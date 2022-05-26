After 21 people — including 19 children — were shot and killed while attending school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, the entire nation is grappling with the tragedy.

Moments like these can be filled with grief, anger, and frustration — and you may be looking to speak out or support others. Many across the Philadelphia region feel the same way and are organizing events to bring awareness to the gun violence crisis and to support the families of Uvalde.

Here’s how to help the families of the Uvalde school shooting, if you can’t make it out to the events below.

This story will be updated. Do you know of any events that we should include? Please email us.

Gloucester County Institute of Technology

Thursday, May 26, 11:20 a.m.

Students at Gloucester County Institute of Technology will be staging a student-led walk out and protest in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The protest will take place at 1360 Tanyard Road Sewell, NJ.

Friday, May 27, noon-1 p.m.

Organized by CeaseFire PA, this protest will take place on Friday at the Independence Mall at Sixth and Chestnut Streets. You can register for the event here, but you don’t have to in order to go.