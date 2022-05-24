You’re cruising down the AC Expressway, heading down the Shore and ready for an awesome summer vacation. It’s like any other year, except this summer is New Jersey’s first summer of legal weed sales for adults.

If you’re looking forward to a day in the sun, with waves at your feet, and a helping of Mary Jane — here’s where to grab a stash before you hit the Shore towns. As of now, there aren’t any recreational marijuana dispensaries at the Jersey Shore, so you have to buy it elsewhere in New Jersey before you get to the coast.

Don’t want to harsh your mellow, but you can’t actually smoke that legal weed on the beach in New Jersey — or anywhere in public really. Sure, you can find ways to smoke safely and courteously away from the boardwalk and others — but know that you can’t openly toke on the beach. Here’s a breakdown of questions you may have about smoking at the Shore.

Key takeaways There are five dispensaries in South Jersey on the way to the Shore.

You have to buy marijuana before you get to the Shore towns — none have dispensaries for you to buy weed.

You can't smoke marijuana on the beach or anywhere in public. i-circle_black

Where are recreational marijuana dispensaries on the way to the Jersey Shore?

You’ve got your pick of five dispensaries on the way to the Shore from Philly. The dispensaries listed below are also medical marijuana dispensaries, so each store holds “medical patient exclusive” store hours when you won’t be able to buy from the store. Check out each businesses’ website for their menu prices and any updates to their hours of operation.

Dispensaries listed below are ordered from closest to Philly to closest to Shore.

Bellmawr (closest to Philly)

The closest dispensary to Philly, Curaleaf in Bellmawr is open for recreational sales everyday with specific store hours held exclusively for medical patients only. Check their menu prices here.

📍 640 Creek Road Bellmawr, N.J. 📞 856-933-8700 🌐 curaleaf.com 🕑 Mon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tue.-Thu. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Deptford

Another dispensary close by Philly, The Cannabist in Deptford is open for recreational sales, from Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays. Check their menu prices here.

📍 1692 Clements Bridge Road Deptford, N.J. 📞 856-322-2829 🌐 gocannabist.com 🕑 Mon.-Wed. 1-6 p.m., Thu.-Sat. 2-7 p.m.

Williamstown (about halfway to the Shore)

About halfway to the Shore from Philly, The Botanist in Williamstown is open for recreational sales every day, but some store hours are held exclusively for medical patients only. Check their menu prices here.

📍 2090 N. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, N.J. 📞 856-478-3530 🌐 shopbotanist.com 🕑Recreational sales: Mon., Wed., and Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tue., Thu., noon-7 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 2-7 p.m.

Vineland

Another great option for a pick-up order, The Cannabist in Vineland is open for recreational sales, from Monday to Saturday and closed on Sundays. Check for menu prices here.

📍 1062 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, N.J. 📞 856-213-9445 🌐 gocannabist.com 🕑 Mon.-Wed. 1-6 p.m., Sat. 2-7 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. (closest to Shore)

The closest dispensary to the Shore and the easiest location to resupply once you’re there, The Botanist in Egg Harbor Township is open for recreational sales every day. Check for menu prices here.

📍 100 Century Drive Egg Harbor Twp., N.J. 📞 609-277-7547 🌐 shopbotanist.com 🕑 Recreational sales: Mon., Wed., and Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tue., Thu., noon-7 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 2-7 p.m.