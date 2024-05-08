Savor the Shore, from seafood shacks to chic bars and doughnuts at Jersey Shore

Embark on a culinary adventure down the Jersey Shore with our guide to the best dining and drinking spots from Atlantic City to Cape May. This summer, the region buzzes with a mix of old city favorites and fresh talents who bring their magic to the coast.

Whether you’re craving the simple pleasures of a cherry-dipped soft serve, fresh seafood straight from the ocean, a classic Philly cheesesteak with a seaside twist, or a sophisticated sip while overlooking the water, this guide covers it all.

Dive into a world where old-school dives, inventive breweries, and sunny outdoor dining spots combine to create a foodie’s paradise by the sea. Get ready to explore the vibrant culinary scene that makes the Jersey Shore a beloved summer destination for both locals and visitors alike.

From Atlantic City to Cape May, Inquirer restaurant critic Craig LaBan lays out all the spots worth eating and drinking at down the shore this summer — and the vibes are PHILLY. This summer, the ocean’s salty spray mixes with the unmistakable scent of Philly as old city favorites and fresh culinary talents make their mark along the coast. From Atlantic City’s buzzing gastropubs to Ocean City’s daring BYOB scenes, the Shore is more than just a scenic escape — it’s a food paradise. Whether it’s the iconic Philly cheesesteak getting a seaside twist or a Cape May bistro channeling French cuisine with a local touch, there’s a taste of Philadelphia on every plate.

Summer at the Jersey Shore unfolds a tapestry of experiences — biking to the earliest breakfasts, savoring the slow melt of cherry-dipped soft serve, and basking in beachside sunsets with a stealthy High Noon in hand. Yet among these serene pleasures, perhaps the most cherished is the ritual of devouring seafood in its most honest form: fried clam strips and cold, briny oysters straight from a humble tin at a no-frills shack. From the iconic Smitty’s in Somers Point to the vibrant Mike’s Seafood in Sea Isle City, each spot offers a unique taste of coastal charm. Dive into our guide and explore 13 must-visit seafood sanctuaries from Cape May to Point Pleasant.

As summer heats up at the Jersey Shore, the local bars are not to be missed! From Atlantic City’s bustling bustling happy hour at Dock’s Oyster House, to a laid-back evening at Maynard’s Cafe, or a sophisticated sip at the Washington Inn’s wine bar, there’s a spot for every mood and occasion. Whether you’re in for a quick beer or a craft cocktail, these 16 Shore bars mix the essence of Philly’s vibrant scene with coastal flair, promising memorable nights out all season long.

At the Jersey Shore, dining al fresco is elevated to an art form. From bustling Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina to the serene settings of Sunset Pier, each waterfront venue combines the joys of fresh seafood, cool breezes, and stunning views. Whether you’re cracking open crabs to a sunset backdrop or sipping chilled drinks under the stars, these spots offer the quintessential shore dining experience, perfect for both casual outings and upscale meals.

Whether it’s the retro charm of Skipper Dipper’s vast flavor selections, the unique homemade gelati at Willow’s Way, or the legendary offerings at Springer’s in Stone Harbor, each of these Jersey Shore ice cream spots promises more than just a sweet treat — they offer a slice of summer nostalgia. From drippy cones laden with sprinkles to innovative creations like George’s Candies’ Seagull Droppings, these ice cream shops are essential stops for anyone visiting the Shore.

For those looking to swap seaside sips for craft brews, the stretch from Atlantic City to Cape May is dotted with exceptional breweries, each offering a unique local flavor. Highlights include The Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City, known for its cozy, eclectic taproom and innovative brews, and Cape May Brewing, a pioneer in the area’s craft beer scene. Perfect for an afternoon escape, these breweries serve up creativity by the pint.

The Jersey Shore is not just a haven for beachgoers but also a burgeoning hotspot for wine enthusiasts. The area is marked by a variety of wineries that benefit from the unique maritime climate, enhancing the complexity and flavor profiles of their wines. Whether you’re interested in a sophisticated wine tasting experience, a casual afternoon sipping wine by the vineyard, or exploring local brews, the Shore’s wineries and breweries have something to offer.

In Ocean City, New Jersey, Chris O’Hara has taken a sweet twist on his family’s culinary legacy by opening Nauti Donuts, complementing the well-loved Uncle Bill’s Pancake House and Aunt Betty’s Ice Cream Shack. Nearby, Maryanne Pastry Shoppe in Sea Isle City continues its long-standing tradition of morning treats with a variety of classic doughnuts, loved through generations. These local spots epitomize the Shore’s cherished ritual of starting the day with something sweet, serving both as a reminder of the area’s rich family-run business culture and as a favorite destination for doughnut enthusiasts.