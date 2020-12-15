Sandy Edelstein understands all too well the desire to wrap ourselves up in winter clothes like oversize blankets. But you don’t have to look slovenly. That’s why she stocks cozy clothes that hug the curves with class at her Bryn Mawr boutique, Grove 1.2.1. Edelstein’s favorite? A pair of fitted trousers — think elevated jogger, complete with drawstring — called The Flog that you can wear as easily on a Netflix-and-chill night as you can when you are out and about.