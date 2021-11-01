Turkey trots happening in Philly this Thanksgiving

Working out isn’t exactly a Thanksgiving Day priority. But it can be more than just a way to fill the time before a giant late-afternoon Thanksgiving dinner.

Turkey trots are a Thanksgiving morning tradition of taking a quick run or walk to help gear up for that share of turkey, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, and pie. Working out may not be your preferred way to spend Thanksgiving morning (who is going to cook that turkey?), but, if it is, there are many places where you can join a 5K run or a 1-mile walk to kick off the holiday. And many feature ways to give back to your community, too.

Here are some turkey trots happening in the Philadelphia region this Thanksgiving.

With no chip timing, this race along the Moorestown High School Cross Country course keeps it low-key with plenty of friends and fun. Money raised from this trot has helped the cross-country teams build a trail to run on and supply uniforms. If 5Ks aren’t your thing, you can also participate in a 1-mile fun run. Registration begins at 9:30 p.m. onThanksgiving Day. The yearly event also hosts a food drive in support of Moorestown’s underserved youths, so you can also donate healthy breakfast foods and snacks like granola bars, applesauce, shelf-stable milk, and fruit cups.

📍350 Bridgeboro Road., Moorestown, N.J., 08057, 🌐 runsignup.com/Race/NJ 📷 @mhs_quakers_athletics 🕑 Nov. 23, 5K race starts at 9:30 a.m.

You’ll want to get to this race early for the best part — the Saucony Turkey Toss. The guy and gal who can throw a frozen bird the farthest and finish the 5K under 30 minutes (35 minutes for women) win a pair of Saucony running shoes. A portion of the profits benefit a local homeless shelter. This event is being held in person on Thanksgiving Day and virtually (the event is full) Sign up online.

📍101 College Dr., Pottstown, 19465, 🌐 runsignup.com/Race 📷 @saucony 🕑 Nov. 23, Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

One of the oldest turkey trots in the Philadelphia area, this 31st annual 5-mile race benefits Face to Face, a human services agency that provides meals, basic health care, legal and social services, computer training, and creative arts studios to the neighborhood’s disadvantaged residents. If 5 miles is too much, you can also do a 1-mile fun run/walk. And if you’re not looking to join large outdoor gatherings yet, this year’s trot has a virtual option, too. Pre-registration packet pickup begins Nov. 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Face to Face, 123 East Price Street..

📍Forbidden Drive at the intersection of Thomas Road and West Northwestern Avenue, Parking Lot #3., 🌐runsignup.com 📷 @facetofacegermantown 🕑 Nov. 23, registration at 7 to 8:30 a.m. Race starts at 9 a.m.

Gather your family and friends and wobble over to this very popular 5K run and two-mile walk in Havertown, Royersford, and Abington. Proceeds benefit the YMCA Financial Assistance Program, helping those in need become a part of the Y family. For any runner looking to extend their season, the in-person race will be chip timed. If you can’t make it out, there’s a virtual option.

📍891 N. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083, and other locations, 📞 215-220-9199, 🌐 gpyconnect.philaymca.org/gobble-wobble, 📷 @philaymca 🕑 Nov. 23, Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

If you want to get a few miles in you before you go on your feeding frenzy, join the Bucks County Road Runners (BCRR) in Langhorne. The course weaves from Summit Square Shopping Center through streets of Middletown Township to Core Creek Park, so the scenery never gets boring. In addition to the classic 5K, there’s also a 1-mile fun run. The BCRR’s charity partners include Courier Times Give a Christmas and Advocates for the Homeless and Those in Need. Pick up an advance packet beginning Nov. 18.

📍16 Summit Square Shopping Center, Langhorne, 19047, 🌐 runsignup.com/Race, 🕑 Nov. 23, Race starts at 9 a.m.

Join the Medford Lakes Colony and run this 5K for which all proceeds go toward creating ADA-compliant access to buildings, beaches, and pavilions in the area. The course features paved and trail terrain through the picturesque community of the Borough of Medford Lakes. T-shirts and age group awards will also be presented. Non-perishable food donations will also be accepted at the event in support of the Medford Lakes Lions Food Bank.

📍79 Tecumseh Trail, Medford, N.J., 08055 📧 office@medfordlakescolony.org 🌐 runsignup.com/Race 🕑 Nov. 23, Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

At the Garnet Valley Turkey Trot, choose from a 5K varied terrain run/walk or a 1-mile paved walk and roll — wheelchairs and strollers welcome. The race will benefit the Healthy Kids Running Series, a nonprofit organization that combats childhood obesity through healthy lifestyle teachings. Garnet Valley’s trot registration is open now and ends at 9:10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

📍Garnet Valley High School, 552 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342, 📧 Tamara@HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org, 🌐 runsignup.com/Race, 🕑 Nov. 23, Race starts at 9 a.m.

The Cardinal Foley Turkey Trot returns for its 17th annual run. Taking place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, this is the only run on this list that’s happening after Turkey Day. Runners can take one of two routes — the family fun walk, which winds you through Havertown, the 5K route through the Brookline neighborhood, or the student 5K run for Cardinal Foley School students only.

📍401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, 19083, 🌐 runsignup.com 🕑 Nov. 25, 5K race starts at 9 a.m.

Kick off Thanksgiving running with the 7th annual Delco Turkey Trot. The race benefits the Nether Providence Elementary School PTO in Wallingford and all proceeds go right back to the students. Run/walk in the 5K road race or the 1-mile Little Drumstick run. Virtual participants can mail (with a postage fee) their medal and T-shirt. The family-friendly event allows strollers but no pets on the course. Sign up online.

📍Nether Providence Elementary School, 410 Moore Road, Wallingford, PA 19086, 🌐 bikesignup.com, 🕑 Nov. 23, 5K race starts at 9 a.m.

Celebrate the 22nd annual trot and raise funds for childhood cancer research on Thanksgiving Day. Take part in the 5K run, 1-mile walk, or kids’ fun run. Remember to leave your strollers and pets at home. Proceeds go to Cure4Cam Childhood Cancer Foundation.

📍Downingtown West High School gym, 445 Manor Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335, 🌐 runsignup.com, 🕑 Nov. 23, 5K race starts at 8:15 a.m. (7:40 a.m. for elite 5K run)

Steven White and Kelly O’Shea contributed to this article.