo id for ages 18 and up are required. ($25-$175, Nov. 16, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022, 825 Walnut St., walnutstreettheatre.org)

Dilworth Park Ice Rink ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) It’s time to lace up your skates and welcome winter back at Dilworth Park. Skaters of all ages can enjoy sessions on the ice rink, and cozy up in the cabin for warm drinks and food. Reservations and masks are encouraged. ($5-$17, through Feb. 27, 2022, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Wintergarden at Dilworth Park ❄️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) You can explore an all-outdoor festive wonderland as part of Dilworth Park’s holiday offerings, though this free garden is open way beyond just the holiday season — you can visit into the spring. Here, make your way through light installations, plant displays, a giant dome-shaped arbor, and more all within the backdrop of City Hall. (Free, through April 3, 2022, centercityphila.org, 1 S. 15th St.)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, Nov. 13-Apr. 17, 2022, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Magical Fantasy at The Navy Yard 🎪

(Art / in-person / outdoors / free) Magical Fantasy, a collection of bold and bright 3D art pieces by London-based artist Morag Myerscough, has transformed The Navy Yard into a colorful playground. Stop by to wander through the exhibit and escape into an abstract dreamland without leaving the city. (Free, through October 2022, Broad St. and Constitution Ave., navyyard.org)

» READ MORE: How to do everything better right now: A collection of our most useful stories

Calendar contributors