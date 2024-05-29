The 6 best cheesesteak spots in Delco

If cheesesteaks are important in Philadelphia, they are absolutely essential in Delaware County. For Gia Miller, co-owner of long-time Delco staple Phil & Jim’s, there’s no better business.

“Cheesesteaks are a staple here,” Miller explained. “Families out here don’t do pizza night, they do cheesesteaks and hoagies. We cater cheesesteaks for all the occasions: baby showers, bridal showers, graduations, weddings, all of it. We have more regulars than I can count.”

This high-volume business ensures that cheesesteak quality across the county is top-notch, certainly meeting the standards of Philadelphia’s renowned establishments, if not exceeding them. But the Delco cheesesteak experience is unique: many of the best spots are sit-down restaurants where pizzas, salads, and, of course, hoagies are also on the menu.While you might encounter lines, the vibe is more about community favorites than the hype-driven spots of Philly.

Like many Philadelphia institutions, the specifics of Delco’s cheesesteaks are shrouded in mystery. What cut of meat are you eating? Where is it from? These details are closely guarded secrets. But one thing is clear: everyone claims theirs is the best. So, here are the true Delco greats.

There are three locations of Delco Steaks, but locals will tell you that the best is in Broomall. Cheesesteaks can be dry, but these are juicy and generously portioned, with the option to order in 8-, 12- or 24-inch sizes. Part of the appeal here is their use of local meat and dairy products, with a standard offering of a seeded roll with sliced — not chopped — steak (though they’ll serve it to you chopped or on an unseeded roll if you ask).

📍2567 West Chester Pike, Broomall, Pa. 19008, 📞 610-356-1192, 🌐 delcosteaks.com

No long-standing Philadelphia-region business is complete without a somewhat convoluted story of family ownership changing hands repeatedly over the decades. The short story here is that Jim’s Steaks in Springfield evolved from the same business as Jim’s South Street Steaks, but the two are no longer connected. The Springfield location opened in 1999 and has carried on the tradition of serving some of the best cheesesteaks in the county. They are on the small side but well-seasoned and generously topped with Wiz.Larger chunks of fried onions add texture and flavor.

📍469 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, Pa. 19064, 📞 610-544-8400, 🌐 jimssteaks.com

Delco’s Original has some of the largest cheesesteaks in the county. They’re noticeably hefty and impossible to eat in one sitting. The rolls from Sarcone’s Bakery in South Philly are packed with finely chopped meat, allowing the Wiz to penetrate better, seasoning every bite while acting as a sort of glue to keep the meat inside the roll. Even a small is large enough for two meals; a large would be great for a family.

📍152 Painters Crossing, Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317, 📞 610-558-8289, 🌐 delcosoriginalsteak.com

While cheesesteaks are generally associated with the Italian immigrants who came to the Philly region in the late 1800s and early 1900s, Drexel Hill Style Pizza was opened in 1968 by Ernie Sioutis, who had Greek roots. Drexel Hill Style Pizza feels like a classic: the cheesesteak is not so overstuffed it’s difficult to eat, but balanced. Just a lightly toasted, unseeded bun filled with well-seasoned sliced meat, fried onions, and enough Wiz to taste, but not enough to be overwhelming. It’s the kind of cheesesteak you could eat regularly.

📍2585 West Chester Pike #2501, Broomall, Pa. 19008, 📞 610-356-7773, 🌐 drexelhillstylepizza.com

When it comes to a nostalgic experience that feels particular to Delco, The Original Thunderbird is unmatched. Tucked in a low-slung building just off West Chester Pike, in a space that feels somewhere between a pizza parlor and a diner, the Greco family has been running this spot since 1956. Brothers Bill, Steve, and Tom are carrying on the family business. Cheesesteaks come piled high with sliced steak and American cheese, but they’ve also got all the requisite options, including the Thunderbird special, which adds grilled ham to a classic cheesesteak — an unusual addition that works well.

📍2323 West Chester Pike, Broomall, Pa. 19008, 📞 610-356-9969, 🌐 theoriginalthunderbird.com

Phil & Jim’s is arguably more famous for their Italian hoagies, which were named “Best Hoagies on Earth” by the Food Network in 2022, but their cheesesteaks are also excellent. Open since 1962 and currently owned by Gia, Dan, and Costa Miller, the shop is beloved for its friendly service and high-quality steak, imported from Brazil, New Zealand, and Australia.

“I don’t think I want to tell you that,” Gia said, laughing, when asked what cut of meat it was. “What I will tell you is that it’s fresh, and it’s really good.” Opt for the classic cheesesteak, which comes on a Conshohocken Italian Bakery roll topped with Cooper Sharp — for an extra twist, get it with mushrooms, which is how Gia prefers her steaks.

📍2905 Edgmont Ave, Brookhaven, Pa. 19015, 📞 610-872-9472, 🌐 philandjims.com