Working out isn’t exactly a Thanksgiving Day priority. But it can be more than just a way to fill the time before a giant late-afternoon Thanksgiving dinner.

Turkey trots are a Thanksgiving morning tradition of taking a quick run or walk to help gear up for that share of turkey, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, and pie. Working out may not be your preferred way to spend Thanksgiving morning (who is going to cook that turkey!?), but, if it is, there are many places where you can join a 5K run or a one-mile walk to kick off the holiday. And many feature ways to give back to your community, too.

Here are some turkey trots happening in the Philadelphia region this Thanksgiving.

With no chip timing, this race along the Moorestown High School Cross Country course keeps it low key with plenty of friends and fun. Money raised from this trot has helped the cross country teams build a trail to run on and supply uniforms. If 5Ks aren’t your thing, you can also participate in a one-mile fun run. Registration begins on November 18 and ends on the day before Thanksgiving. A virtual trot will be held as well, which is set to begin slightly before the in-person event. The yearly event also hosts a food drive in support of Moorestown’s underserved youth, so you can also donate healthy breakfast foods and snacks like granola bars, apple sauce, shelf-stable milk, and fruit cups.

📍350 Bridgeboro Road, Moorestown, NJ, 🌐 runsignup.com/Race/NJ 📷 @mhs_quakers_athletics 🕑 Nov. 25, Race starts at 9:45 a.m.

You’ll want to get to this race early for the best part — the Saucony Turkey Toss. The guy and gal who can shot put a frozen bird the farthest and finish the 5K under 30 minutes (35 minutes for women) win a pair of Saucony running shoes. A portion of the profits benefit a local homeless shelter. This event is being held in person on Thanksgiving Day and virtually through the following Monday, so there’s plenty of time to sign up.

📍101 College Drive, Pottstown, 🌐 runsignup.com/Race 📷 @saucony 🕑 Nov. 25, Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

One of the oldest turkey trots in the Philadelphia area, the 28th annual five-mile race benefits Face to Face, a human services agency that provides meals, basic health care, legal and social services, computer training and creative arts studios to the neighborhood’s disadvantaged residents. If five miles is too much, you can also do a one-mile fun run/walk. And if you’re not looking to join large outdoor gatherings yet, this year’s trot has a virtual option, too. Pre-registration packet pickup begins November 23 at 3 p.m. at the nearby Cedar House.

📍Forbidden Trail at the intersection of Thomas Road and W. Northwestern Avenue, Parking Lot #3., 🌐 runsignup.com/Race/PA 📷 @facetofacegermantown 🕑 Nov. 25, registration at 7:30 a.m. Race starts at 9 a.m.

Gather your family and friends and wobble over to this very popular 5K run and two-mile walk in the center of Abington Township. Awards will go to winners in different age groups, and a few fun awards like the most bundled up and the best corny costume will be given out as well. Proceeds benefit the Abington YMCA Financial Assistance Program, helping those in need.

📍1073 Old York Road, Abington, 📞 215-220-9199, 🌐 philaymca.org/gobblewobble5k 📷 @philaymca 🕑 Nov. 25, Race starts at 9 a.m.

If you want to get a few miles in you before you go on your feeding frenzy, join the Bucks County Road Runners (BCRR) in Langhorne. The course weaves through both residential streets and open fields, so the scenery never gets boring. In addition to the classic 5K, there’s also a one-mile fun run. The BCRR’s charity partners include Parkinson Alliance, Courier Times Give a Christmas, and Advocates for the Homeless and Those in Need. Pick up an advance packet beginning November 20.

📍16 Summit Square Shopping Center, Langhorne, 🌐 runsignup.com/Race 📷 @bucks_county_road_runners 🕑 Nov. 25, Race starts at 9 a.m.

Join the Medford Lakes Colony and run this 5K where all proceeds go toward creating accessible access to buildings, beaches, and pavilions in the area. The course features paved and trail terrain through the picturesque community of the Borough of Medford Lakes. T-shirts and age group awards will also be presented. Non-perishable food donations will also be accepted at the event in support of the Medford Lakes Lions Food Bank.

📍79 Tecumseh Trail, Medford, 📧 office@medfordlakescolony.org 🌐 runsignup.com/Race 🕑 Nov. 25, Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

At the Garnet Valley Turkey Trot, choose from a 5K varied terrain run/walk or a one-mile paved walk and roll — wheelchairs and strollers welcome. Promising to be their best race yet, Action Potential’s turkey trot has teamed up with Pattison Sports Group to offer a bigger and better race than ever before. The race will benefit the Healthy Kids Running Series, a nonprofit organization that combats childhood obesity through healthy lifestyle teachings. Garnet Valley’s trot registration is open now, and ends 15 minutes before the race begins on Thanksgiving day.

📍Garnet Valley High School, Glen Mills, 📧 Tamara@HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org, 🌐 runsignup.com/Race, 🕑 Nov. 25, Race starts at 9 a.m.

After a year-long hiatus, the Cardinal Foley Turkey Trot will return for its 15th annual run, both in-person and virtually. Taking place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, this is the only run on this list that’s happening after Turkey Day. Runners can take one of two routes — the 1.2-mile family fun walk, which winds you through Havertown, or the 5K route through the Brookline neighborhood.

📍401 Brookline Blvd, Havertown, 🌐 runsignup.com/Race 🕑 Nov. 27, Race starts at 9 a.m.

Steven White and Kelly O’Shea contributed to this article.