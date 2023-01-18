Test your knowledge at one of these Philly Quizzo nights

The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Quizzo, originally coined “Quizo,” is the name given to trivia night events in Philadelphia.

It all started when Kensington native Patrick Hines was serving as a bartender in Wildwood during the ‘90s. According to Billy Penn, a customer mistook his bar’s trivia night for bingo, to which Hines’ friend responded, “No, this is Quiz-o!” Quizzo arrived in Philly soon after and the game night proliferated.

Now, there are multiple Quizzo events almost every night of the week across the city, with different themes like Seinfeld, Taylor Swift, Disney movies, and more. So gather your smartest friends and test your U.I.Q. (useless information quotient) at these Quizzo nights in Philly.

Advertisement

Quizzo nights in Philly

Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse: For early birds, Quizzo at Cav’s Rittenhouse is a good bet. Starts an hour or so after the 5 p.m. work bell on Mondays (during their happy hour) and offers a fun, yet challenging trivia night with great pub fare and a wide range of drinks.

📅 Monday at 6:30 p.m., 🌐 cavsrittenhouse.com,📍 1921 Sansom St., 📞 215-665-9500

Loco Pez: A Graduate Hospital taqueria serving LA-style cuisine and hosting Quizzo every Monday night with Johnny Goodtimes (credited with popularizing Quizzo in Philly). Pull up for their $6 margs and $6 nachos special.

📅 Monday at 7 p.m., 🌐 locopez.com,📍 700 S. 20th St., 📞 215-644-8080

Stogie Joe’s: Passyunk pub with a big menu — from pizza, burgers, BBQ, pasta, and more — that hosts Quizzo every Monday. First place wins a $100 cash prize, and there are $50 and $25 gift certificates for 2nd and 3rd place.

📅 Monday at 7 p.m., 🌐 stogiejoestavern.com,📍 1803 E. Passyunk Ave., 📞 215-463-3030

Fergie’s Pub: Philly’s renowned Irish pub is also known for its Quizzo — one of their regulars recently appeared on Jeopardy! Be prepared to get there an hour early to save a seat and answer challenging trivia.

📅 Tuesday at 8 p.m., 🌐 fergies.com,📍 1214 Sansom St., 📞 215-928-8118

Billy Penn Quizzo: For the news-heads out there, local digital publication Billy Penn hosts a monthly Quizzo night covering the biggest and most interesting Philly stories of past, present, and future. BP’s Quizzo rotates bars every month, so they keep it fresh. Check their website and social media for the next Quizzo.

🌐 billypenn.com, 📷 @billy_penn

The Black Taxi: This Irish American bar is a local Fairmount favorite for Quizzo nights, so be ready for some competition with some traditional pub grub and a Guinness. Sláinte!

📅 Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., 🌐 theblacktaxi.com,📍 745-747 N. 25th St., 📞 215-232-1086

12 Steps Down: Right in the heart of the Italian Market, this Philly dive bar is literally found down a flight of stairs. Join them on Wednesdays for music-themed Quizzo; expect fun times and enjoy a citywide.

📅 Wednesday at 8 p.m., 🌐 12stepsdown.com,📍 831 Christian St., 📞 215-238-0379

Kelliann’s Bar & Grill: Spring Garden and Fairmount neighborhood bar with a diverse pub menu, craft beer, and Quizzo every Wednesday night. It’s popular, so go early to get your seats.

📅 Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., 🌐 kellianns.com,📍 1549 Spring Garden St., 📞 215-563-6990

Wissahickon Brewing Company: An East Falls brewery with a rich selection of craft beers on draft and Quizzo for prizes on Thursday night with new and rotating themes each week.

📅 Thursday at 7:30 p.m., 🌐 wissahickonbrew.com,📍 3705 W. School House Ln., 📞 215-483-8833

Abbaye: Casual bar in NoLibs that hosts Quizzo every Thursday night with $50 and $25 gift certificates for 1st and 2nd place winners — plus Philly favorite Kenzinger for $3.

📅 Thursday at 8 p.m., 🌐 theabbaye.net,📍 637 N. Third St., 📞 215-627-6711