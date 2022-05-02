Philadelphia will no longer be the only major U.S. city that does not have a street-sweeping program.

On April 4, the Streets Department began Phase II of its street-sweeping pilot program, adding 14 pilot areas that will receive cleaning services. In the first month of the program, residents in those areas were not ticketed if they didn’t move their car for street sweeping — however, as of May 1, tickets will now be issued.

Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) is now enforcing the no-parking rule on street-sweeping days in specific areas. That means if you don’t move your car, you’re going to get ticketed.

Here’s what you can expect with this program.

What does the street-sweeping program entail?

A “mechanical broom” street-sweeping vehicle and a team of city street cleaners will clear debris, remove trash, and make sure waterways are clear on designated streets. The mechanical broom will sweep streets from curb to curb.

City street cleaners will have backpack blowers and hand brooms to gather smaller trash. There will also be sanitation officers issuing sanitation code violations related to litter and dumping.

What is Philadelphia’s street-sweeping schedule for 2022?

Through the end of November, street cleaning will take place Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If there is an official city holiday on your street’s sweeping day, services will resume the next week.

How often will streets get swept?

Once a week.

What time of day will street sweeping happen?

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

What neighborhoods get street sweeping?

A total of 14 pilot areas have been identified by the Streets Department. However, only the first six will see parking enforcement now. Residents in the remaining eight areas will be given a 30-day grace period until parking enforcement begins in their area. An exact date for those areas hasn’t been released yet.

Areas where parking enforcement went into effect on May 1:

North Central: Broad Street to 22nd Street from Glenwood Avenue to Diamond Street

South Philly: McKean Street to Oregon Avenue from Fourth Street to Eighth Street

Southwest: Woodland Avenue to Kingsessing Avenue from 49th Street to Cemetery Avenue

Strawberry Mansion: Diamond Street to Lehigh Avenue from Sedgley Street to 33rd Street

Kensington: Second Street to Kensington Avenue from Tioga Street to Lehigh Avenue

West Philly: Parkside Avenue to Spring Garden Street from 40th Street to 52nd Street

Areas where parking enforcement will begin at a later date:

Frankford: Bridge Street to Adams Avenue from Griscom Street to Torresdale Avenue

Germantown: Berkley Street to Chelten Avenue from Pulaski Avenue to Wakefield Street

Logan : Godfrey Street to Roosevelt Boulevard from Broad Street to Fifth Street

Nicetown: Broad Street to Clarissa Street from Hunting Park Avenue to Windrim Street

Paschall: 58th Street to 70th Street from Greenway Avenue to Dicks Street

Point Breeze: Christian Street to McKean Street from Broad Street to 24th Street

Port Richmond: Kensington Avenue to Aramingo Avenue from Tioga Street to Lehigh Avenue

West Fairhill: Fifth Street to 13th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Susquehanna Avenue

What do I have to do to prepare for street-sweeping days?

Follow the “no parking signs,” which will have information about your area’s street sweeping parking restrictions. On days when street sweeping is coming to your area, move your vehicle so that the mechanical broom can sweep the streets from curb to curb.

Folks are encouraged to sweep their sidewalk and gather debris prior to street-sweeping days. However, the city advises not to sweep trash and debris into the street.

It’s a good rule of thumb to always follow the city’s trash and recycling protocol — plus, by doing so, you’ll make street sweepers’ lives easier. Make sure your trash and recycling bins are out on your neighborhood’s designated trash day at the proper location and make sure your trash and recycling are in proper containers or bags to prevent additional litter. Lastly, remember to only put out household trash for pick up. Specific items that are too large for collection or need to be disposed of at a specialized facility should not be put out for trash collection. Here are the city’s rules for residential trash and recycling collection.

Do I have to move my car for street sweeping?

Yes — or you will get ticketed.

What happens if I don’t move my car for street sweeping?

You’ll get a $31 fine. Your car won’t be towed, but it will be ticketed.

Who enforces street sweeping parking rules?

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA).

What happens if I get a street cleaning parking ticket?

You have to pay the fine on PPA’s website. You can also pay by phone, mail, or in person.

When will more of Philadelphia get into the program?

That is still unknown. It has taken the city nearly 20 years to get this pilot program off the ground. Based on the pilot’s performance, more areas may be added further down the road.