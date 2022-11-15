Wage theft covers a wide range of offenses that relate to employers not paying their workers the money they are owed or taking money away from them. Read more Cynthia Greer Wage theft is common in low-wage industries in Pennsylvania. Tens of thousands of workers — in restaurants, nail salons, warehouses, farms, car washes and other industries— lose out on millions of dollars in stolen wages each year. Wage theft happens when employers deliberately pay workers below the minimum wage, deny them meal or rest breaks, fail to pay overtime premiums, or engage in other practices to cheat them out of pay. So what should you do if you find yourself in this situation? Key takeaways Wage theft is illegal. Under the law: You must get paid regularly, on-time and exactly what you're owed.

You must get paid for every hour that you work.

Your employer is allowed to pay you in cash but should give you a paystub every time — listing the hours you worked, rate of pay, total pay, and any deductions (like taxes).

Your employer cannot deduct money from your paycheck for broken equipment or materials.

You must get paid for your last weeks of work, even if you quit or were fired. If your employer doesn't abide by any one of these rules, then they may have committed wage theft — and you can report it and get the money you're owed. What is wage theft? Wage theft covers a wide range of offenses that relate to employers not paying their workers the money they are owed or taking money away from them, according to Rhiannon DiClemente, one of Community Legal Services’ staff attorneys for the employment unit. Wage theft can look like: Failing to pay someone for all of the hours they worked . It can be as simple as your paycheck not being what you’re owed, or situations like being asked to work through an unpaid lunch break or to stay later at work without being paid for it.

Failing to pay Pennsylvania’s minimum wage , which is $7.25 per hour. If you calculate the total amount of money you earn per hour, and it’s less than $7.25, you are being subjected to wage theft.

Failing to pay overtime pay (1.5 times the regular pay rate) when someone works more than 40 hours in a work week. Sometimes employers will lower your regular pay rate to reduce the amount of money they owe you in overtime wages.

Illegal deductions from pay. There are specific permissible deductions under state law that generally need to have a worker’s written authorization, and the deductions have to benefit the worker in order for them to be legal. What if I don't have citizenship? It doesn't matter. You can still file a wage theft complaint on the local, state and federal levels. Each agency provides services in a variety of languages too. Your immigration status is not relevant to wage theft investigations, meaning investigators will not look into your citizenship when resolving wage theft cases. What should I do if I believe my wages are being stolen? Document everything. If and when you need to advocate for yourself in the eyes of the law, you want to have a record of everything to prove your case. Here’s what you should do: Have a record of the dates and hours you worked , including when you started and stopped working.

Save copies of all communication with your employer including but not limited to texts, emails or written agreements.

Start compiling your pay stubs or documenting each time you’ve been paid if you work for cash or under the table.

Verify the full name, phone number and addresses of your employer (Sometimes employers operate businesses under different names or it’s not easy to verify who owns the business). How to file a wage theft complaint You can file wage theft complaints with the local, state or federal government — depending on the circumstances. For example, the U.S. Department of Labor wouldn’t investigate wage theft complaints that occurred on a local level by a small business — that would fall under Philadelphia’s Department of Labor. Contact a free legal assistance organization (listed below) or a lawyer to help you figure out the best place to file your wage theft complaint. Legal resources Community Legal Services Phone intake: 215-981-3700 (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

215-981-3700 (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Walk-ins: Available in Center City at 1424 Chestnut St. on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and North Philadelphia at 1410 W. Erie Ave. on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Philadelphia Legal Assistance Phone intake : 215-981-3800 (Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

: 215-981-3800 (Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Online intake: Use this form to apply online.

You can file a complaint with the city’s labor department by email or phone. But your complaint has to meet certain requirements before you do. The requirements are:

Complaint must be filed within three years of the alleged wage theft.

Total amount of wages lost has to be more than $100 and less than $10,000 (even if you’re owed more than $10,000, you can only claim up to that much).

If you meet these requirements, then download, fill out and email this form it to wagetheft@phila.gov. You can also call 215-686-0802 to file a complaint or request assistance. All this information can be found in different languages online.

You can file a complaint with the state’s labor department online or by mail. However, the wage theft has to have occurred within the last three years. File a complaint online using this form or download and fill out this form. Mail it to: Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, 1301 Labor and Industry Building, 651 Boas Street Harrisburg, PA 17121.

On the federal level, you can get the process started by phone, in-person or online. The wage theft has to have occurred within the last two to three years. It’s also not as simple as filling out a form and sending it in like the others — you’ll need to talk with Wage and Hour Division (WHD) investigators before the complaint is filed.

The federal labor department deals with large employers. This includes businesses involved in interstate commerce, government or public agencies and employers that make more than $500,000 per year in sales.

Call 1-866-487-9243, fill out a contact form online or visit their nearest office to get started.

What happens after I file a wage theft complaint?

The Department of Labor (that you filed the complaint with) will review evidence and decide if an investigation is needed. Investigators will meet with your employer, interview employees and review employer records.

If violations are found in the employer’s policies, they will need to correct them. If any back wages are owed, investigators will request the employer to pay back employees.