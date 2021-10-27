The NBA and NHL seasons are underway, so for fans of the 76ers and Flyers, that means one thing: It’s time to start heading back to the Wells Fargo Center. Ditto for folks looking for a fall or winter concert or live show.

But with the pandemic still present, we’re still not back to normal just yet. Philadelphia most recently announced a vaccine mandate starting January 3 for places in the city where “you can eat together indoors” — including the Wells Fargo Center — said Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole.

That new vaccine requirement is in addition to a mask mandate that requires masks to be worn indoors at all businesses and institutions in the city. And with the delta and omicron variant still spreading, there are other COVID-19 precautions and safety measures to take into account, too.

So, when it comes to visiting the Wells Fargo Center for a game, concert, or other live event, what are the COVID-19 rules and policies you should expect? And how is the arena operating amid the pandemic? Here is what you need to know:

Are there capacity limits at the Wells Fargo Center?

No. The Wells Fargo Center began operating at 100% capacity in June, allowing about 19,500 guests to attend games and events. And the arena is no longer doing pod seating — or seating fans in small groups to allow for social distancing — as it was earlier this year.

» READ MORE: Flyers and Wells Fargo Center announce landmark code of conduct policy for fans.

Do I need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test?

Yes, starting on Jan. 3, when Philadelphia’s vaccine mandate goes into effect, and it will require that you show proof of vaccination to enter. Until Jan. 17, unvaccinated guests can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the the last 24 hours in lieu of proof of vaccination — but after that, proof of vaccination will be required.

Once it is instituted, the vaccine requirement will apply to almost everyone, save for groups such as children under 5, and people with valid medical or religious exemptions. People who are exempt from the vaccine mandate will still need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The Wells Fargo Center notes online that children aged 5-12 will need to have had at least one vaccine dose by Jan. 17 to enter the building, and by Feb. 3, they must be fully vaccinated to attend events there. The upcoming Disney on Ice shows, a popular children’s event, run through Jan. 2, and are not impacted by the coming vaccine mandate — but you will need to follow the masking policy.

Despite the new vaccine mandate, the venue’s leadership does not expect things to change much. The Wells Fargo Center has already hosted a number of events where proof of vaccination or a negative test were required for entry, such as a recent Harry Styles concert and Power 99 FM’s Powerhouse event.

“We’re well prepared to comply with the city’s new policy,” said] Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center. “As an organization, we have strongly supported vaccination efforts, but we also know that we’re able to continue providing a safe environment for our guests by ensuring that everyone who enters the arena is either vaccinated or verifiably negative for COVID.”

For more information on the Wells Fargo Center’s COVID-19 policies, check their BackToBroad.com website.

Do I need to wear a mask inside the Wells Fargo Center?

Yes. The Wells Fargo Center is following Philadelphia’s mask mandate, meaning that all guests and arena employees must wear masks inside the building except for when actively eating or drinking. The vaccine mandate does not have any impact on the mask mandate.

That goes for all events, whether you’re at a Sixers games, a Flyers game, a concert, or other event being held at the venue. But other than that, as a spokesperson noted, there are “no specific screening steps,” such as answering a COVID-19 questionnaire or having your temperature checked to get in, other than for the exceptions noted below.

Should I bring cash for parking, food, merchandise, etc.?

If you can swing it, no. The Wells Fargo Center has gone “completely cashless for all transactions,” including parking, concessions, and ticket scanning, a spokesperson said. Instead, the venue will accept credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, and digital payments like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

If you don’t have access to those payment methods and need to bring cash with you, you can use one of the “reverse ATMs” at the arena that will load your money onto a prepaid card.

» READ MORE: It’s time for sports to get back to normal | Mike Sielski.

All of the parking lots at the arena are cashless, so you’ll need to pay online ahead of time or with a card if you wait to buy parking when you arrive. You can pre-purchase parking when you buy event tickets or book a parking spot in advance via the Wells Fargo Center’s SpotHero Parking page.

While you can buy tickets online or at the box office on the day of the event, all tickets will be delivered digitally and scanned from your mobile device at the venue, the arena notes online. Additionally, there are ticket-scanning turnstiles on site to help keep contact to a minimum, though staff will be available to help scan tickets if you need assistance.

Food transactions at concession stand counters will be cashless. You can also order food ahead of time on your mobile device using the Tapin2 service, which allows you to use your mobile device to scan QR code menus on seats and concourses in the venue.

And if you’re after some Sixers or Flyers merch, you can order and pay for it ahead of time online at shop.wfcphilly.com. Your items will be available for pick up at the New Era Team Store, the venue notes online. If that’s not your thing, you can also buy items at the store or at merchandise counters around the arena, but cash will not be accepted.

» READ MORE: Why are so many cars parked at the stadium complex in South Philly right now?

Can I bring my bag with me into the arena?

No — mostly. Small wallets and clutches measuring up to 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are allowed, as are “medically required bags and parenting bags,” though they will be checked by security, the venue indicates online. Otherwise, bags must be stored in lockers on the Broad Street side of the venue, which run between $5 and $15 depending on the size of your item. Payment for a lockers is also cashless.

Are there any other COVID-19 safety measures in place?

Yes. The arena has made “significant investments in health and safety-related technology” for the Wells Fargo Center — including an $11 million HVAC system upgrade that replaces all of the air in the arena’s seating bowl every 30 minutes, a spokesperson said.

Other health and safety measures include:

Increased cleaning routines throughout the venue, especially in high-traffic areas.

Hand sanitizer dispensers placed throughout the building.

Bathrooms equipped with touchless technology for soap and paper towel dispensers, toilets, and water faucets.

Additionally, all Wells Fargo Center employees who work events at the venue are currently vaccinated, the venue said in a release.

This article has been updated since it first published.

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here.