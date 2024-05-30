Dive into adventure: Natural swimming spots near Philadelphia

As summer temperatures climb into the 90s, few things beat the refreshing plunge into a pool of cool, crisp water. While Philly has plenty public pools for a day of splashing, consider embarking on a mini-adventure to one of the extensive natural swimming spots within the region.

From sandy beach-lined lakes to tubing-ready rivers and dreamy, pine tree-lined streams, an array of swimming holes can be found less than a two-hour drive from the city’s center. This list covers the best locations where you can swim, canoe, tube, and kayak, ensuring a perfect spot for every outdoor enthusiast.

Pack a picnic, put on your hiking shoes, and prepare for a lovely day at one of these nearby swimmable spots.

Located in southern New Jersey, Bellmawr Lake provides a quick getaway outside of the city. From beach volleyball to mini golf to horseshoes, the seven-day-a-week spot offers not only a lake complete with a lifeguard, but plenty of family-oriented activities to fill the day. Picnic areas are available, as is a beach bar serving up frozen drinks, tropical cocktails and beer. Casual snacks and small bites are also on the menu, but you are permitted to bring your own food. While coolers are allowed, outside alcohol is prohibited.

📍850 Creek Rd., Bellmawr, N.J. 08031, 📞 856-933-0554, 💵 $12 per person Monday through Friday, $17 per person weekends and holidays, 🌐bellmawrlake.net

Just west of Reading, find Blue Marsh Lake, a man-made body of water built and maintained by the Philadelphia District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding surround the lake, as do picnic spaces equipped with grilling stations. For those who have boats, Blue Marsh Lake also hosts three boat launches. Note, however, that the lake is not manned by lifeguards.

📍 1268 Palisades Dr., Leesport, Pa. 19533, 📞 610-376-6337, 💵 Free, 🌐nap.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Blue-Marsh-Lake

Flowing through Chester and Delaware counties, the Brandywine River is a popular spot for tubing, canoeing, and swimming, especially near the Brandywine Picnic Park. The river offers scenic views and plenty of opportunities for wildlife observation. The park area provides picnic facilities, making it a great place for a relaxing day out. Whether you’re floating down the river or enjoying a picnic by the water, the Brandywine River is a wonderful place to connect with nature.

📍Brandywine Picnic Park, 690 S Creek Rd., West Chester, Pa. 19382, 📞 610-793-3198, 💵 Rates vary by activity, 🌐brandywinepicnicpark.com

Home to 400-plus acres on the edge of the Pine Barrens, Parvin State Park is an excellent spot to head out for a hike, after which you can cool down at the beachside lake. Open mid-June, the pet-friendly swimming area also offers canoe rentals, a concession stand, and playgrounds on both sides of the beach.

📍 701 Almond Rd., Pittsgrove Township, N.J. 08318, 📞 856-358-8616, 💵 $2 per person, 🌐state.nj.us/dep/parksandforests/parks/parvin.html

Nestled within the scenic Bucks County, Lake Nockamixon offers a fantastic swimming pool complex perfect for families. While the lake itself is reserved for boating and fishing, the pool, open during the summer, features both a shallow and a deep end. Surrounding the lake, you’ll find miles of trails for hiking and biking, as well as numerous picnic areas equipped with grills. The park also offers boat rentals.

📍1542 Mountain View Dr., Quakertown, Pa. 18951, 📞 215-529-7300, 💵 Pool admission fees vary, 🌐dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/NockamixonStatePark

Located in the Wharton State Forest, the Atsion Recreation Area features a popular, lifeguard-attended lake. The lake fills up fast though, so call ahead to check capacity or plan to head out on the early side to snag a spot in the parking lot. Or, better yet, reserve a site in the area’s campground and make a weekend of it.

📍Route 206, Shamong Township, N.J. 08037, 📞 609-268-0444, 💵 $10 per carload on weekends and holidays for N.J. residents ($20 for non-N.J. residents); $5 per carload on weekdays ($10 for non-N.J. residents), 🌐state.nj.us/dep/parksandforests/parks/wharton.html

Located in Montgomery County, Green Lane Park features the Green Lane Reservoir, a serene spot for swimming, kayaking, and fishing. The park also boasts numerous trails for hiking and biking, as well as picnic areas and playgrounds for family outings. Boat rentals are available.

📍2144 Snyder Rd., Green Lane, Pa. 18054, 📞 215-234-4528, 💵 Free, 🌐montcopa.org/871/Green-Lane-Park

Paddle around the majestic Pine Barrens by canoe and stop off along the way to swim and picnic along one of the many beaches. The area is rich with wildlife, including white cedar trees, often bleeding a unique reddish-hued color from their bark that tints the rivers they tower over. Whether you want to head out on the water for two hours or eight, places such as Mick’s Canoe Rental organize routes that’ll take you along the area’s Wading and Oswego Rivers, passing by Colonial markers and through plenty of serene nature scenes along the way.

📍Mick’s Canoe Rental, 3107 Route 563, Chatsworth, N.J. 08019, 📞 609-726-1380, 💵 Rates vary by package, 🌐mickscanoerental.com

Located in the heart of Chester and Berks counties, French Creek State Park is a haven for nature lovers. The 68-acre Hopewell Lake is a popular spot for swimming, especially during the summer months. Besides swimming, visitors can enjoy fishing and boating on the lake. The park also boasts extensive trails for hiking and mountain biking, and picnic areas with grilling stations.

📍843 Park Rd., Elverson, Pa. 19520, 📞 610-582-9680, 💵 Free, 🌐dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/FrenchCreekStatePark

Located in Bucks County, Lake Towhee Park offers a tranquil environment with a variety of outdoor activities. While the park’s small beach area is perfect for swimming, the lake also provides opportunities for fishing and boating. Surrounding the lake are picnic areas and trails for hiking, offering scenic views and a chance to enjoy the natural surroundings.

📍800 Old Bethlehem Rd., Pipersville, Pa. 18947, 📞 215-345-3400, 💵 Free, 🌐 buckscounty.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Lake-Towhee-Park-2

Delaware River

The Delaware River offers numerous spots for swimming, kayaking, canoeing, and tubing. Popular areas include Bulls Island Recreation Area and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. These areas provide scenic views, hiking trails, and picnic facilities.

Bulls Island Recreation Area:📍2185 Daniel Bray Hwy, Stockton, N.J. 08559, 📞 609-397-2949, 💵 Free🌐 state.nj.us/dep/parksandforests/parks/bull.html

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area:📍River Rd., Bushkill, Pa. 18324, 📞 570-426-2452, 💵 Free, 🌐 nps.gov/dewa