After you determine who you’ll vote for by using our handy voter guide, you may need to figure out how to get to your ballot box on Election Day.

During the early days of lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions, many scrambled to figure out how they would get to the polls on Election Day in 2020. Ridesharing services, civic organizations and other groups began offering free rides to their polling location in response.

Now, two years later — are these groups still offering free rides? The short answer is no, not really. However, Lyft is going to bring back its tradition of helping get people to the polls by offering discounted rides across the board.

Lyft is offering 50% off on all rides across the country on Nov. 8. The discount will cover up to $10. All you have to do is use the promo code VOTE22 to redeem the discount. You can preload the discount on your account before Election Day or do it the day-of.

Remember, the discount can only be used on Nov. 8.

Lyft is also working with non-profit organizations such as the League of Women Voters, NAACP, and others to distribute free ride codes to historically underserved communities.

Here are some of the organizations distributing those free promo codes:

Try reaching out to the local chapters of these organization (if they have one), and see about promo codes for free rides to the polls.

You can also check with your local religious institution, civic organizations and neighborhood groups to see if anyone is coordinating transportation to the polls in your community.