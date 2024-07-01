Hang out with (and pet!) pigs, goats, and more at these farms and animal rescues near Philadelphia

Summer is the season for road-tripping, and what better reason to hop behind the wheel than a quest to see cute (and often cuddly) animals? Within a two-hour drive from Philadelphia, these rescues and sanctuaries invite you to spend time with animals ranging from piglets to alpacas, to wolf dogs, and more.

Whether you wish to give belly rubs to potbellied pigs, snuggle up with a sheep, or take a selfie with a mini Highland calf, these destinations offer many hangout opportunities and plenty of volunteer experiences.

Located in Dresher, Rose Bridge Farm & Sanctuary is a haven for rescued animals, offering educational and interactive experiences for visitors. One unique offering is the evening session for $25, where guests can help feed and tuck in the goats and sheep, spend time with baby goats, bunnies, and baby cows, and learn about animal care. This serene hour before the animals’ bedtime provides a hands-on experience for animal lovers.

The sanctuary also offers goat hiking for $25 at Wissahickon Valley Park, where participants can enjoy a 30-45 minute hike with rescued goats. Limited to 12 people, the hike includes walking and snuggling the goats. Accompanying children should be at least six years old.

Additionally, the $25 animal husbandry session allows visitors to learn about and assist in the care of rescued baby animals who need love and attention. Each visit supports the sanctuary’s mission of animal rescue and rehabilitation. Preregistration and prepayment are required for all activities. Note that this is not a petting zoo; the needs of the animals always come first.

📍1314 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, Pa. 19025, 📞 215-209-9561, 🌐 rosebridgefarmsanctuary.com

Founded in 2002 by Maggie Wright, Kraussdale Alpacas emerged from Wright’s love affair with alpacas that began during a visit to Peru. The farm’s breeding program specializes in producing high-quality black alpacas known for their dense fiber, correct conformation, and gentle temperaments.

While there is no admission fee, donations are gratefully accepted. Visitors are encouraged to check the online schedule for visiting hours. Typically, the farm is open twice a month during the summer. In the fall, seasonal hours are in effect, with the farm welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Home to 14 alpacas, the farm also features a store run by Wright. During visits, she shares interesting facts about alpacas and her passion for raising them. Wright ensures that visitors get the chance to pet the alpacas and take photos, although feeding the animals is not part of the experience.

📍5169 Kraussdale Rd., East Greenville, Pa. 18041, 📞 215-805-5903, 🌐 kraussdalealpacas.com

While often stigmatized as “Big Bad Wolves,” the wolf dogs at Howling Woods Farm will teach you that the true nature of a wolf is anything but aggressive.

“Everything we know about wolves is based on movies and TV, starting when we’re kids with Little Red Riding Hood,” says Michael Hodanish, president of Howling Woods Farm. “But wolves and wolf dogs are naturally very timid and shy. If a stranger comes to visit, they’ll run and hide, yet, they can be as friendly as any other dog once they’re comfortable with you.”

At Hodanish’s farm, the one-hour petting window that each visitor tour offers quickly reveals the harmless personality of the animals. The farm is home to 18 wolf dogs, which range from being partially wolf to almost pure wolf. Some are up for adoption, while others have made themselves the stars of multiple appearances, on TV, in music videos, and even movies such as Disney’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

For a $30 suggested donation, visitors get to go inside three pens, which span in size from half an acre to three acres. All hold multiple wolf dogs that have been socialized — meaning they’ve been exposed to people enough times to decrease the dogs’ shyness and fear. “It’s unique to interact with such a large canine — like any other friendly dog, often they’ll come right up to you and jump up to smell your face,” says Hodanish. “It’s usually a surprise to people.”

Be sure to call ahead to schedule an appointment. Open on Wednesdays and Fridays, and one day each weekend, the farm typically books up three months in advance.

📍 1371 W Veterans Hwy., Jackson, N.J. 08527, 📞 732-534-5745, 🌐 howlingwoods.org

Sandy Hill Farm

Located in Plymouth Meeting, Sandy Hill Farm is home to an array of animals, including pigs, bunnies, goats, sheep, ducks, chickens, and ponies. Specializing in riding lessons for ages 5 through adult, the farm provides a unique and interactive experience for visitors.

In addition to the animals, Sandy Hill Farm features a barn playground, pool, and a pavilion, making it a great spot for birthday parties. Children can enjoy holding and feeding bunnies and chickens, adding to the fun and educational experience.

While Sandy Hill Farm hosts some public hours, it primarily operates by appointment only. For a more personalized experience, the farm also offers pony rides at locations of your choice.

📍1918 Sandy Hill Rd., Plymouth Meeting, Pa. 19462, 📞 610-275-7551, 🌐 sandyhillfarm.org

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm offers animal encounters that allow visitors to get up close with its adorable farm animals.

Step into a world of hands-on fun with their Mini Highland Calf encounter. Visitors can pet meet Patsy, the mini Highland baby. They can take photos, and even snap a cow-selfie while learning facts about Highland calves. This 20-30 minute educational experience is guided by a staff member who ensures a safe interaction with the animals. The level of interaction is determined by the animals, and it’s perfect for ages 6 and up, with minors requiring an accompanying adult. Farm admission is required and all participants must sign a waiver.

For pig lovers, the KuneKune Pig Encounter offers the chance to meet Maizie, Maple, and Huck. These intelligent and lovable pigs will amaze you as you spend time with them up close. Capture unforgettable moments with photos and piggy selfies, and learn interesting facts about KuneKune pigs from the farm staff. This 20-30 minute experience is also for ages 6 and up, with minors needing an accompanying adult. As with the calf encounter, farm admission and a signed waiver are required. Animal encounters at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm range from $35 to $40.

📍150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, Pa. 17572, 📞 717-687-6843, 🌐 cherrycrestfarm.com

While an array of farms in the area welcome visitors to mingle with horses, sheep, and other animals, the Barn at Spring Brook Farm is the only one in the Greater Philadelphia region designed to serve children with physical, cognitive, and/or developmental disabilities. The nonprofit, which relies on a strong base of volunteers, sets out to provide an alternative therapy for children with conditions that range from autism to attention deficit disorder, to cerebral palsy, through animal-assisted activities.

Volunteer experiences at the farm include opportunities to work one-on-one with children and animals, like Bum-Bum the bunny and Sugar the Sicilian donkey, as well as animal grooming, barnyard cleaning, general landscaping, and other maintenance tasks. Given that kids are involved, all volunteers are required to complete a background check and fill out a volunteer application that includes a liability release. Although some extra steps are required, it’s certainly one of the most rewarding farm experiences available.

“We encourage volunteers who are working with the children to commit long-term so that they can really create a relationship with the children and the animals, but people who just come out for the day are still a vital part in helping to facilitate something that these children will really benefit from,” says Emily McClure, executive director of the program. “We’ve learned that for the whole family unit, this program builds so much hope. When kids are told elsewhere that they can’t do this or that, we figure out how they can do it here in a safe environment, and families are able to see their kids excel.”

📍 360 Locust Grove Rd., West Chester, 📞 610-793-1037, 🌐 springbrook-farm.org

Chester Springs Creamery (also known as Milky Way Farm), located in Chester County, has been offering educational and engaging farm tours since 1986. The farm provides tours for children ages 3 and older. These tours explore farm animals, agricultural products, farm life, plant-growing cycles, nutrition, and milking technology. In the fall, children can select a small pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, while in spring and summer, they receive a “moolicious” vanilla ice cream cup. Tours cost $12 per child, with no charge for teachers and chaperones. Tours last 1.5 hours and are scheduled in the morning or afternoon, with a lunch area available upon request. Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Chester Springs Creamery also offers private tours for families and scout groups, emphasizing hands-on interaction with farm animals, crops, and machinery. These tours, typically held during evening feeding times, allow participants to assist with feeding cows, calves, goats, and sheep, collect eggs, and observe robotic cow milking. Scout tours can be tailored to meet badge requirements in conservation, farming, animal care, and ecology. The cost is $12 per person, with a minimum fee of $50. Tours last one hour and are available from April to September, preferably on weekends.

📍521 E Uwchlan Ave., Chester Springs, Pa. 19425, 📞 610-363-8500, 🌐 milkywayfarm.com