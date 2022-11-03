These Philly-area restaurants are offering dine-in meals on Thanksgiving Day

Not everyone is up for, or able to, partake in a Thanksgiving Day at home.

Some want to forgo the prep. Others might be going it alone this year.

For those who want to go out for a meal on the holiday, some restaurants are open for dine-in service. And one of the best parts for you: no cleanup.

With the help of restaurants and food establishments, we’ve compiled a list of where to dine this Thanksgiving. Reservations are strongly recommended or even required at most.

This list will be regularly updated, so other restaurants open for dining-in on the holiday kindly email us.

Enjoy a buffet of seasonal salads and soups, displays of seafood and aged ham, accompaniments like candied yams and whipped yukon gold potatoes, carving stations featuring roasted Lancaster turkey, herb-roasted prime rib, and whole roasted salmon, and more. End the meal with pies and cookies galore. Pay $85 per adult and $25 per child 12 and under. Add a $35 optional wine pairing prepared by the beverage team. Reservations are available via Resy from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

📍 1200 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 📞 215-231-7300, 🌐 bankandbourbon.com

Enjoy half a turkey, stuffing, vegetables, sauce, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes for $90 or rabbit, stuffing, vegetables, sauce, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes for $80 on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in from 3 to 8:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred.

📍 1007 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125, 📞 215-620-7290, 🌐 elwoodrestaurant.com

Dine at The Rittenhouse Hotel on Thanksgiving Day. At Lacroix, guests can enjoy an array of breakfast favorites and holiday classics with a French twist. Menu items include gratin of Brussels sprouts, beef tartare with horseradish wild mushroom turnover, candied sweet potatoes, traditional turkey stuffing, sweet corn flan and salty kettle popcorn, pumpkin pie terrine, and more. Ham, lamb, pork loin, bratwurst, and turkey are offered for carving. Seatings will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect to pay $150 per person and $75 per kid 8 and under. Reservations for parties up to eight people can be made on Resy.com.

📍 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103, 📞 215-790-2533, 🌐 lacroixrestaurant.com

A full à la carte menu with seasonal additions is available on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 5 p.m. Reserve your seat on OpenTable.

📍 1 N. 19th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 📞 215-419-5055, 🌐 vernickfish.com

Reserve your spot for a French-inspired Thanksgiving spread. Choose from seasonal menu items à la carte or three-course pre-fix menu with items only available on the holiday. The pre-fix menu is $55 per person. It includes an appetizer (roasted golden beets salad), an entrée (apple cider-brined turkey breast with roasted root vegetables, bacon croissant stuffing, crispy Brussels sprouts, and giblet gravy), and dessert (basque cheesecake with roasted Bosc pear, port wine reduction, and Chantilly cream).

📍 1170 Ludlow St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 📞 215-258-9430, 🌐 thewayward.com

The Prime Rib is hosting a Thanksgiving spread for $45 per person. Dig into an oven roast turkey dinner, complete with Prestige Farms Free Range turkey, traditional stuffing, cranberry relish, haricots verts, and classic gravy. Side dishes like maple glazed sweet potatoes and braised collard greens with smoked turkey are an additional $9. For dessert, indulge in a pumpkin or apple pie a la mode for an extra $9.

📍 900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148, 📞 267-682-7500, 🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com/dine-and-drink/the-prime-rib

Seek out this Thanksgiving buffet in Rittenhouse Square. Seatings are at noon and 2 p.m. for $75 per person There will be a raw bar, whole roasted New York strip loin with horseradish crème fraiche and rosemary jus, sweet potatoes with brandy caramel sauce and savory granola, herb-brined turkey breast with roulade of dark meat, and cranberry chutney, and more. Reserve your seat over the phone or on OpenTable.

📍120 S. 17th St., Philadelphia PA 19103, 📞 215-569-8300, 🌐 sofitel-philadelphia.com/dining-lounge/chez-colette

Here you’ll find turkey, salad, pasta, stuffing, and sweet potato mouse for dinner and pumpkin pie for dessert for $140 for four people, or $75 for two. Add-ons are $3 to $50. The restaurant is BYOB and cash only.

📍 2500 S. Broad and Porter, Philadelphia, PA 19145, 📞 856-981-0910, 🌐 scannicchio.online

When you dine at Fork, Thanksgiving is a four-course prix-fixe meal for $110 per person. Each person in your party gets a choice of squash soup with pickled apple, Brussels sprouts, fluke crudo, or beet salad. Next, choose one dish of roasted heirloom turkey, dry-aged 32-ounce rib eye steak or whole Pennsylvania trout. For the table, enjoy Anadama corn and walnut stuffing, mashed potatoes with shaved truffle, and roasted fall root vegetables and mushrooms. Finish off with High Street pies: five spice apple and ginger honeynut squash. There are also ginger molasses biscotti for dessert. Reservations can be made online for feasting from noon to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

📍 306 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 📞 215-625-9425, 🌐 forkrestaurant.com

Head to the nautical-themed bar and eatery on Thanksgiving Day for all your favorites. Enjoy roast turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, glazed carrots, and mashed potatoes for $30 per person. All locations except 3131 Walnut Street will be open on Thanksgiving. No reservations needed.

📍 1511 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102 and 1801 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 🌐 misconducttavern.com

On Thanksgiving Day, begin your feasting at noon at Jean-Georges. The four-course menu features family-style appetizers, including Parmesan risotto with white truffles, raw bay scallops with cranberry-ginger vinaigrette and fresh wasabi, and butternut squash soup topped with mushrooms and chives. The main course will be a roasted turkey breast and confit leg accompanied by traditional sides and fixings, followed by desserts. Choose from a selection of desserts for $185 per person and $85 for kids ages 5 to 12. Reserve your spot on OpenTable.

📍 1 N. 19th St., Philadelphia PA 19103, 📞 215-419-5057, 🌐 jean-georgesphiladelphia.com

Enjoy an à la carte menu in the clouds on Thanksgiving from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The à la carte menu features Thanksgiving classics, including roasted turkey, pumpkin pie, and chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s spin on traditional side dishes.

You can also find a holiday brunch on Nov. 24 to 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with dishes from brioche French toast with crispy bacon and seasonal fruit to wood-fired black truffle and fontina cheese.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

📍 1 N. 19th St., Philadelphia PA 19103, 📞 215-419-5059, 🌐 jgskyhigh.com

Join the lunch/dinner buffet from noon to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The buffet includes roasted beet salad, salmon, chestnut stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and whipped potatoes, plus a dessert station. It’s $80 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and $40 for children under 12. There is also a breakfast buffet line from 7 to 11 a.m. for $29 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and $16 for children under 12.

📍 1437 Chestnut St. (located in the W Hotel), Philadelphia, PA 19102, 📞 732-850-8272, 🌐 dolceitalianrestaurant.com

Dive into the Thanksgiving buffet with seating times from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while you enjoy live classical music in the two-tier Grand Ballroom. The menu will feature dishes like maple-thyme-brined turkey, dozens of salads and side dishes, a raw bar, cheese and charcuterie, and a lavish dessert spread. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available and full beverage service is available for purchase. Reservations are available on OpenTable. The buffet is $95 per person plus tax and 24% gratuity. It is half-priced for children ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and under eat for free.

📍 200 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102, 📞 215-790-1919, 🌐 hyatt.com/the-bellevue-hotel

The University City restaurant has dine-in menus for $50 per person.

Executive Chef Kyle Berman offers an elevated take on the classic Thanksgiving dinner at the restaurant with roasted turkey breast, pomme puree with chives, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, clover roll with maple rosemary butter, candied yams with pecans, choice of between peach cobbler and apple pie for dessert. Reservations can be made on Resy.com.

📍20 S. 33rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, 📞 215-398-1874, 🌐 coopphilly.com

Enter the Chestnut Street restaurant for a Thanksgiving grand buffet this holiday. For $75 per adult ($25 per kid under 12). Feast on turkey with herb butter, sage and wild onion gravy or smoked wagyu brisket with horseradish crème fraiche for your meat. Expect green bean casserole and brioche stuffing, sweet potato mash, cornbread and more. Desserts include apple cobbler and pumpkin bread pudding. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

📍 433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 📞 215-923-2267, 🌐 redowltavern.com

For $55 per person, enjoy shareable sides including crispy Brussels sprouts with bacon vinaigrette, cornbread stuffing, mashed Yukon potatoes, and more. Choose from entrees like roasted Lancaster turkey with cranberry, pineapple glazed ham, or honey barbecue-glazed salmon. Dessert is a whole mini pie (pumpkin, pecan, or apple crumble). The Twisted Tail’s Thanksgiving Family Style dinner will be served from noon to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

📍 509 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 📞 215-558-2471, 🌐 thetwistedtail.com

The steakhouse boasts a prix-fixe three course dinner from 3 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy a non-traditional Thanksgiving feast with a brunch reservation. The three-course sit-down dinner is $115 per adult, $50 per kid under age 12. There will be short rib cavatelli, Pennsylvania roasted turkey with cider brined breast, braised leg and natural jus sage gravy, pumpkin cheesecake and more. Sides are served family-style, including cornbread turkey stuffing, Brussels sprouts and house made cranberry sauce.

📍1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103, 📞 215-963-2788, 🌐 urbanfarmersteakhouse.com

Get Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cray Taste in Old City. Reserve your spot online.

The traditional feast, which is priced at $24.99 per person ($15.99 for kids 10 and under), features a choice of entrees that include roasted turkey, fried chicken, red pepper shrimp, fried whiting, as well as a choice of two sides, featuring stuffing, candied yams, sautéed kale, mac and cheese, cornbread, and cranberry sauce. There will also be a choice of sweet potato pie or pumpkin pie for dessert.

📍118 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 📞 267-886-9014, 🌐 craytaste.com

Tela’s will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an a la carte full brunch menu, plus coffee and fresh pastries. Reservations are not required. The bottleshop will also be open for those that need to pick-up alcohol.

📍1833 Fairmount Ave., 📞 215-235-0170, 🌐 telasmarket.com

Book your reservations for Thanksgiving Day at A.Kitchen. The Rittenhouse restaurant and bar will be serving a three-course menu from Chef Eli Collins from noon to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an endive salad with chevre, smoked dates, walnuts, and honeycrisp apples or clam chowder with oyster crackers, bacon, and sherry cream for the first course. Choose from a roasted turkey breast, roasted cod, braised short rib or honeynut squash with polenta. Sides for the table include Brussels sprouts, sausage and escarole stuffing, sweet potato and gruyere gratin, and carrots with harissa. Finish off the meal with the dessert selection: squash pie and tart tatin. Dinner is $125 per person. Reservations are available via Resy.

📍135 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103, 📞 215-825-7030, 🌐akitchenandbar.com

Head to South Jersey’s seaside resort for two dining experiences in its elegant rotunda Main Dining Room this Thanksgiving. There’s the Thanksgiving buffet with raw bar, carving station and desserts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $64.95 per person and a Thanksgiving prix-fixe dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. for $39.95 per person. Reservations for both the buffet and prix-fixe dinner can be made on OpenTable or by phone.

📍401 S. New York Road., Galloway, 📞 609-652-1800 (ext. 4), 🌐 seaviewdolcehotel.com

In Stone Harbor, a traditional Thanksgiving buffet with all your favorite holiday fixings is available on the holiday from noon to 6 p.m. There will be chilled salads, warm soups, roasted turkey, grilled beef medallions, crispy haddock, cider-braised pork shoulder, sweet potato casserole and other sides, and assorted desserts. Adults pay $54-plus and kids ages 12 and under pay $26-plus. Reservations required; call to book.

📍 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, 08247, 📞 609-368-0100 (ext. 0), 🌐 reedsatshelterhaven.com

Dive into this Thanksgiving buffet in the Rhapsody Ballroom. There’s a shrimp cocktail bar, a salad bar, dips and chips section, cheese and fruit board picks, charcuterie board options, hot entrees like asiago florentine stuffed chicken and smoked gouda baked cavatappi, carving items like honey thyme roasted turkey and rosemary orange pork loin. Finish off with pumpkin pie and vanilla Chantilly, raspberry swirl cheesecake cups, apple cider mousse cups, and other desserts. Dine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adults pay $70-plus and kids ages 12 and under pay $30-plus. Reservations, accepted until Nov. 20, are required; call to book. Odette’s restaurant will be open 6 to 10 p.m. with a modified light bite menu with turkey and holiday specials.

📍 274 S. River Road, New Hope, PA 18938, 📞 215-682-2022, 🌐 riverhousenewhope.com

Join chef-partner Tyler Akin’s family Thanksgiving table at Le Cavalier in Wilmington. At the French brasserie, find onion soup, roasted Brussel sprouts, foie gras tartine, roasted turkey, citrus-glazed ham, seared tuna, brioche stuffing, and more. For dessert, indulge in sweet potato pie with Apollonia spice, cocoa nibs, sage crème Chantilly, and French apple cider cake with Calvados-caramel pecans and buttercream. The dinner is $75 per person — get a beverage pairing for a supplemental fee. Reservations can be made from 1 to 7 p.m. on Resy.com.

📍 42 W. 11th St., Wilmington, DE 19801, 📞 302-594-3154, 🌐 lecavalierde.com

There are two ways to enjoy Thanksgiving with this King of Prussia restaurant. The “heat and eat” menu offers a full Thanksgiving dinner for four, plus snacks and breakfast treats for the holiday weekend. The menu items come with easy step-by-step cooking and reheating instructions. Order by Nov. 17 at noon online for a la carte items.

The “hot and ready-to-eat” option lets you feast without any cooking. Pre-order honey-glazed spiral baked ham, roasted turkey, and much more for $45 per person ($20 for children ages 12 and under) by Nov. 9. Pick up only on Thanksgiving Day.

For something sweet, be sure to order handcrafted pies, cakes, and chocolates online too.

📍255 Main St., King of Prussia, 📞 484-808-4008, 🌐wearefoundingfarmers

Enjoy Thanksgiving buffet with skyline views on the Delaware River. Dig into three cheese baked macaroni, hand-carved oven roasted turkey, potato gnocchi, garlic mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, gravy and more. Plus, there will be apple crisp and an assortment of cakes, brownies and pastries for dessert. The two-hour buffet starts at $79 per person with live DJ entertainment. Board at 2:30 p.m. at Penn’s Landing for the 3 p.m. cruise. Book online.

📍401 South Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106, 🌐cityexperiences.com/philadelphia