Bars to watch the Phillies vs. Mets London Series in Philly on a big screen

A Philadelphia vs. New York City showdown is set for this weekend in London.

On Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, the Phillies and Mets will face off in a two-game regular season series at London Stadium, typically home to English Premier League teams.

For fans not making the trip across the pond, a host of bars and restaurants in Philadelphia will be broadcasting the games. Expect plenty of specials and discounted menu items to enjoy while you watch.

Get live updates and news during Saturday’s game at 1:10 p.m. EDT and Sunday’s game at 10:10 a.m. EDT on The Inquirer’s Phillies Gameday Central with Scott Lauber and Alex Coffey. Last time the two teams squared off in May, the Phillies beat the Mets in a 3-1 series.

Watch the rivalry rematch on the big screen at these Philly bars. Know of any more watch parties? Let us know at phillytips@inquirer.com.

Philly bars to watch the Phillies vs. Mets London Series

McGillin’s Olde Ale House, considered one of the country’s oldest continuously operating taverns, and the oldest in Philly, is hosting a London Series watch party on Saturday with Doyle Dollar Dogs for $1, 30 beers on tap, and a Phillies-Tini (vanilla vodka, pineapple, and cranberry juice, glass rimmed in red sugar and garnished with orange wedge).

📍1310 Drury St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-735-5562, 🌐mcgillins.com

The South Philly Sports Complex’s stadium-like bar is having an all-weekend London Series party. Friday, June 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.), catch the NBC10 Phillies London Preview Party with a live Q&A/meet-and-greet with Rickey Bottalico and Ben Davis. Saturday, June 8 (doors open at 9 a.m.), Phillies on the big screen with no game sound due to the Kenney Chesney preconcert party. Sunday, June 9 (doors open at 9 a.m.), is a blowout Phillies London Watch Party with the game on the 58-foot LED screen and game sound on.

📍1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 215-372-7000, 🌐xfinitylive.com

This sports bar plays host to every sport and team in town. On Saturday, enjoy all-day Bud Light buckets for $18, $4 Bud Lights, and $5.50 Goose Islands at Cav’s Headhouse and $20 Miller Lite buckets at Cav’s Rittenhouse. On Sunday, $4 Bud Lights and $5.50 Goose Islands are back, plus a $7.50 Cucumber Bloody Mary at Cav’s Headhouse and $20 Bud Light buckets at Cav’s Rittenhouse.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐cavsheadhouse.com/sports

Every Saturday and Sunday, Founding Fathers’ brunch goes from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab the brunch and stick around for the London Series.

📍1612 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-519-0253, 🌐foundingfathersbar.com

A casual and hip beer garden tucked in between two buildings in Old City. Great atmosphere and offers buckets of Miller Lite or Bud Light for $30 to share with friends and enjoy $2 hot dogs, with eight big screen TVs hung along the bar.

📍240 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-687-8653, 🌐oldcitybeergarden.com

A no-frills, classic South Philly dive bar. According to Stokes, “No credit cards. No BS. Just the best pre- and post-gaming little dive bar in town.” Catch both London Series games and the Belmont Stakes horse race this weekend at the cash-only bar.

📍2651 S. 16th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145, 📞 215-271-2783, 🌐facebook.com

A cozy gastropub with craft beers, American pub fare, and several TVs for watching the London Series.

📍2535 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 215-314-5937, 🌐southhousephilly.com