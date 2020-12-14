Every winter, local shelters and organizations seek donations that will help keep people experiencing homelessness warm. If you’ve got extra hats or mittens to spare, now’s a good time to pass them along to those who may need them.
We’ve rounded up more than a handful of shelters and organizations that welcome cold weather donations, including scarves, hats, blankets, gloves, and socks. Some accept them all, while others currently need only a few of those items, as noted below. If you choose a different place to donate, call ahead to find out what’s accepted, as donation requirements vary.
- Bethesda Project annually serves more than 1,400 men and women experiencing homelessness. The organization accepts scarves, socks, and blankets. Hats and gloves are accepted, too, but are currently a lower priority. A wish list of other items can be found here. Arrange a drop-off by contacting communitylife@bethesdaproject.org or 513-280-2236. Donations are welcome any time, but are most easily accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bethesda Project’s Our Brothers’ Place at 907 Hamilton St. To learn more, visit bethesdaproject.org/in-kind-donations.
- Broad Street Ministry helps Philadelphians living in poverty through meals and social services. The organization accepts hats, scarves, gloves, and socks. It does not accept blankets, but a wish list of other items can be found here. Donations are accepted on weekdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., no appointment necessary. Place drop-offs near the front desk at 315 S. Broad St. All questions can be directed to donate@broadstreetministry.org.
- For families and youth experiencing homelessness, PEC offers housing, social services, access to early childhood education, and educational programs in career training, parenting, financial literacy, life skills, and technology. Due to the pandemic, PEC is only accepting donations by mail. To contribute to PEC’s holiday gift drive, donations through Dec. 17 can be shipped to: PEC, Attn: Development Holiday 2020, 3902 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19104. After Dec. 17, contact Trish Downey at tdowney@pec-cares.org or 267-777-5811 to discuss donations. PEC currently accepts hats, scarves, blankets, gloves, and socks. A wish list of other items can be found here. To learn more, visit pec-cares.org/donations-493864.html.
- PHM is a nonprofit, community-based organization that provides transitional housing for homeless women with children and social services to the communities in West and Southwest Philadelphia and parts of North Philadelphia. PHM accepts hats, scarves, blankets, gloves, and socks. To arrange a drop-off, call the Rev. Jones at 215-416-3628. To learn more, visit pottershousemission.org/contact-us.
- Prevention Point is a public health organization providing harm reduction services for local communities affected by drug use and poverty. The nonprofit accepts socks, scarves, hats, gloves, and blankets. A wish list of other items can be found here. You can also purchase winter essentials packages to help Prevention Point participants facing homelessness through COCO Bundle at cocobundle.co/philadelphia-pa/bundle-up. Arrange a drop-off by calling 610-405-3556 or contacting kerri@ppponline.org, or send donations by mail to Kerri Hartnett, Prevention Point Philadelphia, 2913/15 Kensington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134.
- Project HOME helps adults, children, and families break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through subsidized housing, adult learning and workforce training, and social enterprise programming. The organization accepts hats, scarves, blankets, gloves, and socks. A wish list of other items can be found here. Mail or drop off donations to Project HOME’s Sacred Heart Recovery Residence (1315 W. Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19140). Email questions to info@projecthome.org. To learn more, visit projecthome.org/donate.
- Saint John’s Hospice is a Catholic Social Services shelter for men in Center City. Services include providing meals, showers, mail room services, case management, medical assistance, counseling, and emergency shelter. The organization accepts hats, scarves, blankets, gloves, and socks. A wish list of other items can be found here. To set up a donation time, contact Liz Small at esmall@chs-adphila.org or call 215-563-7763. To learn more, visit saintjohnshospice.org/give-back/wish-list.
- YSI is a nonprofit that provides immediate shelter and support services to children, teens, and families in Philadelphia. The organization accepts hats, scarves, gloves, blankets, and socks. A wish list of other items can be found here. To set up a donation time, contact Dan Brightcliffe at marketing@ysiphila.org or call 215-222-3262 ext. 2029. To learn more, visit ysiphilly.org/give-2.