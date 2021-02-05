🎭 East Passyunk Opera Project’s: Love Notes Opera Never Tasted So Good (Music / virtual / food) The Pistola’s family of restaurants (Pistola’s del Sur, Sancho Pistola’s and Jose Pistola’s) offer takeout with a side of opera. A ticket gets you a three-course take-out or delivery dinner and access to a virtual show produced by the East Passyunk Opera Project. Tickets are $75 for dinner and the show and $95 for dinner and the show plus a drink pairing. (Access to just the performance is $25.) The opera debuts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night and is available to stream all weekend. ($25-$95, Feb. 12-14, pistolaslife.com, add to calendar)